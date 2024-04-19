27 Durable Pairs Of Shoes From Amazon If You’re Sick Of Replacing Your Footwear Every Year

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread that will have you feeling stylish without toe and heel discomfort.
2. Some lightweight (each shoe weighs less than 5 ounces!) slip-ons you can sport at the office *and* during a day at the park. Just slip right into these bad boys and you're ready for a day of comfort and ease.
Promising review: "This is my third pair of HeyDudes and I am never disappointed! So comfortable and highly recommend!! For anyone thinking that they may be a little high priced, they hold up for a long time! I wear anywhere from a size nine to nine and a half, depending on the shoe and brand and I purchased a size nine and they fit perfectly, even with wearing with a thicker sock! If they seem a little tight at first, they do stretch and give way after wearing them a few times." —Co4242
Price: $27.48+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 30 styles)
3. Lug-sole Dr. Martens Rometty boots with a chunky platform if you like a little extra height. Wear these with a sundress for a flirty moment or leather pants for a biker look.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Here's what former BuzzFeeder Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"
Promising review: "They look adorable on with any outfit, dress them up with pants or down with jeans. Overall they fit true to size. They are durable with a thick sole and hold up to rain. I have always loved Dr. Martens and these live up to their good quality and staple pieces." —christa kraftician
Price: $109.95+ (available in sizes 5–11)
4. A pair of classic ballet flats, because you want to relive your mid-2000s glory when you didn't have to worry about rent, doing your taxes, or mindlessly scrolling through dating apps (I'm fine).
Promising review: "These shoes are so comfy! I ordered my regular size and they fit great so I would say they are true to size. The gold color is so versatile. They also hold up very well. I have worn these probably 100 times and there is no wear or cracking, and I do a lot of walking. I am definitely going to be buying more of these in different colors!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $23.15+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 20 colors)
5. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers lined with supportive foam inserts for a day of exploring Disneyland or just taking your pup on a walk around the neighborhood.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "New Balance is my go-to brand. They fit well, and are comfortable to walk in. They're the one brand I can wear that truly fits my wide feet; they're study, and hold up to constant wear. This particular pair is a double-winner — the expected high quality product, and I got a huge discount for buying a 'used, like new' pair from Amazon. They're in mint condition, and were packaged well. Glad I went for the sale!" —Knitting Granma
Price: $54.25+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles)
6. Super pretty Toms canvas cutout sandals with thick, supportive straps and chunky heels if you want the elegance and *va-va-voom* of a high heel but not the unrelenting pain and fear of twisting your ankle.
Promising review: "I ordered these to wear to the office and around campus. They're dressy enough for work and I can wear them all day with no problems! I like the thicker heel too. They fit perfectly and hold up really well! I wore them, no kidding, every day for a month and they still look brand-new. Definitely a great purchase!" —Ryane
Price: $58.74+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles)
7. A timeless (and comfy) pair of Dr. Martens combat boots because even though summer is just around the corner, you refuse to wear anything but black and just want to be left in peace to live your Wednesday Addams fantasy.
Promising review: "I'm in love. Never buying another brand of combat boots again. I'd been hesitant to buy Docs because of the price, but these were absolutely worth it. Excellent support (comfortable enough to wear for EIGHT hour shifts on my feet) and they're grippy enough to handle snow/sleet/New England winters. I tend to wear my shoes to death, but I've been wearing these pretty much daily for four months and they're holding up well. The Cherry Red is a beautiful color." —R
Price: $137.36+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors)
8. A pair of sleek Crocs flip-flops with a lightweight and flexible sole if you're looking for a non-fussy poolside go-to sandal for this summer.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I have an extremely rocky yard which has broken several dozen of the highest rated and sturdiest flops made in the five years I’ve lived in the Caribbean. I tried these because the ratings and brand are excellent. My first thought when opening them was...they did not look one-quarter as durable as the previous brand. But after four months of strenuous outdoor wear, I’m amazed because they are 100% holding up longer and stronger and they are very comfortable. I’m optimistic that they will continue to hold up which will save me money." —Christina Mellon
Price: $24.95+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 13 colors)
9. Cute and casual Sperry sneakers that you can slip on whenever you're on the go. Plus, you don't need to tie your shoes!!
