You Deserve A New Outfit, So Here Are 27 Pieces From Amazon That Won’t Break The Bank

Promising reviews: "So stinkin’ cute. I saw these on TikTok and had to get them. They’re so soft and they look so chic. You can wear them to lounge in or workout. I personally like wearing athletic spanks underneath the shorts but they still look nice with them!" —Lena Mei



"These shorts are so cute and a great addition to your summer must-haves! Very lightweight but not too thin. Tacked hem roll too! Wash and wear easy as can be. Great purchase!" —Mamaw Wade

Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in nine color combos)