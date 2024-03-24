27 Pairs Of Shoes To Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe This Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of platform Crocs that are literally the comfiest things you will ever put on your feet. I have two pairs, and I wear them pretty much every day because they go with everything. If you want your feet to look as good as they feel, these shoes are for you.
2. A pair of sparkly jelly flats because the Y2K aesthetic is always in, and you deserve to relive some early 2000s glam. Plus, because they're rubber, they're super easy to clean, so they look fresher for longer!
3. A pair of these silver metallic Mary Janes with little bows on them that will have you feeling like you're 5 years old again, dressing up like a fairy, except you're actually in your mid-20s and work in marketing.
4. A pair of Adidas Grand Court tennis shoes designed to look good with any outfit. It's always helpful to have a staple pair of shoes you can throw on and not have to think about.
5. A pair of colorful waterproof rain boots for those upcoming April showers that are supposedly going to bring May flowers. The anti-slip technology on the soles makes it so you don't have to worry as much about falling as you frolic in the puddles.
6. A pair of these comfy platform espadrilles basically meant for exploring the streets of Santorini and meeting a summer fling. I guess it's time for you to live out the plot of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
7. A hightop sneaker with thousands of 5-star reviews that will never not be in style. Seriously, these are the shoes that your grandma and Gen Z niece can get behind.
8. A pair of these fun sandals with braided straps just as easy to toss on as slides but are slightly dressier (and perfect for spring and summer).
9. A pair of slip-on clogs with memory foam arch support ideal for anyone who is on their feet all day but still wants to look cute.
10. A pair of classy pointed-toe mules that will elevate any outfit while not killing your feet in the process. These are ideal for peeps who want to dress up but might have some high-heel aversions (me).
11. A pair of stilettos with an ankle strap with 27 colors to choose from for those of us who are trying to live out our Carrie Bradshaw fantasy on a budget.
12. A pair of these Dr. Scholl's shoes, because you want something you can easily slip on and off when you're in the TSA line and frantically trying to get your shoes off before you go through the security line (we're all familiar with that particular flavor of anxiety).
Promising review: "I wore these shoes the day I got them and they haven't given me blisters or hurt my feet at all. My feet are narrow but these don't slip off when I walk. They are so cute with so many outfits." —Joe
Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 28 colors and patterns).
13. A pair of these top-rated platform New Balance sneakers for when you want to wear something casual with a li'l ~flare~. Brb, adding these to cart.
14. A pair of Teva sandals — these are like all-terrain vehicles for your feet. I have a pair of these, and I've worn them walking my dog around the block and hiking the Narrows at Zion National Park. We love a shoe that can do it all, so wear the tan lines as a badge of honor!
15. A stylish pair of loafers so you can look like the working professional that you are, even if you work from home and usually sport more of a slippers and socks situation.
16. Or a pair of these leather penny loafers that will never go out of style. You're going to want to wear these with pretty much every outfit you put together this spring.
17. A pair of these Doc Marten sandals with edgy piercing details for when you want to exude the badassery of a combat boot but want the comfort of a sandal for the warmer months ahead.
18. And a pair of platform Doc Martens Chelsea boots that will make you feel like an absolute rock star, whether you're wearing leather motorcycle pants or a floral sundress. They may take a second to break in, but it'll be worth it.
19. A pair of these leather boot-sandal hybrids with just the slightest bit of heel so you can feel like the beachy goddess that you are, even if you're just going grocery shopping.
20. A footbed sandal reviewers say looks and feels similar in quality to Birkenstocks. The contoured footbed allows the sandal to mold to your feet, cutting down on break-in time which is the only not-so-fun part of buying new shoes.
21. A classic pair of Havaianas flip flops that were a staple in every 2000s wardrobe for a reason. Getting a pedicure? Wear these. Going to the beach? Wear these. Staying up past your bedtime to watch the premiere of High School Musical 2? Wear these.
22. A pair of Crocs low wedge sandals perfect for walking around all day while still looking fashionable and put together. Just picture yourself exploring Paris sporting these bad boys, and you'll understand why you need them.
23. A pair of vintage-inspired platforms for making you look straight out of the Woodstock Festival in 1969 (nice). Perfect for dressing up with a midi skirt and a peasant blouse or dressing down with a pair of bell-bottom jeans and a tank top. How groovy!
24. A pair of Brooks Glycerin 20 running shoes sure to convert even the staunchest cardio hater into a runner (or at least a speed walker, like me). I have the newer version of this model and I swear they have helped get rid of my knee pain!
25. A pair of faux leather strappy sandals in case you want the laid-back feel of flip-flops, but with a more ~elevated~ look. You might as well get a couple of pairs because they're less than $20 and come in six colors.
Promising review: "I have a narrow foot and I can keep these on easily." —Sheri Beckerman
Get them from Amazon for $18.60+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and eight colors).
26. Or a pair of Circus NY sandals if you're wanting something a little dressier than a run-of-the-mill flip-flop, but don't want to sacrifice comfort.
27. And finally, a very on-trend platform sandal because you're trying to relive your 90s it-girl era in 2024. (We can't blame you.)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.