"Abby Lee Miller Getting Eaten Alive" — 17 Of The Most Unserious Movie Moments That We Can't Believe Actually Happened
"Kim Kardashian gets hit by an asteroid."
While movies have bought us some of the most heart-wrenching, emotional scenes, sometimes the most iconic ones are the least serious...
Recently, X user @notgwendalupe created a thread of the most unserious movie moments, and here are some of the best:
small thread of unserious movie moments:— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
renesmee's cgi in the twilight saga pic.twitter.com/iWUdxqj6mj
sharpay being blind for 4 seconds in high school musical pic.twitter.com/2KpG4TCZhN— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
emily blunt reprising her role as emily from the devil wears prada in 'the muppets' with ms piggy playing miranda priestly pic.twitter.com/ekE5qBEvdu— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
kim kardashian gets hit by an asteroid in disaster movie pic.twitter.com/Q7R9gRGhyT— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
carmen electra dancing to 'promiscuous' next to lauren conrad in 'epic movie' pic.twitter.com/oDRqLWMHUP— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
debby ryan reaction in radio rebel pic.twitter.com/znxBYwBxOP— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
Russel Crowe on this fucking vespa in Pope’s Exorcist 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gMmgcYohlv— 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂 𝒑𝒉𝒐𝒙 🇵🇸 (@foxyphox) May 13, 2024
“She’s really good!” pic.twitter.com/vnbAdrYXZ9— Shay 🌟 (@shaycodee) May 13, 2024
Jack Black stretching in his pants, Nacho Libre pic.twitter.com/xTdLlrJnbp— Sebbo (@Sebbo1793) May 13, 2024
It doesn't get more unserious than this https://t.co/DPfMHo1iad pic.twitter.com/NXEUBzhZjd— J R C (@JackARC_) May 13, 2024
Abby Lee Miller getting eaten alive in Sharknado 5 lmao https://t.co/Hx8OgcanQ2 pic.twitter.com/C4SnYTAPY2— AmethystGray (@AmethystGray23) May 13, 2024
This dance in Bring It On 😭 https://t.co/YcTsyoxuiA pic.twitter.com/r1KOZSGg3L— mak the tortured poet🪶 (@margoismycat) May 13, 2024
this song from 'the sweetest thing' pic.twitter.com/ilHTVOKrrF— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
samuel l. jackson's catchphrase on 'snakes on a plane' pic.twitter.com/V3ejSa7x1J— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
taylor swift and then boyfriend taylor lautner in the movie 'valentine's day' pic.twitter.com/cresOllE5j— popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 13, 2024
How do you not have the most unserious movie moment of all time pic.twitter.com/3s5ps6jUZq— law and ska (@apbinaz) May 13, 2024
The plastic baby in The Sniper! pic.twitter.com/fHNp3Rdnhv— Missyjack #LGBTIQACAB (@missyjack) May 13, 2024
The Usual Suspects line up scene always cracks me up pic.twitter.com/DIuLvKAyqg— TricksterAC (@craazysmiile) May 13, 2024
Additional thumbnail credits: Disney Channel / Summit Entertainment / Nickelodeon / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures