25 Reviewer-Loved Things From Nordstrom You’ll Probably Want In Your Life Like Yesterday

1. A pair of Quay sunglasses if you want to look and ~feel~ like a celebrity. These will 100% help keep the paparazzi at bay!
2. A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas because you're sick of lounging around the house in the same ratty tee-shirt you've had since high school and it's time to level up your lazy clothes game.
3. A chic leather belt since it will never not be in style. Seriously, pair it with an old pair of jeans, and suddenly, you're wearing a fashion influencer-worthy look.
4. The Skims soft lounge dress because it's without a doubt, worth the hype. The buttery fabric will make you feel like a million bucks!
5. An extra high platform pump to pay homage to America Ferrera's Oscar nomination (because THIS Barbie loves supporting badass actors).
6. Ugg mini boots so you can keep your feet nice and toasty as the winter drags on while still looking very stylish and on-trended.
7. A Dyson Airwrap, I promise, will change your life when it comes to hair styling. I got one for the holidays, and I swear it is one of the most practical gifts I've ever received. Yes, it does cost a pretty penny, BUT you will save tons over time by skipping professional blowouts or buying products to repair heat damage. (Because guess what, this snazzy tool, with FIVE attachments, is waaaay easier on your fragile strands than a typical blow-dryer.)
8. And while we're on hair care, a Slip pure silk pillowcase to leave your hair soft and luscious even after a night of tossing and turning. Smell ya, later bedhead! Plus, it can also help prevent breakouts!
9. An Aquis hair towel to cut your regular towel-drying time in half. I've had one since 2017, and I still use it pretty much every day. Plus, it'll leave your locks stronger and less damaged than traditional drying methods!
10. A Hydro Flask that can keep your cold drinks nice and cool for up to 24 hours and your warm beverages hot for 12!
11. A Smeg kettle with an integrated stainless-steel water filter so you can indulge in some cozy tea this winter while also impressing guests with this gorgeous piece of kitchenware.
12. A bottle of Santal 33 from Le Labo featuring notes of Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, and violet. My mom got the candle version of this scent for the holidays and I swear it made the whole house smell like a 5-star hotel.
13. Hoka running sneakers so supportive it'll feel like you're walking on clouds. I have been wearing Bondi 8s for the past three years, and they really help alleviate my chronic knee pain. I 100% recommend to walkers and runners alike who want extra cushion!
14. Or a pair of Crocs because these are the most comfortable shoes in the world and, even if they get hate sometimes, they will always prevail as the superior shoe choice.
15. An Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wax if you want to look like you just got your brows laminated without the price tag. I use the product every day, and I swear it's the only brow product I've used that keeps my unruly hairs in place all day long.
16. A recycled cashmere beanie for a much needed pop of color as these chilly days continue to drag on.
17. A classic white T-shirt you're probably gonna wanna order in bulk because you can never have enough tee-shirt staples to fall back on.
18. A pullover lounge set so even if you're spending the whole day in bed rotting, you can still feel fresh and stylish for when you inevitably have to face another human (read: the food delivery person).
19. A coveted Barefoot Dreams throw blanket to make you feel like you're being swaddled in angel wings. I've had one of these for about 12 years, and it only gets cozier with time.
20. A Dagne Dover belt bag so you can keep your wallet, phone, chapstick, and keys easily accessible while you're about and about without having to lug around a cumbersome purse.
21. A Kiehl's hydrating moisturizer because these dry winter days have wreaked havoc on your fragile skin. I've used this stuff on and off for years, and the texture and buttery finish cannot be beat.
22. A pair of everyday 14-karat gold hoop earrings to go with literally any outfit you can imagine. And since they're solid gold, you can swim, bathe, and sleep in them without stressing about them tarnishing.
23. A set of colorful wineglasses you're gonna wanna show off to all your friends when it's your turn to host a wine and movie night.
24. A Vitruvi diffuser because everyone deserves to have a little spa moment after a long day at the office or hunching over your computer while you WFH.
25. And finally a self-watering indoor garden for when it's far too cold outside to tend to an outdoor garden but you still want to enjoy fresh produce grown at home.
