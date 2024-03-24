Skip To Content
    27 Pairs Of Shoes To Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe This Spring

    These boots (and sandals and Crocs and sneakers) were made for walkin'.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of platform Crocs that are literally the comfiest things you will ever put on your feet. I have two pairs, and I wear them pretty much every day because they go with everything. If you want your feet to look as good as they feel, these shoes are for you.

    A pair of black platform crocs with silver charms on them,
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These Crocs are the best. They are super comfortable and look unreal. They are true to size." —Kadeem

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 4–15 and in 16 colors).

    2. A pair of sparkly jelly flats because the Y2K aesthetic is always in, and you deserve to relive some early 2000s glam. Plus, because they're rubber, they're super easy to clean, so they look fresher for longer!

    reviewer wearing the shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish to be buried in these. These are great. Not like the terrible '90s jellies of years past. They’re adorable, fit perfectly, and can withstand a beating. They’re remarkably non-slip, too. I’ve tested the theory in the extremely greasy kitchen of the restaurant I work in. And if they get gross, just spray them down!" —Peggy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–10 and in 25 colors).

    3. A pair of these silver metallic Mary Janes with little bows on them that will have you feeling like you're 5 years old again, dressing up like a fairy, except you're actually in your mid-20s and work in marketing.

    A pair of the shoes
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "Wow, I just wore these for the first time, and I could not believe how comfortable they were even after a 12-hour work day in NYC. I also got lots of compliments. I wore them with pants and no socks, but I'm sure they will also be perfect with stockings/socks and skirts in the winter. I highly recommend!" —aed2

    Get it from Anthropologie for $160 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in three colors).

    4. A pair of Adidas Grand Court tennis shoes designed to look good with any outfit. It's always helpful to have a staple pair of shoes you can throw on and not have to think about.

    someone wearing jeans wearing a pair of black and white tennis shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I compared these to a slew of white sneakers including Vejas. I found these to be the best fit for the wide foot and incredibly comfortable. Must be that cloud foam insert! I immediately bought another pair and have been wearing them for weeks now." —krisk

    Get it from Amazon for $43.19+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and in 29 colors).

    5. A pair of colorful waterproof rain boots for those upcoming April showers that are supposedly going to bring May flowers. The anti-slip technology on the soles makes it so you don't have to worry as much about falling as you frolic in the puddles.

    someone wearing a pair of red rain boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These boots are awesome. Needed some good boots for our muddy yard and garden, and these are perfect. Not only comfortable but also true to size and everything. Plus, they are cute!" —Sarah 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.80 (available in sizes 6–10.5 and in eight colors).

    6. A pair of these comfy platform espadrilles basically meant for exploring the streets of Santorini and meeting a summer fling. I guess it's time for you to live out the plot of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

    A pair of light blue espadriilles
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These shoes are the perfect fit in every way. The chic look works for casual daytime and spring evening events." —Linda

    Get it from Nordstrom for $79.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    7. A hightop sneaker with thousands of 5-star reviews that will never not be in style. Seriously, these are the shoes that your grandma and Gen Z niece can get behind.

    someone wearing the black Converse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter wanted some white high-top Converse so she started looking on Amazon and found these and saw the price and decided to try these. She got them in the next day, and they fit great; she hasn’t complained about them being uncomfortable. They look identical to Converse! Great value!" —Andrea Bruce 

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 24 colors).

    8. A pair of these fun sandals with braided straps just as easy to toss on as slides but are slightly dressier (and perfect for spring and summer).

    A pair of braided sandals on a plain background
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute comfy summer sandals." —Verified Customer

    Get it from Target for $29.99 (available in sizes 5.5—12 and in three colors). 

    9. A pair of slip-on clogs with memory foam arch support ideal for anyone who is on their feet all day but still wants to look cute.

    Someone wearing a pair of black clogs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wonderful shoe. I love my Dansko clogs. They are sturdy, stylish, and comfortable. They really help with my plantar fasciitis, too. I plan to buy more!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 4.5–12 and in six colors). 

    10. A pair of classy pointed-toe mules that will elevate any outfit while not killing your feet in the process. These are ideal for peeps who want to dress up but might have some high-heel aversions (me).

    Feet wearing a pair of snake skin mules
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I prefer mules for work (office job), and I typically have one pair that I wear most days until they need to be replaced, so when I needed a new pair, this one immediately caught my eye! They have such a nice shape, and it holds well. I often wear these shoes for 8-10 hours at a time, and they’re very comfortable, too! I will probably purchase these ones again when the time comes for a new pair, they’re great!" —Amazon customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $37.71+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in five colors).

