    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 21 Things That Your Elderly Dog Will Thank You For Buying

    As an elder, your old dog deserves only the best.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A machine washable Custom Catch personalized dog mat so your mature bestie always has a comfy place to cuddle up, even if they're not allowed on the couch (which they should be tbh). 

    Reviewer image of dog with gray mat and the name
    Reviewer image of dog with purple mat that says
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter’s dog because they have laminate floors and her dog likes to lay on the ground... but also pees a lot on his bed, so washing a bulky dog bed practically every day would be a lot. He absolutely loves this mat. He drags it around, and tries to fold it, and sleeps on it every night. My daughter is actually the one who asked me to write this review to let everyone know that she washes this thing five times a week and it is still perfect with not a stitch out of place. She even asked for another one for Christmas this year as a back up. I chose the blue color in a large with his name printed on it. He’s a Shih-Tzu so there is plenty of space for him to lay and play." —Jennie211 

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in three sizes).

    2. A pint of doggy ice cream if you're looking to spoil your old dog. Best part? They don't need to have all their teeth to eat this. Choose from five different flavors (like maple bacon, peanut butter, and carob), add water, freeze it, and your pup has a yummy dessert ready to go.

    Reviewer image of dog eating ice cream out of container
    Image of reviewer scooping ice cream
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My yorkie absolutely loves this stuff! I have ordered at least three of these already. It is super simple and easy to make. I add filtered water to the mix in a separate bowl and use a stick blender to combine the mixture. I then pour it back into the ice cream tub/container. I am so thankful this exists so my baby can enjoy ice cream!" —R

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six flavors).

    3. A very helpful Furbo dog camera so you can keep an eye on your older pal when you're not home. It also has a 360-degree wide-angle view, treat tossing capabilities, color night vision, two-way audio, and barking alerts.

    Reviewer image of the camera
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We travel a lot and this has been such a great tool to be able to see my dog and give her treats while we are gone. Our dog loves hearing the squeaky sound it makes because she knows what is coming her way. The Mother Hubbard small reward treats fit perfectly and my dog loves them. Highly recommend this product!" —BurgessColorado

    Get it from Amazon for $210.

    4. An anxiety-reducing Snuggle Puppy stuffed toy with a heating pad and a lifelike battery-operated heartbeat sound if your pooch gets anxious traveling, during fireworks, or if there is a thunderstorm. Seriously, there is nothing sadder than seeing an old dog have a panic attack, so you really need this!

    Reviewer image of dog with stuffed toy
    Reviewer image of dog with stuffed toy
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hi I have a 16 year old pug recently getting over a bout of pneumonia. The past 4 weeks have been so hard he just wants to be held by me. No one’s talks about it but a senior dog is a lot like a puppy or even more demanding to take care of. I bought this had it arrive over night, it was a easy set up I just pulled the battery plug and set it next to him. I clicked the heartbeat on and my old man was fine for most of the day as I could see on my furbo it relived his stress significantly which is a relief because before today I would have to come home from work and call for help if I saw him start to yell on the furbo to be picked up today I felt like I could do what I needed to thank goodness." —CDub

    Get it from Amazon for 39.95+ (available in six colors).

    Psst, you'll probably also want to check out these other products that'll make any pet owner's life a little easier.

    5. nonstick Dash dog treat maker that can make eight bone-shaped treats at a time, because your dog deserves all the yummy snacks made with tons of love! They could also totally use this to make human treats, too!

    Two reviewer images of the Dash treat maker exterior and interior
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Got this for my friend as her dog has a ton of allergies and she can't giver her dog many treats. She was so excited to use this! Loves it!" —anonymous

    "My dogs absolutely loved these treats...they loved the flavors! It comes with several recipes. The treat maker is pretty easy to use, overall. I did try to spoon the dough in, but had better results when I very carefully pressed the dough in... be careful it gets very hot! After the treats come out, you have to clean up the edges to make them look perfect. Great price. I would it buy as a gift for my dog-loving family and friends!" —HeatherLee

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    6. A spray bottle of this stain and odor remover so helpful if you don't want your house to smell like a urinal after pet accidents. My 12-year-old dog has a health condition that makes her pee all the time, and this spray has been a total game-changer for when she has accidents inside.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This spray is amazing. I have a senior diabetic dog, who lost control of her bladder when she was hyperglycemic. I thought my gorgeous wool rugs would have to be thrown out, but his removed all trace of her urine." —GCJ

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    7. A carrier backpack that can hold dogs weighing up to 25 pounds for when you wanna bring your furry best friend along for any late-in-life hiking or backpacking adventures. Plus, it makes for an awesome view for any hikers behind you.

