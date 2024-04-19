Just 17 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes That Nurses Swear By

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers since, according to reviewers, these are some of the comfiest and supportive walking shoes out there — which is ideal for nurses because there is rarely a moment when you aren't on your feet.
2. A pair of tie-dye Crocs because they'll add a lil' pop of color to your nursing uniform and feel very comfortable on your feet.
3. Or, these colorful Crocs clogs if you're worried about potential fluids leaking through the little Crocs holes. These are just as exciting and comfy with a bit more protection.
4. A pair of popular Allbirds runners made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're just as sustainable as they are comfortable.
5. A nonslip athletic sneaker with extra supportive soles for any nurses who walk frequently throughout their shifts.
6. A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread that will have you feeling stylish without toe and heel discomfort.
7. A New Balance sneaker featuring an uber-supportive memory foam sole insert, aka your potential solution to body aches after hours on end at the hospital.
8. A pair of Brooks running shoes that are a tried and true favorite of the nursing community. I actually just got my first pair and gave them a whirl today, and I can attest to their comfort and unbeatable support.
9. A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker ideal for nurses working in settings where they need to protect their feet from bodily fluids.
10. Or a loafer that is made of easy-to-clean material, so if you tend to work with somewhat messy patients, this might be the shoe for you.
11. A pair of Gales "Frontline Nurse" shoes, made specifically for healthcare workers, that are waterproof, slip-resistant, super supportive, *and* antimicrobial! What CAN'T these shoes do??
Gales
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. It feels like walking on clouds. I love them. They are incredibly comfortable. Gales are by far my favorite. I’m a RN. I work 12+ hour shifts. My feet don’t hurt when I wear these bad boys! I love them so much a few days after I received my first pair, I ordered a second pair." —Brynna Porch
Get them from Gales for $89.95 (available in sizes 5–17 and eight colors) or from Amazon for $89.95 (available in sizes 6–17 and eight colors).
12. A pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers that are comfortable enough to wear in the hospital but also cute enough to wear every day out and about!
13. A pair of lightweight memory foam shoes you can definitely wear on the job, but would also make great gym shoes because of the flat soles and excellent arch support.
14. Or a New Balance Cross Trainer that one reviewer called the "literal love of my life." These will help your feet not ache after a 12+ hour shift and earn you tons of compliments!
15. A pair of air cushion tennis shoes with ample arch support to alleviate any knee, lower back, or foot pain you might experience after a long shift on your feet for hours on end.
16. A pair of Asics sneakers featuring gel technology in the soles that provide comfy cushioning while you're walking from room to room checking on all your patients.
17. And finally, stretchy slip-on sneakers that are easy to throw on quickly if you're on call for emergency medicine and need to get out the door in a hurry.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.