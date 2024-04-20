BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Cute And Comfy Shirts From Amazon You’ll Wanna Pair With Your Favorite Pair Of Jeans

    From chic blouses to sweat-wicking tees, we gotcha covered.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A wrap-style tunic so you can wear something that's just as comfy as your fave T-shirt but looks a little more put together (no shade to T-shirts, though, for real).

    reviewer posing with hand in hair in front of a lemon tree, wearing a black v-neck top and jeans
    Promising review: "The shirt is perfect! It's lightweight but not flimsy. It's soft to the touch. It's great for wearing to work without being too dressy. Works really well with dress slacks; can't wait to try it with skirts this summer!" —Keisha Page

    Price: $25.99 (available in sizes 16–32 and 12 colors)

    2. A padded sports bra and yoga tank to wear to the gym, but then you're going to want to keep it on after because it is the perfect length to pair with anything high-waisted. 

    Reviewer wearing the cropped tank in white
    Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." —Sarah S

    Price$21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)

    3. A strapless mesh bustier that you'll feel very smug telling people is from Amazon, because it looks so much more expensive than its price tag. Time to serve some Hailey Beiber realness in this beauty! 

    reviewer wearing the top in white
    reviewer wearing the top in black
    Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth

    Price$33.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 15 colors) 

    4. A classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers really love for the unexpected style combos (and recommend getting a size or two up to pair with leggings for *maximum* cuddly vibes). I mean, if TikTokers like it, it's gotta be cool, right? 

    Reviewer in a gray crewneck sweater with bike shorts
    Reviewer in a green version
    Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby

    Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it! 

    Price$14+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 30 colors)

    5. An adjustable starry velvet crop top to pair with jeans, a flowy skirt, or shorts. This is the perfect piece for stargazing or watching space documentaries at the Griffith Observatory.

    Editor in a V-neck strapped green velvet crop top with yellow stars
    The back of the top with criss crossed straps
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    "I am *obsessed* with this crop top — the corset strap in the back is completely adjustable, giving you full reign over where the neckline falls and how tight it's strung on your back. It's super comfortable and so breezy to wear in the warm weather (plus the velvet does an excellent job of obscuring all my SWEAT, of which I have a lot)." —Emma Lord

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes S–XL and nine colors)

    6. A pack of seamless racerback cropped camis, with a soft rib-knit design if you're looking for a light-support option for when you have to go straight from yoga to a lunch date. 

    reviewer wearing the black top over a purple workout outfit
    reviewer wearing the blue top with black bottoms
    Check it out on TikTok.

    Promising review: "I bought these to work out and cycle in and just wear around the house. I bought the mid-length style and I really love wearing them. They offer support, but not like a bra. They also don’t poke or feel binding like a bra. They don’t roll up and they are a nice weight. They don’t feel wet even when I'm sweating. They also dry quickly. I actually bought three sets of them so I would have color options and not have to wash them so much. I take them camping and I find myself wearing them in a variety of situations. I will absolutely replace them if and when I need to!" —AJ

    Price$28.98+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and in dozens of styles, fits, and colors).

    7. A crossover cropped muscle tank you could rock at any workout class but also totally wear with some jeans or a long skirt for a laid-back summer look. 

    reviewer doing yoga tree pose wearing white twist-front crop top
    reviewer wearing purple twist-front top
    Promising review: "Love love love this top and the price is phenomenal too!!! Perfect, stretchy material and fit!!! I like it so much that I just ordered three more in different colors!!! So many compliments and my girlfriends are ordering it too!!! Shows off my abs!!! I highly recommend this adorable top!!!" —Teresa Malone

    Price$17.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors).

    8. A pair of stretch moisture-wicking T-shirts you can easily layer under a hoodie, sweatshirt, or running jacket. But it's also not too sporty-looking that you couldn't wear it running errands!

    Promising review: "I started with a two-pack, now I own 10 of these shirts! The material is super soft and comfy, and the shirts fit nicely. Great for working out, running errands, I even wore one to church with a cardigan. I’ve had my original two for months, and the colors have not faded with lots of wear and wash. I hang dry most of my clothes, so I don’t know if they shrink or not. I think they are true to size, but this is not meant to be a loose fit. I never take the time to leave a review, but this one is worth it!" —Erin Rohde

    Price: $8.60+ (available in sizes XS—6X and 21 colors).

    9. A magical Bardot blouse featuring a cute little bow in the back to remind everyone in your life that you're a gift and they're lucky to be in your presence.

    Promising review: "This top is so cute and surprisingly great quality. It’s not see-through at all so I can go braless, and it's very comfortable. The tie in the back is a little too long, like too much material, but that’s the only small thing and I’ll play around with it I’m sure." —Sammy

    Price: $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 36 colors and patterns)

    10. A slim-fitted mesh-sleeve blouse for the ultimate Instagram photo shoot. You might as well call yourself a full-time influencer with this piece!

    Promising review: "I have the white one with elastic shoulders. The elastic stayed in place all day and the sleeve lace is soft and very comfortable. I wore it as a camisole under a T-shirt. The material is good quality. Planning to get a few more in other colors." —dd225

    Price: $25.94+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors and styles)

    11. A chill colorblock tunic top because your alter-ego is a little boy who likes to collect rocks and play with roly-polys.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this top. It is great quality. Super soft and thick. A lot of the tops I have gotten off of Amazon are super thin, but this one is perfect! I will be buying more!" —Lisa A. Johnson

    Price: $17.39 (available in sizes S–XXL and 37 color combos and styles)

    12. A *super* cute strapless crop top you can sport solo or pair with your favorite cardigan for a versatile layering moment.

