Just 21 Things That Your Elderly Dog Will Thank You For Buying

1. A machine washable Custom Catch personalized dog mat so your mature bestie always has a comfy place to cuddle up, even if they're not allowed on the couch (which they should be tbh).
Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter’s dog because they have laminate floors and her dog likes to lay on the ground... but also pees a lot on his bed, so washing a bulky dog bed practically every day would be a lot. He absolutely loves this mat. He drags it around, and tries to fold it, and sleeps on it every night. My daughter is actually the one who asked me to write this review to let everyone know that she washes this thing five times a week and it is still perfect with not a stitch out of place. She even asked for another one for Christmas this year as a back up. I chose the blue color in a large with his name printed on it. He’s a Shih-Tzu so there is plenty of space for him to lay and play." —Jennie211
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in three sizes).
2. A pint of doggy ice cream if you're looking to spoil your old dog. Best part? They don't need to have all their teeth to eat this. Choose from five different flavors (like maple bacon, peanut butter, and carob), add water, freeze it, and your pup has a yummy dessert ready to go.
Promising review: "My yorkie absolutely loves this stuff! I have ordered at least three of these already. It is super simple and easy to make. I add filtered water to the mix in a separate bowl and use a stick blender to combine the mixture. I then pour it back into the ice cream tub/container. I am so thankful this exists so my baby can enjoy ice cream!" —R
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six flavors).
3. A very helpful Furbo dog camera so you can keep an eye on your older pal when you're not home. It also has a 360-degree wide-angle view, treat tossing capabilities, color night vision, two-way audio, and barking alerts.
Promising review: "We travel a lot and this has been such a great tool to be able to see my dog and give her treats while we are gone. Our dog loves hearing the squeaky sound it makes because she knows what is coming her way. The Mother Hubbard small reward treats fit perfectly and my dog loves them. Highly recommend this product!" —BurgessColorado
Get it from Amazon for $210.
4. An anxiety-reducing Snuggle Puppy stuffed toy with a heating pad and a lifelike battery-operated heartbeat sound if your pooch gets anxious traveling, during fireworks, or if there is a thunderstorm. Seriously, there is nothing sadder than seeing an old dog have a panic attack, so you really need this!
Promising review: "Hi I have a 16 year old pug recently getting over a bout of pneumonia. The past 4 weeks have been so hard he just wants to be held by me. No one’s talks about it but a senior dog is a lot like a puppy or even more demanding to take care of. I bought this had it arrive over night, it was a easy set up I just pulled the battery plug and set it next to him. I clicked the heartbeat on and my old man was fine for most of the day as I could see on my furbo it relived his stress significantly which is a relief because before today I would have to come home from work and call for help if I saw him start to yell on the furbo to be picked up today I felt like I could do what I needed to thank goodness." —CDub
Get it from Amazon for 39.95+ (available in six colors).
Psst, you'll probably also want to check out these other products that'll make any pet owner's life a little easier.
5. A nonstick Dash dog treat maker that can make eight bone-shaped treats at a time, because your dog deserves all the yummy snacks made with tons of love! They could also totally use this to make human treats, too!
Promising reviews: "Got this for my friend as her dog has a ton of allergies and she can't giver her dog many treats. She was so excited to use this! Loves it!" —anonymous
"My dogs absolutely loved these treats...they loved the flavors! It comes with several recipes. The treat maker is pretty easy to use, overall. I did try to spoon the dough in, but had better results when I very carefully pressed the dough in... be careful it gets very hot! After the treats come out, you have to clean up the edges to make them look perfect. Great price. I would it buy as a gift for my dog-loving family and friends!" —HeatherLee
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A spray bottle of this stain and odor remover so helpful if you don't want your house to smell like a urinal after pet accidents. My 12-year-old dog has a health condition that makes her pee all the time, and this spray has been a total game-changer for when she has accidents inside.
7. A carrier backpack that can hold dogs weighing up to 25 pounds for when you wanna bring your furry best friend along for any late-in-life hiking or backpacking adventures. Plus, it makes for an awesome view for any hikers behind you.
8. A three-pack of washable dog diapers if your canine bestie has trouble holding it sometimes. My 12-year-old Chiweenie struggles with accidents, and these have been super helpful (plus they're adorable). These are great if you have to leave your pup at home for a couple of hours. Here she is chillin' in her diaper with her Steven King novel, happy as can be.
9. A set of folding pet steps for the canine companions who are more ~fun-size~ or don't have the leg strength to jump on your bed anymore. They still deserve to be up there. 🥺
10. An anxiety jacket designed for any dog who gets a little anxious when traveling (like I do). It applies gentle, comforting pressure, acting like a cozy hug for your furry friend to keep them calm if they get freaked out by fireworks, planes, car rides, or the general mayhem that is reality. (Please let me know where I can get one for humans).
11. A pair of UV dog goggles to protect your pup's eyes while they're sticking their head out the window or joining you in a sunbathing session.
12. A pack of chicken-flavored Pill Pockets, so getting your senior dog to take their meds can be a breeze. I use these for my dog, Molly, and they're like her favorite food.
13. A 100-count pack of compostable dog wipes to keep in your backpack or in the car in case your sweet dog has a little accident because incontinence is very common with older pooches.
14. An adjustable collar with a bowtie because your furry pal wants to dress like the distinguished adult that they are and so they should!!
15. A car seat for your furry friend to make sure they stay safe during any long car rides or trips to the airport. And the seatbelt is adjustable for a comfortable fit!
16. A two-pack of rubber collapsible dog bowls so your dog doesn't get dehydrated if you go on a hike or spend a sunny day at the beach. The carabiner also makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or leash!
17. A ridiculously adorable furry baby raincoat if you and your best friend end up getting caught in the rain but still want to enjoy the day and stay dry. Plus, the hood is removable!
18. A really bright rope leash with reflective threading, so if ya'll are out walking at night, drivers and cyclists won't be able to miss you! And the grip is super cushy and comfortable, so even if your dog is tugging, your hand won't get rope burn.
19. A paw soother stick to keep your dog's hands and feet comfortable while the two of you are out and about. This is great for helping with dryness and minor scrapes, whether you're hiking a trail or doing some urban exploring or just hangin' on the couch.
20. A low-noise pet grooming kit and vacuum so you can literally vacuum the hair directly off your pet rather than waiting to clean it up after shedding. It also comes with hair-trimming tools, brushes, and nail clippers. Basically, it's a professional pet salon at home because your furry friend deserves ~luxury.~
21. And finally, a reversible furniture cover you can throw in the washing machine if you've accepted the fact that your dog will always sit on the couch, no matter what. (They're old and they deserve it!)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.