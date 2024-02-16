Skip To Content
    25 Reviewer-Loved Things From Nordstrom You’ll Probably Want In Your Life Like Yesterday

    Everyone you know is about to be so jealous...understandably.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of Quay sunglasses if you want to look and ~feel~ like a celebrity. These will 100% help keep the paparazzi at bay!

    model wearing the black sunglasses
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Super chic, lightweight, and I get a ton of compliments on these." —AnnR

    Price: $65 (available in two colors)

    2. A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas because you're sick of lounging around the house in the same ratty tee-shirt you've had since high school and it's time to level up your lazy clothes game.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The perfect solution to sleeping hot. Soft, silky, and SO comfortable." —TTTH

    Price: $65 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors)

    3. A chic leather belt since it will never not be in style. Seriously, pair it with an old pair of jeans, and suddenly, you're wearing a fashion influencer-worthy look.

    The cream curvy buckle belt rolled up
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful leather belt. I got the pecan/gold. It is a very rich color, and high quality. It fits on the middle hole with the mid-rise pants I bought it for, so should work with low and high rise pants as well. I’m going to order the black one now!" —Jmoller1101

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors)

    4. The Skims soft lounge dress because it's without a doubt, worth the hype. The buttery fabric will make you feel like a million bucks!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "So comfortable and elegant — the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin!" —Cindysayde

    Price: $61.60+ (originally $90, available in sizes XXS–4X and 11 colors)

    5. An extra high platform pump to pay homage to America Ferrera's Oscar nomination (because THIS Barbie loves supporting badass actors).

    the pink pumps
    Nordstrom

    **Promising review: "Super cute and comfortable. I love these shoes. They are comfortable and definitely a showshopper." —ChynaE

    Price: $27.98 (originally $69.95, available in sizes 5.5–11)

    6. Ugg mini boots so you can keep your feet nice and toasty as the winter drags on while still looking very stylish and on-trended.

    the Ugg boots
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love everything about this boot. Stylish, super comfortable and warm. The green is an amazing color. Every time I wear them out, someone compliments them and asks me if they're Uggs." —Marti Boo

    Price: $90+ (originally $150, available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors) 

    7. A Dyson Airwrap, I promise, will change your life when it comes to hair styling. I got one for the holidays, and I swear it is one of the most practical gifts I've ever received. Yes, it does cost a pretty penny, BUT you will save tons over time by skipping professional blowouts or buying products to repair heat damage. (Because guess what, this snazzy tool, with FIVE attachments, is waaaay easier on your fragile strands than a typical blow-dryer.)

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have waited a few years to get the Airwrap styler because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it six weeks ago, and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer, curling iron, and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair, and I put in half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier, too, hot tools are bad for your hair, and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron, it’s a win." —alisonshops6

    Price: $599.99

    8. And while we're on hair care, a Slip pure silk pillowcase to leave your hair soft and luscious even after a night of tossing and turning. Smell ya, later bedhead! Plus, it can also help prevent breakouts!

    the blue pillowcase and case
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: “Must-have! I always heard sleeping on a silk pillowcase was better for your hair and skin, but never actually tried it and just slept on cotton. I always had some redness on my cheeks (especially in the morning), and my hair was always really prone to breakage around my face. After one night of sleeping on this pillowcase, I was sold. When I woke up, my skin felt so nice, and there was no redness. After sleeping on this for about a week, I started to notice so much less breakage; my hair was healthier and more manageable. My skin is so much less sensitive, and my hair looks amazing. I have had this pillow for a month now, and it is worth every penny!” —carolcarolcarol

    Price: $89+ (available in two sizes and nine colors)

    9. An Aquis hair towel to cut your regular towel-drying time in half. I've had one since 2017, and I still use it pretty much every day. Plus, it'll leave your locks stronger and less damaged than traditional drying methods!

    model using the pink towel
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These micro-fiber like hair towels are a musttt for those who do night showers and don't want to go to bed with soaking wet hair. It helps cut down my air drying time A LOT. I can go straight into blow drying my hair from it's damp state and finish within 10 minutes. The towel is super easy to use and lightweight. I love that there is a band in the back so it stays in place!" —Crystalwhistle

    Price: $50 (available in three colors)

    10. A Hydro Flask that can keep your cold drinks nice and cool for up to 24 hours and your warm beverages hot for 12!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This water bottle is exactly what I expected. Easy to clean, fits into most backpacks or cup holders. Keeps water FRESH AND CLEAN!" —Mgrady

    Price: $49.95 (available in three colors)

    11. A Smeg kettle with an integrated stainless-steel water filter so you can indulge in some cozy tea this winter while also impressing guests with this gorgeous piece of kitchenware.

    the kettle
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "This little kettle is the perfect size! Heats up quick and looks so nice on my counter, got so many compliments on it. Highly recommend!" —manda marie

    Price: $149.95+ (available in three colors) 

    12. A bottle of Santal 33 from Le Labo featuring notes of Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, and violet. My mom got the candle version of this scent for the holidays and I swear it made the whole house smell like a 5-star hotel.

    the perfume
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I'd take a bath in this scent if I could afford it. I hope I'm buried with a bottle when I die." —LizardKing

    Price: $99+ (available in three sizes)

    13. Hoka running sneakers so supportive it'll feel like you're walking on clouds. I have been wearing Bondi 8s for the past three years, and they really help alleviate my chronic knee pain. I 100% recommend to walkers and runners alike who want extra cushion!

    the sneakers in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have tried on Cloudmonster, Nike ZoomX Flyknit 2, and Hoka Bondi 7 for running on a treadmill. All gave me knee pain after running for an hour. I wanted to try, and I am glad I did! This pair has great cushion and is soft! I have a high arch, so I feel a little less support. The pair is a little bulky, but this provides you good support and comfort." —Nekoo

    Price: $165 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 16 colors) 

    14. Or a pair of Crocs because these are the most comfortable shoes in the world and, even if they get hate sometimes, they will always prevail as the superior shoe choice.

