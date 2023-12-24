22 Women Are Sharing The Things They Accomplished After Hitting 40, And We Can't Get Enough
"No one has to be great or master anything. Do it because it makes you happy."
Recently, @SourceDuMal asked X users this:
Give me more "I started doing things when I was 40" stories from women.— The Iron Fupa (@SourceDuMal) December 20, 2023
We loved the answers so much that we decided to round up some of our favourites:
1.
I started medical school at 40. I started a beginner's painting class earlier this year at 60. This is my first attempt at painting pic.twitter.com/eHV6Kgq5W4— Karen Priester, MD (@Dr_Priester) December 21, 2023
2.
I was a single mom with 3 kids, 2 with special needs, and went to grad school full time at 45. I’m glad I didn’t know how hard it would be before I started or I wouldn’t have done it. But I’m so glad I did.— NJTerry 🌻☮️🌻☮️🌻☮️ (@njterry) December 21, 2023
3.
I started doing yoga at 42.— Sassy Tea Lady (@sassytealady) December 20, 2023
I packed everything I could into spare room in a uhaul and a car, separated from my husband of 15 years, moved to a HCOL city with no job, where I knew 1 person, at the start of a global pandemic, at 43.
I started keeping houseplants at 44. pic.twitter.com/NphoWmpFbv
4.
I started my prerequisites for nursing school when I was 51, and I start nursing school next month!— 🔥Marque de Feu 🔥 (@marquedefeu) December 20, 2023
5.
I started doing aerial acrobatics at 39, and started performing at 42. No background in dance or gymnastics. This is what I'm doing at 49. pic.twitter.com/6yo8TonzVH— alexis (@LexInterior) December 20, 2023
6.
I graduated med school at 45. 🥹— HypochondriaByProxy (@ATA1D0) December 21, 2023
I am so tired. 🤣
7.
I started my doctorate at 44. I graduated Saturday at 48. pic.twitter.com/ij8YyOv2FF— keri alioto (@Hey_KeriAnne) December 21, 2023
8.
I started law school when I was 40, graduated first in my class, got jobs with excellent firms, did some work I was incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to do and had success in a couple of cases that changed the course of my clients’ lives.— M A Gaylor 🇺🇦🇵🇸 🆘 ( T w i t t e r ) (@MamaGaylor) December 21, 2023
I retired to a horse farm! pic.twitter.com/MFxMtw5wda
9.
I started writing at 40, and my first book was published when I was 45.— Laurin Kelly (@laurin_kelly) December 20, 2023
10.
I started making pottery when I turned 41. I just finished my first market season and it was glorious! pic.twitter.com/1IIQ7ZBOd4— BarbieNineJobs (@KateisLola) December 20, 2023
11.
I started playing mandolin at 37, then joined a mandolin group at 44. I bought a harp at 45 and started learning to play it, then joined a harp ensemble. I may never be a part of a symphony orchestra, but I can make lovely music for myself and others.— Atlee Breland (@atleebreland) December 21, 2023
12.
I started adult beginners ballet classes when I turned 40— Caroline McCarthy she/her (@_cemccarthy_) December 20, 2023
13.
Took up surfing at 50 and wish I did it sooner. Btw…no one has to be great or master anything. Do it because it makes you happy and it will always be a source of joy.— DumbestOfTimes (@DivorceMinder) December 20, 2023
14.
I'm 50. I *finally* got the divorce I knew I needed 10 years ago.— Leon Skum (@WildlyLiberal) December 21, 2023
Next week, I am buying a convertible & have an appointment to start my first tattoo (back mural). I also rejoined the band I quit 15 years ago. 1st rehearsals in 2 wks.
This chick officially ran out of fucks 👍
15.
Ran my first marathon six weeks after I turned 40 (this is actually a pic from the finish line of my second but I had more fun this year!). pic.twitter.com/RLYKKQBLF0— this teacher is probably running rn (@mckaypaints) December 21, 2023
16.
I learned how to say say no. I also learned to be okay with it if someone didn't seem to like me. Might not seem like much, but those two simple things eliminated so much anxiety. Empowering.— Keb (@my_ilk) December 21, 2023
17.
i left my abusive husband at 42 after 16 years of marriage and three kids and went back to school and became a therapist— namast3(she/her) (@mindysaintclar1) December 21, 2023
18.
Started ballroom dance (no dance background! awkward!) during a bad divorce at 39. Now 50. It is such a source of joy and identity outside of work and family. pic.twitter.com/LfAv70JACx— Andi Stevenson (@PastPerfectAndi) December 21, 2023
19.
I started running. I'd never run a mile before. In the decade until I turned 50 I ran so many 5 and 10ks I've lost count; about 50 half marathons; 12 marathons and 14 ultra marathons.— Helen Convery (@aitchemcee283) December 20, 2023
20.
I attended my first powerlifting competition after turning 40. I retrained as an ESOL teacher in my 50th year.— Becky Ward (@hangrymenace) December 20, 2023
21.
Became a software engineer at almost-40 (at 38 specifically). 🙌🏾🎉https://t.co/j42vQmwdjr https://t.co/fe6vghrHJ5— Queen Arit #SpicyTechAunty 🔥 (@AritDeveloper) December 21, 2023
22.
at 40 finally realized i've been a creative all along & gave myself permission to be + live that.— cognitive dissonance is a helluva drug (@HnySuklChocolat) December 20, 2023
met 1 of my most revered filmmakers by the end of that yr. created amazing connections & completed my 1st script by yr 2.
i'm excited & scared & grateful & ready. https://t.co/Q58MQcrJNL