    A person wearing a backpack with a dog in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a senior dog who likes to go on walks with us, but she isn't able to do long walks by herself. She sits comfortably in the Kurgo backpack. She also likes being able to see out of it easily, since half of it opens up. It's also extra great that she is clipped in, so she doesn't fall out." —Betina To

    Get it from Amazon for $131.41+ (available in six colors).

    8. A three-pack of washable dog diapers if your canine bestie has trouble holding it sometimes. My 12-year-old Chiweenie struggles with accidents, and these have been super helpful (plus they're adorable). These are great if you have to leave your pup at home for a couple of hours. Here she is chillin' in her diaper with her Steven King novel, happy as can be.

    My dog living her best life in her diaper
    Ellie Rudy/ BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am very happy with these diapers. My dog usually just has small urine leaks but on occasion, it’s more, and the diapers contain it. She appears comfortable in them." —Kathy Green

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight color packs).

    9. A set of folding pet steps for the canine companions who are more ~fun-size~ or don't have the leg strength to jump on your bed anymore. They still deserve to be up there. 🥺

    A dog on the steps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great value and works really well. We have two large dogs (85 lbs and 92 lbs) and two big trucks (large SUV and GMC Sierra, a tall pick-up truck) and this works just fine. It's just an inch or two short of the back of my SUV and maybe 6 inches shorter than the back of the Sierra. It's an easy extra step for the dogs. Folds down nicely to fit in either truck and the dogs really do not have any problems getting in or out. Really helping our backs…NOT lifting these big (old) dogs in and out of our vehicles!" —Kristina

    Get it from Amazon for $47.95+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    10. An anxiety jacket designed for any dog who gets a little anxious when traveling (like I do). It applies gentle, comforting pressure, acting like a cozy hug for your furry friend to keep them calm if they get freaked out by fireworks, planes, car rides, or the general mayhem that is reality. (Please let me know where I can get one for humans).

    A dog wearing the jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My mom adopted a senior dog who had been at the rescue for two years, she’s a sweetheart, but very nervous, and slightly possessive of her food or my mom when the other dog is around. I got this for her just to see if it would help, mainly to make the new dog feel comfortable and decrease the anxiety (like a weighted blanket does for humans). It works amazing. We put it on and you could literally see her relax instantly." —Melissa Lemos

    Get it from Amazon for $44.95+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $4.96; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors). 

    11. A pair of UV dog goggles to protect your pup's eyes while they're sticking their head out the window or joining you in a sunbathing session.

    A dog wearing the goggles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog loves to hang his head out of the window when we go driving, but I'm always concerned about his eyes when he does this. Shih-Tzus have notorious dry eyes and other eye problems, so I wanted to keep him protected. It took our dog a while to get used to wearing these, and he's still not a total fan, but they do the job!" —D. Joslyn

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven colors).

    12. A pack of chicken-flavored Pill Pockets, so getting your senior dog to take their meds can be a breeze. I use these for my dog, Molly, and they're like her favorite food.

    A person holding a pill pocket with pills in front of their dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog is a total pill narc. She has arthritis but would not touch her chews. Now I coat the chews with the pockets (like molding clay) and she devours them as her favorite thing on earth. This has been a transformative product for a picky senior and I also use it to give her pills for other health issues. She loves them!!!" —Pauly

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    13. A 100-count pack of compostable dog wipes to keep in your backpack or in the car in case your sweet dog has a little accident because incontinence is very common with older pooches.

    A french bulldog with the wipes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have 2 large senior dogs and bathing them regularly has become a struggle because my back isn’t as young as it used to be 😕

    I will never not let my dogs on the sofa or in the bed, so I’m able to keep them fresh and dander free in between baths with these wipes!" —Hollie

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49 (available in lavender and unscented).

    14. An adjustable collar with a bowtie because your furry pal wants to dress like the distinguished adult that they are and so they should!!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Love this collar set! The clip was a bit heavy at first when we first put it on our new baby but she seemed to get used to it pretty quick. We opted to not put the bow on for now but will later on at some point. I love that we have that option. Once she grows out of this size we will definitely buy her the next size up." —Mommakel

    "Very well made, absolutely beautiful! Does not look cheap at all! I got the large size for my senior pit mix and the band is very thick!" —Corby_Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six sizes and 27 colors — not all sizes are available in all colors).