    11. A pair of stilettos with an ankle strap with 27 colors to choose from for those of us who are trying to live out our Carrie Bradshaw fantasy on a budget.

    A person with short black hair wearing a white jacket dress with while pointed stiletto heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfortable I had to get them in three colors for work. I wear them every day, and I just love them. Totally recommend them." —Sara 

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 28 colors). 

    12. A pair of these Dr. Scholl's shoes, because you want something you can easily slip on and off when you're in the TSA line and frantically trying to get your shoes off before you go through the security line (we're all familiar with that particular flavor of anxiety).

    reviewer wearing the black slip ons
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore these shoes the day I got them and they haven't given me blisters or hurt my feet at all. My feet are narrow but these don't slip off when I walk. They are so cute with so many outfits." —Joe

    Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 28 colors and patterns).

    13. A pair of these top-rated platform New Balance sneakers for when you want to wear something casual with a li'l ~flare~. Brb, adding these to cart.

    someone wearing a pair of the shoes in grey
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "I wanted a comfy yet cute sneaker, and I’m so glad I saw these. I love the platform, and they are so comfortable." —Shannonoh

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $100 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and two colors).

    14. A pair of Teva sandals — these are like all-terrain vehicles for your feet. I have a pair of these, and I've worn them walking my dog around the block and hiking the Narrows at Zion National Park. We love a shoe that can do it all, so wear the tan lines as a badge of honor!

    Foot wearing a white and pink patterned sandal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals are great for walking around day to day, swimming in the ocean or lake, and hiking! I have worn them all over the world, and they hold up. No blisters or any foot pain. They are comfortable as can be. They hold on for swimming and even climbing up a mountain." —Mangible 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.93+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 32 colors).

    15. A stylish pair of loafers so you can look like the working professional that you are, even if you work from home and usually sport more of a slippers and socks situation.

    someone wearing a pair of shiny black loafers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have received sooooo many compliments since I started wearing these shoes for work. They’re uniquely dressy but casual and very adaptable to many outfits. They were a bit snug at first but broke in after a couple wears. Now, they’re one of my most comfortable work shoes. I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $85+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and in 18 colors).

    16. Or a pair of these leather penny loafers that will never go out of style. You're going to want to wear these with pretty much every outfit you put together this spring.

    A pair of black loafers with chunky soles displayed against a neutral background
    J. Crew

    Promising review: "Love these loafers! The color is a perfect neutral and brings a pop of fun to every outfit. Comfortable for all day wear and great with a suit! Wish there was a gold pair." —Jperkbr

    Get it from J.Crew for $129.50+ (originally $228+, available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors).

    17. A pair of these Doc Marten sandals with edgy piercing details for when you want to exude the badassery of a combat boot but want the comfort of a sandal for the warmer months ahead.

    Person in cuffed jeans wearing black platform sandals with multiple buckles
    Doc Martens

    Promising review: "I was looking for something cute and comfortable, and I found it with this sandal. The fit was perfect, and they feel great." —Gina B.

    Get it at Dr. Martens for $130 (available in sizes 5–11).

    18. And a pair of platform Doc Martens Chelsea boots that will make you feel like an absolute rock star, whether you're wearing leather motorcycle pants or a floral sundress. They may take a second to break in, but it'll be worth it.

    A person wearing a pair of the shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am very happy with my purchase!! You need these boots in your life. And they fit like a dream with the right amount of room. Yes, they are difficult to slide on, but that is Docs for you! Cannot wait until these are broken in. I already know these will be my favorite pair of Docs." —Em Klein

    Get it from Amazon for $119+ (available in sizes 5–15 and in three colors).

    19. A pair of these leather boot-sandal hybrids with just the slightest bit of heel so you can feel like the beachy goddess that you are, even if you're just going grocery shopping.

    Someone&#x27;s feet wearing a pair of the sandals in a light brown color
    Free People

    Promising review: "I absolutely am in love with this sandal, and I have been receiving compliments since the first moment I put them on. High quality leather and extremely comfortable. Easy to walk around in due to the strap. If you are on the fence...I recommend buying them immediately!" —cindy007

    Get it from Free People for $168 (available in sizes 6–11 and in seven colors).