    Promising review: "I love how much this top suits my body style! It’s not too cropped either so I can tuck it into pants and get that cute but business-y look! It does slide down a little bit after walking but it doesn’t take much to keep it up." —Mya Pryce

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 24 colors)

    13. A totally trendy racerback crop top because it's getting warmer out, and it's finally time for your shoulders to see the light of day again.

    Promising review: "Wore this crop top for my graduation party. Very comfortable top! The material is thick enough to not see through it. Definitely recommend!" —kimberly

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors)

    14. An amazing collared crop top featuring bright, happy colors to celebrate the warming weather and sunshine comin' your way.

    Reviewer wearing the multi-colored top
    Promising review: "This is a very cute rainbow crop top. The fabric is very soft, not itchy at all, and it fits exactly as I expected! The colors are very pastel/light and not overly bright. Very affordable for what it is. Exactly the right size; don't buy any smaller than you're used to (because it won't fit). Also, when I opened it up at first, it looked way too small, but when I actually put it on, it was comfy and PERFECT. I would definitely recommend this product for someone who is looking for something casual and comfy!" —Gina

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors and patterns)

    15. A fashionable satin camisole if you're looking for a slightly dressier look when you hit the club or get brunch with your friends.

    Promising review: "I love this shirt. The fit is great, not too long or short, and the fold at the top sits where it should and is sexy without being overly showy. The color is great. Material is soft and snags easily but it's fine for the price." —Vala

    Price: $17.99+ (available in sizes 4–14 and 12 colors)

    16. A wrap top that can be worn two different ways because you easily get tired of your clothes and constantly look for a way to spice things up.

    a reviewer wearing white the top in a different style with yellow pants on a balcony
    Promising reviews: "So in love with this top that I had to purchase it in three different colors! Ladies, if you are looking for a breathable, lightweight, stylish crop top then this one is a must! I love that you can style it in different ways, too." —Brittany

    "This top just got me free drinks at a bar in Florence, Italy." —@ShotbySummer

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and 14 colors/styles)

    17. A 100% linen square-neck top with sweet puffed sleeves for a lovely picnic at the park with your dog and a good book.

    Promising review: "Wasn’t sure if I’d love this because I’m not huge on puffy sleeves, but I can see this being my go-to top this summer. Super cute with high-waisted jeans and skirts. Surprised how good the quality is for the price." —Katherine R.

    Price: $38.70 (available in sizes XXS–5X and four colors)

    18. A bustier-inspired tank if you love the look of a corset but don't love the uncomfortable tightness. With this top, you get the best of both worlds.

    a reviewer wearing the top in dark green
    Promising review: "The cutest top ever, super comfy, absolutely love these tops. I bought two more in different colors! Highly recommend for a night out!" —Ashley Wood

    Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors and styles)

    19. A striped retro tee because we love a '70s moment. Just throw on some bell bottoms, a fringe vest, and a groovy pair of shades, and you might as well be a member of The Mamas and the Papas!

    reviewer wearing the tight  multicolor small stripe t-shirt with a brown skirt
    Promising review: "I had my doubts about buying a shirt off Amazon, but I’m so glad I did! It’s so cute and comfy! It stops just above my belly button. I also went viral on TikTok wearing it, so ya know, extra incentive to get it LOL. Definitely worth the price." —Camilla

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors)

    20. A corduroy button-down top you're going to want to layer on top of pretty much every shirt you own, all year round.

    reviewer wearing the top in beige
    Promising review: "I’m a big boutique shopper and wasn’t confident in buying a corduroy button-up from any of them for $55–$90 that I wasn’t even sure I would like. So I checked Amazon and found this one and I’m OBSESSED. Such light material and great quality — perfect for a chilly night when you just want to throw something on over a cute outfit. Already got compliments on it and I haven’t even been wearing it for a week! I’m so obsessed that I’m buying another color! Totally recommend." —kevin murdock

    Price: $35.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 37 colors and patterns)

    21. A ruched crop top that you can cinch as high or low as you like, so you can customize it depending on what mood you're in. Long for the office and cropped for a night out! Wheeee! 

    reviewer in light blue drawstring crop top and black flared midi skirt
    reviewer in same crop top in a black color and high-rise white shorts
    Promising review: "I love this shirt. You can wear it at several different lengths. It is a soft stretchy material. Not see-through at all. Very comfortable for wearing all day and night. Pair this with a skirt or cute pair of jeans!" —Katrina

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and six colors)

    22. A fitted one-shoulder top that'll quickly become a closet staple for when you're going out to dinner, hitting up the farmers market, or going dancing.

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "This shirt really exceeded my expectations. I thought it wasn't going to be cute, but I took a chance anyway. I'm very happy I did! If you are going to order, pick your normal shirt size. I ordered my usual size, and it fit perfectly. Will be buying more." —kenisha J

    Price: $9.80+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in four colors)

    23. A ribbed cami reviewers say is made of a soft, thick material that's super duper comfortable. Might as well buy it in a few colors while you're at it!