You Deserve A New Outfit, So Here Are 27 Pieces From Amazon That Won’t Break The Bank

1. A workout dress that has a built-in bra and shorts made with moisture-wicking fabric for those days when you can't stop sweating any time you step foot outdoors, but you still want to look stylish. Smell ya later, chafing!
2. A wrap-style tunic, so you can wear something just as comfy as your fave T-shirt but looks a little more put together (no shade to T-shirts, though, for real).
3. A gorgeous floral print cardi to dress up a basic tee and shorts or even wear as a bathing suit cover-up when you're hittin' the pool.
4. A two-pack of cotton shorts that you can wear out and about and then hop right into bed because, these are basically just elevated pajama shorts. Work smarter, not harder, people.
Promising reviews: "So stinkin’ cute. I saw these on TikTok and had to get them. They’re so soft and they look so chic. You can wear them to lounge in or workout. I personally like wearing athletic spanks underneath the shorts but they still look nice with them!" —Lena Mei
"These shorts are so cute and a great addition to your summer must-haves! Very lightweight but not too thin. Tacked hem roll too! Wash and wear easy as can be. Great purchase!" —Mamaw Wade
Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in nine color combos)
5. A downright glamorous pleated button-down set which looks like it'd be super expensive but is less than $50! You can also totally mix and match the top and bottom with other items in your closet, so it's like three outfits in one! I have one and have gotten endless compliments.
One reviewer even said they looked like they "walked out of a Gucci magazine" while wearing it!
Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie
Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 27 colors/prints)
6. A fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra to wear to the gym, but then you're going to want to keep it on after because it is the perfect length to pair with anything high-waisted.
Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." —Sarah S
Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors)
7. A pleated tennis skirt so you can ~serve~ the cutest trend of the year without depleting your bank account. Get it? Like tennis! Wear it sporty with a polo or flirty with a blouse!
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Price: $19.88+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in 42 colors and patterns)
8. A strapless mesh bustier you'll feel very smug telling people is from Amazon, because it looks so much more expensive than its price tag. Time to serve some Hailey Bieber realness in this beauty!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 14 colors)
9. A pair of cutout leggings that really scream mid-2000s Disney Channel in the best way possible. Pair these with a dress, low-slung belt, fedora, and cropped denim vest, and you might as well be an extra on Hannah Montana.
Promising review: "These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so not that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable! They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" —Diede
Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 styles)
10. A *super* cute strapless crop top you can sport solo or pair with your favorite cardigan for a versatile layering moment.
11. A pair of baggy overalls (with pockets!) if you want to feel incredibly comfortable while also looking incredibly cute. Just brace yourself for everyone asking you where you got it!
12. A pair of stretch moisture-wicking T-shirts you can easily layer under a hoodie, sweatshirt, or running jacket. But it's also not too sporty-looking that you couldn't wear it running errands!
13. A textured legging that'll have your favorite ass-et looking amazing and feeling good as hell, which means you might have to start singing Lizzo the second you put them on. (Sorry, we don't make the rules).
Promising review: "OK so, I was skeptical about these thinking they were being overhyped on TikTok, but no. They are just as amazing as everyone says. They are comfortable, sit nicely above waist and have nice stretch. I was also skeptical about the material but it’s great. I got black, and the material is not see though. I got my regular size and they are perfect. I will definitely buy again maybe in different colors. 5 ⭐️ 💯." —AHmommy
Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 36 colors and patterns)
14. An astrological statement ring if you want everyone to know that you're super into your star sign. Plus, this will make for the perfect opportunity to warn people if you are a Gemini.
15. A set of hair claw clips for when your hair keeps getting in your face and you want to give off effortless "it-girl" vibes. I'm telling you "lazy-chic" WILL be the summer 2024 trend.
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Price: $6.98+ (available in nine different color sets)
16. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts with pockets made to be lightweight so you can crush your fitness goals without literally sweating your ass off. Also, though, you can totally just laze around in these, too if you'd prefer!
Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as an alternative for a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu but the cut is great and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer
Price: $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and in 26 colors)