    20. A footbed sandal reviewers say looks and feels similar in quality to Birkenstocks. The contoured footbed allows the sandal to mold to your feet, cutting down on break-in time which is the only not-so-fun part of buying new shoes.

    someone wearing a pair of black sandals with braiding detail
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals are by far one of the best purchases I have made through Amazon! The quality of the ACTUAL leather is actually better than the far more expensive ones from the mall! The orthopedic comfort is extremely surprising for a cork-based sole! I will be buying these in ALL colors because they fit so well I wear them with everything! Just buy them!!" —Ashlee Hawley 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in eight colors).

    21. A classic pair of Havaianas flip flops that were a staple in every 2000s wardrobe for a reason. Getting a pedicure? Wear these. Going to the beach? Wear these. Staying up past your bedtime to watch the premiere of High School Musical 2? Wear these.

    A circle of Havaiana flip flops in white, pink, rose pink, yellow, light pink, orange, blue, grey, navy, and white on a wooden background
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Still the best flip flop there is! You do not need to break them in; just slide them on and go! I love how thin they are, but still durable!" —ElenaH28

    Get it from Nordstrom for $30+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in eight colors).

    22. A pair of Crocs low wedge sandals perfect for walking around all day while still looking fashionable and put together. Just picture yourself exploring Paris sporting these bad boys, and you'll understand why you need them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe that you can wear all day long, look no further than the Women's Crocs Wedges. These shoes are perfect for the convenience and comfort of Crocs with a little extra height and style. One of the things that set these shoes apart is their wedge design, which adds a few extra inches of height without sacrificing comfort. The wedge heel is also lightweight and flexible, so you can walk and stand in these shoes for hours without any discomfort. —Jessica F.

    Get it from Amazon for $47+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 18 colors).

    23. A pair of vintage-inspired platforms for making you look straight out of the Woodstock Festival in 1969 (nice). Perfect for dressing up with a midi skirt and a peasant blouse or dressing down with a pair of bell-bottom jeans and a tank top. How groovy!

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s feet wearing pink platform sandals with buckle
    Free People

    Promising review: "I bought these because I read a very positive review. I couldn’t agree more. These shoes are comfortable and sexy. I knew instantly I would keep them and I don’t wear heels often. I was worried about wooden soles because they tend to be loud. There is a rubber sole so this is not a problem!" —efitzpat34

    Get it from Free People for $198 (available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors). 

    24. A pair of Brooks Glycerin 20 running shoes sure to convert even the staunchest cardio hater into a runner (or at least a speed walker, like me). I have the newer version of this model and I swear they have helped get rid of my knee pain!

    Pair of Brooks Glycerin running shoes on a ledge with palm trees in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This Brooks shoe has attracted several admirers, and why not! It’s a beautiful shoe to look at, has great support, and a roomer toe box. I wore these shoes for eight hours for work, and, for another hour and a half at the gym. Really couldn’t ask for a more perfect shoe!" —Judy Stebelton

    Get it from Amazon for $104.95+ (available in sizes 5—12, including narrow and wide fits, in 31 sizes).

    25. A pair of faux leather strappy sandals in case you want the laid-back feel of flip-flops, but with a more ~elevated~ look. You might as well get a couple of pairs because they're less than $20 and come in six colors. 

    reviewer wearing the tan sandals on grass
    reviewer wearing the tan sandals while sitting near the water
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a narrow foot and I can keep these on easily." —Sheri Beckerman

    Get them from Amazon for $18.60+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide fits, and eight colors).

    26. Or a pair of Circus NY sandals if you're wanting something a little dressier than a run-of-the-mill flip-flop, but don't want to sacrifice comfort.

    reviewer photo of tan Sam Edelman sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of the influencers that I follow, mentioned these online in comparison to the original Tory Burch Miller sandals. She preferred the Tory ones, but I find the fit in these sandals better than the fit of my Tory sandals. I have a narrower foot and the Torys are very loose; these fit perfectly — almost like they were custom made for my foot. Both brands of the sandals look great on; the foot bed and heel has a very similar feel in both of the brands. I was able to buy two pair of the Circus ones for less the cost of one pair of Tory Burch Miller." —Ann Murray

    Get them from Amazon for $28.70+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 29 colors).

    27. And finally, a very on-trend platform sandal because you're trying to relive your 90s it-girl era in 2024. (We can't blame you.)

    Black platform sandal with a single wide strap
    Target

    Promising review: "Love love loveeee these!!! Sooo comfortable and lightweight! I'm on my feet all day at work and I successfully wore them for 8+ hours without thinking about it. Totally recommend!" —KG

    Get it from Target for $30 (available in sizes 6–12).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.