    15. A car seat for your furry friend to make sure they stay safe during any long car rides or trips to the airport. And the seatbelt is adjustable for a comfortable fit!

    A dog in a carseat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to HATE driving around with my dog just laying on the seat. It was dangerous! He would roll and slide when we made a turn or had to hit our brakes. I knew I needed to do something. I chose this one because it was actually like a basket as opposed to others that didn’t have sides that were raised enough. This was simple to install! Literally put it over your headrest, then wrap the buckle around the seat and clip and tighten! That’s it! On to my dog: He loves it! He feels SAFE in it and that’s the best thing. He can actually sleep on a car ride now! Before we got this, he threw up in the car from being car sick. Not anymore, he is secure and isn’t being bounced around. He can also see out the window safely." —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $59.95.

    16. A two-pack of rubber collapsible dog bowls so your dog doesn't get dehydrated if you go on a hike or spend a sunny day at the beach. The carabiner also makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or leash!

    the bowl on a leash
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product for the price. Premium-quality bowl. Holds up to everyday use. We always have it clipped onto our dogs leash and also keep one in the car. Both bowls come with a matching color clip. Collapses down with little to no effort but stands up great for food and water. Would recommend!" —Kyle

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two sizes and 14 color combinations).

    17. A ridiculously adorable furry baby raincoat if you and your best friend end up getting caught in the rain but still want to enjoy the day and stay dry. Plus, the hood is removable!

    A dog wearing a raincoat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put this on like a T-shirt and then raise the zipper and snap it. This coat covers his tummy; the coat gets the mud and grit, and the coat is easy to rinse off. I am very happy with the fit because it does cover from head to tail nicely." –Katherine Howard

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in six sizes and six colors).

    18. A really bright rope leash with reflective threading, so if ya'll are out walking at night, drivers and cyclists won't be able to miss you! And the grip is super cushy and comfortable, so even if your dog is tugging, your hand won't get rope burn.

    reviewer using a bright pink and black rope leash while walking two big dogs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted to wait a bit before writing a review, so I could get a good idea of how well this leash works. I'm pleased to say that this is one of the best leashes I've ever used! I'm currently loose-leash training a 6-month-old lab mix who has never been trained to walk on a leash, or even wear a collar/harness. Paired with her starter harness, this leash has been incredibly effective to gently, but firmly redirect her to walk alongside me, and has just the right amount of tension. It also gives her enough slack to let her explore without having the leash pulled taunt constantly. It is comfortable to hold, and after a while of successfully walking her beside me, I forget it's on my wrist. I will definitely buy this leash again, if this one ever wears out!" –Candice R

    Get it from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in five sizes and 12 colors).

    19. A paw soother stick to keep your dog's hands and feet comfortable while the two of you are out and about. This is great for helping with dryness and minor scrapes, whether you're hiking a trail or doing some urban exploring or just hangin' on the couch.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog has hyperkeratosis of her paws and after researching, I read about the paw soother and decided to purchase it and give it a try! It completely reversed her paws to being soft again! After putting it on, I normally put her shoes on until it completely absorbs so she doesn’t leave sticky paw prints everywhere. I also don’t have to worry about her licking her paws afterward since it’s all-natural. Love it!" –Helen

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95.

    20. A low-noise pet grooming kit and vacuum so you can literally vacuum the hair directly off your pet rather than waiting to clean it up after shedding. It also comes with hair-trimming tools, brushes, and nail clippers. Basically, it's a professional pet salon at home because your furry friend deserves ~luxury.~

    The product with all its different attachments
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to use and best thing about it is my dog is not scared of it! I for sure thought she would be but she was not! I used the brush on her which worked great on her long fur (I have a German shepherd) and I proceeded to use the clippers! The suction on it is strong and it's really mess free! Cut grooming time in half! Highly recommend! Not sure how I managed before getting this!" —Shannon

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $30; available in two styles).

    21. And finally, a reversible furniture cover you can throw in the washing machine if you've accepted the fact that your dog will always sit on the couch, no matter what. (They're old and they deserve it!)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cover has been a lifesaver for our fabric sofa. We had the sofa professionally cleaned and then put on the cover. When we have company, the cover comes off easily, stores easily, and leaves a hair-free, stain-free sofa for our guests. The cover's been on three months, and has been washed twice. All stains have come out without any special effort. We use a ChomChom to get dog hair off the cover while it's on the sofa. There doesn't seem to be any deterioration of the cover even though we use the ChomChom almost daily." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (available in 11 sizes and 27 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.