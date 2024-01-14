Skip To Content
    Here Are 21 Dating Mistakes That Women Refuse To Ever Repeat, And I Don't Know About You, But I Needed To Read This

    "Not clinging on to empty promises. If they want to be with me, they’ll have time and make the effort."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If, like me, you've experienced all the highs and lows of dating, then it's safe to say that we're all responsible for repeating certain mistakes and patterns...

    So, when u/Mackenzie_43 asked women "what’s one mistake you’ve made while dating which you’ll never do again?" I rounded up some of the best responses, and I think it's time we took this advice on board:

    1. "Allowing myself to be emotionally invested in someone who makes me feel confused or anxious."

    "If someone wants to be with you, you’ll know. There won’t be any confusion or analysing behaviours." 

    u/GreenMountain85

    "It is that simple but it's sooo hard to accept it when you're emotionally invested, ugh."  

    u/Un_controllably

    "The sad thing is they make you feel like you know they want to be with you, then get a bit bored, and then you start feeling confused and anxious."  

    u/Wrong_Duty7043

    2. "Not believing someone when they told me they were too broken, not good enough for me, not ready for a relationship or not a good person/partner."

    "Sorry if you feel that way about yourself, but it's not my job to fix you or convince you otherwise, and if that is your approach to how you present yourself I will simply believe it and walk away now." 

    u/Mobius_Stripping

    "I think it was Maya Angelou, but she said 'if someone tells you who they are, believe them'. Sadly, even when they tell you, we aren't listening."  

    u/TheNinjaPixie

    3. "Being way too emotionally invested way too soon. Long into the journey of self-love now."

    "It takes a lot of grounding myself every time I meet someone new, I constantly remind myself that I don't fully know this person yet and to just enjoy the process of actually dating them and getting to know them.

    I've also tried to distract myself with other things (like instead of waiting for someone I just met to text me back I can better spend my time doing a hobby or really anything that takes me away from my phone)."

    u/dinnerwithchopsticks

    4. "Focusing on making them like me instead of seeing if I like them."

    u/Civil-Marketing4281

    "Sometimes I get so focused on getting a man I'm interested in to like me enough to ask me to be their gf that I don't even stop to consider if we'd even make a good couple." 

    u/dope__username

    5. "Not clinging on to empty promises. If they want to be with me, they’ll have time and make the effort. Actions speak louder than words."

    u/my-anonymity 

    6. "Not breaking up with the guy when I knew I wanted to, or letting him convince me to stay when I knew I wasn't happy."

    u/Various_Dragonfly_24

    7. "Going too hard on makeup/hair/outfit on a first date. Some people stand you up for starters, but a lot of first dates aren't even good enough to justify a second."

    "Now, I always push for casual first dates and show up in just everyday makeup and whatever outfit I feel like. If things work out, at some point I'll pull out all the stops, but no more spending an hour getting ready for a first date for me."  

    u/Particular-Natural12

    "If this is online dating, treat the first date like a 'Pre-Date'. You don't know this person yet and you gotta figure out if they are worth your time. If you like 'Pre-Date' them then go all out for the first real date!"

    u/Sabinlerose

    8. "Telling a man what I want in a partner. No, show me who you are and I’ll decide if it’s what I want."

    u/sunandsweat

    "Yes. When you tell them they pretend."

    u/KiwiRepresentative20 

    9. "A relationship should feel natural and easy fairly early on. If you feel like you are walking on eggshells, self-censoring, people-pleasing, compromising your values, etc., run."

    "To my younger self I would also say, focus on self improvement, hobbies, and the right person will find you." 

    u/LadyBird1281

    10. "Being too understanding: It's good to be an understanding and loving partner but too much of it is not good. Have a bottom line, don't get hurt yourself trying to make them feel better."

    u/Living_Sheepherder37 

    11. "Go on a second date just in case chemistry develops. Second dates have never changed my mind. If there is no chemistry at first meet, there never will be."

    u/evelinisantini

    12. "Assuming they’re probably not dating or talking to other people because they seem super into me."

    u/IrritatedMango

    "Until they have told you explicitly that it’s an exclusive committed relationship, always assume they are talking to or seeing other people. I have also recently learned this lesson."

    u/likejackandsally

    13. "Ignored red flags because I had low self worth and just wanted to be loved."

    u/Fast_Wonder

    14. "Somebody that tries to make up for their bad behaviour with gifts. It's not my love language and doesn't do anything for me, do better instead."

    u/femassassin

    15. "Consistently letting a person disrespect my boundaries. Tell me they’ll do something and habitually not do it. Being a people pleaser. It got so bad to the point where I was this person's coping skill."

    u/Mccomj2056 

    16. "Being with someone and disregarding who they currently are because of their potential. Red flags were waving but I was looking well past them."

    u/tvp204 

    17. "If your gut is telling you that he does not actually love you then LEAVE HIM IMMEDIATELY!!! Don’t stick around for him to just drop you once he’s done."

    u/No-Button-9088

    18. "Mistaking a trauma bond for the development of an intimate connection with the other person."

    u/GalaxiGazer 

    19. "Don’t invite people into your space too soon. This could be your mental, emotional, or physical space."

    "Take the time to get to know who they truly are, and not just who they present themselves as, otherwise they will surprise you in one way or another, time and time again." 

    u/Intelligent_Eye_7969

    20. "No longer in the dating scene, but a good piece of advice is to never tell someone how bad your ex treated you because they will then have a threshold/bar for how low they can go."

    u/camelismyfavanimal

    21. "Waiting around after I get the 'I’ll let you know' answer to if he’s free or not, and being too accommodating for the sake of my time and money."

    u/slejla 

    H/T to u/Mackenzie_43 and AskWomen for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below.