    White crocs
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I was hesitant about joining the Croc phase that’s going on, but I purchased them for the house. So glad that I did! The cushion and arch support have eased up some of the back pain from wearing cute slippers inside the house." —Granmie007

    Price: $37.49+ (originally $49, available in sizes 6–10 and six colors)

    15. An Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wax if you want to look like you just got your brows laminated without the price tag. I use the product every day, and I swear it's the only brow product I've used that keeps my unruly hairs in place all day long.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This product is unprecedented. All the other waxes and soaps leave brows crispy and brittle; some even cause hair loss. This product provides a stiff hold yet is not uncomfortable. You only need a small amount for even the fullest brows! I use it before the dipbrow or the brow wiz or even the brow pen all by Anastasia!" —TCDB

    Price: $26

    16. A recycled cashmere beanie for a much needed pop of color as these chilly days continue to drag on.

    cashmere beanie in pink
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This beanie is super soft, fits perfectly on my head, isn't too tight or too loose, and is warm and cozy. I love it and it's perfect!" —Kramer37

    Price: $30.80 (originally $44, available in eight colors) 

    17. A classic white T-shirt you're probably gonna wanna order in bulk because you can never have enough tee-shirt staples to fall back on.

    Model wearing Madewell whisper cotton t-shirt in white styled with black denim cut-off shorts
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love a great tee. It’s super soft, and comfortable- sized to fit. Not too boxy & not too small. I have a 36D chest so I like a tee that’s not too tight in the chest. It’s perfect for layering under a cute blazer with jeans & boots." —Tammycrosslin

    Price: $19.50 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    18. A pullover lounge set so even if you're spending the whole day in bed rotting, you can still feel fresh and stylish for when you inevitably have to face another human (read: the food delivery person).

    the pullover lounge set in pink
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This Ugg set is just perfect. After recovering from a brief illness, I found that this is just what the doctor ordered. I can hang out in my home yet feel like I’m still stylish. It’s lightweight and is a perfect three-piece outfit." —SueK

    Price: $78.40+ (originally $98, available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors)

    19. A coveted Barefoot Dreams throw blanket to make you feel like you're being swaddled in angel wings. I've had one of these for about 12 years, and it only gets cozier with time.

    Three blankets stacked on top of one another
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this blanket! I brought it with me when I went to the hospital to have my little boy and it was so comforting. I love snuggling with it and him! I’m definitely buying more! I got the green, fantastic color. Holds up well in the wash too." —BlissMama

    Price: $158 (available in three colors)

    20. A Dagne Dover belt bag so you can keep your wallet, phone, chapstick, and keys easily accessible while you're about and about without having to lug around a cumbersome purse.

    the green Dagne Dover belt bag
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size and comfortable fit! As a curvy girl, I was concerned it might not fit crossbody but it does and it works great! It holds my iPhone 13 Pro, two small key holder/coin pouches with room for some gloss, [a] pen, and even my sunnies (bulky sunglasses might not fit though). The small pockets are perfect for extra cards, receipts, etc. I bought it to carry minimally but it holds a lot for its small size." —meallen

    Price: $95 (available in five colors)

    21. A Kiehl's hydrating moisturizer because these dry winter days have wreaked havoc on your fragile skin. I've used this stuff on and off for years, and the texture and buttery finish cannot be beat.

    Kiehl&#x27;s Creme de Corps moisturizer
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I've tried most all the drugstore brands made for very dry skin and many expensive brands from the dermatologists' offices and department stores. Nothing comes close to moisturizing my skin as well as this. Best of all, it doesn't leave any greasy residue because it penetrates exceptionally well. Been using it as my body moisturizer for three years now and soooo wish I'd tried it sooner." —2kilee

    Price: $18+ (available in five sizes)

    22. A pair of everyday 14-karat gold hoop earrings to go with literally any outfit you can imagine. And since they're solid gold, you can swim, bathe, and sleep in them without stressing about them tarnishing.

    model wearing small huggie 14K gold hoop earrings
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These are perfect! I've been wanting a small pair of everyday hoops and these fit the bill. I haven't taken them off since I received them for Christmas. :) I was worried that they'd be true ear huggers but there is a small bit of space between my lobe, which is what I was hoping for. They're so light and comfortable. Overall, I'm so pleased with these cute little hoops!" —Sierra V

    Price: $150 (also available in white gold)

    23. A set of colorful wineglasses you're gonna wanna show off to all your friends when it's your turn to host a wine and movie night.

    yellow wine glasses with wine on table
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These glasses are absolutely beautiful. The Amber Smoke color is even prettier in person. Great quality and shape." —Acrom

    Price: $185 for a set of six (available in three colors)

    24. A Vitruvi diffuser because everyone deserves to have a little spa moment after a long day at the office or hunching over your computer while you WFH.

    model sitting on a bed next to the white diffuser on a nightstand
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love this diffuser! The porcelain casing is very luxe; it would look at home in a spa, on a desk, or bedside. It diffuses into a nice thin stream that you can see (unlike some other models that aren't strong enough.) I love it, and their oils are great too." —Breezy33

    Price: $123 

    25. And finally a self-watering indoor garden for when it's far too cold outside to tend to an outdoor garden but you still want to enjoy fresh produce grown at home.

    white self-watering indoor garden with leafy herbs
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I gave this to a dear friend for Christmas. She planted lettuce, basil, and tomatoes on Christmas Day. [On] Feb. 7,  she harvested her lettuce and basil. She made a salad and pesto. She loves it!" —Shellsinger

    Price: $229.95

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.