FYI — if you plan on wearing them with socks, reviewers recommend no-show socks.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "I LOVE these adorable sneakers. I got three different pairs of sneakers to compare before settling on these. I decided on these because they felt sturdy and comfortable. I want to be able to wear these for a while, and I like that the sole of the shoe is substantial and the canvas on top is sturdy. The style is adorable. These go with anything and make even the most casual outfit feel a little more sophisticated. The insole is a dream. After wearing through two VERY walking-heavy trips, the insoles have held up great and have molded to my feet. They are so, so comfortable. I love the convenience of the slip-on styling. I've walked hundreds of miles in these babies, and they still look great. (They are in need of a wash — but have kept their shape and comfort)." —Lolo
"Bought leather Sperrys years ago when I was on my feet a lot. The support helps relieve my back pain and my feet don't hurt at the end of the day. I know from experience they hold up really well. So glad they have canvas." —Susan
Price: $41.06+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and in dozens of colors — not all colors available in all sizes)
10. Reef flip-flops with nubuck leather straps, a cushioned EVA footbed, and a rubber sponge outsole that you're basically going to live in during warm-weather months. And reviewers say these don't cause blisters.
Many reviewers recommend sizing up!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "I wear these literally EVERY DAY — those shoes you slip on to dash out the door. If I could live in flip-flops, I would, and these Reefs are the best. Durable, with a slight arch support. I've tried to walk a day in those super flat, super minimal flip-flops, and cannot do it. Reefs have a good cushion, and will last an entire summer or more (depending on how much you wear them, of course). These are my daily, reliable shoe in the summer." —Graciebird
"I've been wearing Reef flip-flops for over 20 years living near the beach (and it's totally a Florida thing.) They last forever and I love the way they cushion and conform to my feet!!! They also offer you another inch in height so I feel taller and more confident. I LOVE THESE NEW STYLE REEFS!!!!!! Please don't stop making them like this!!! With the black foam sole, as usual my feet tend to get a little blackish/dirty looking around my heels if I haven't exfoliated in a while, but when I'm exfoliating my feet in the shower daily the pigment washes right off. Totally worth the money and so feminine!" —B Bowles
Price: $30.88+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 11 colors)
11. Or a pair of Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops covered in a base that's similar to the material on your trusty yoga mat if you want to feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These are my favorite. As a Southern Californian, I wear flip-flops year-round. The last pair of Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops I bought lasted through almost three years of constant wear (they were basically the only shoes I wore for three years, so I'm serious when I say constant). They're comfortable enough to wear for a day at Disneyland, even with arthritic joints." —beth
Price: $17.50+ (available in sizes 5–11, including some wide sizes, and 22 styles)
12. A pair of Dr. Martens vegan Blaire sandals if you basically live in black boots during the colder months and want a similar ~vibe~ without the sweaty footsies.
Many reviewers suggest sizing down in these, though some recommend ordering your usual size in Dr. Martens if you've already tried similar styles.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I did a try before you buy since they're expensive and wasn't sure how the sizing would work based on other reviews and decided to keep them! I love them. I have Docs boots and wanted something similar I could wear in warmer seasons. I love that these are vegan and just hope they last a long time. My boots are size 6 and have a bit of extra room at the toe (a half size down from what I usually wear in other shoes), and I decided to go with that in these sandals and am glad I did — they're a perfect fit with just the right amount of space where it's not too much or too little. I got a minor heel blister the first day, but after a couple times of wear, they're now broken in and feel very comfortable (this is par for the course for me with most shoes). They feel bouncier than my boots." —JuneBug777
Price: $79.98 (available in sizes 5–11). Check out the Dr. Martens store on Amazon for more styles!