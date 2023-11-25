"Knowing What Was Coming Was Horrifying" — Here Are 12 Live TV Moments That People Will Never, Ever Forget

Recently, u/obsessed_with_dogs asked "what is the scariest/weirdest/most mysterious thing to ever happen on live television?" and I knew I had to round up some of the best answers...
1. When the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986
2. Randy Johnson hitting a bird at 100mph during a baseball game
3. When it started to rain during Prince's Super Bowl performance
4. Opening Al Capone's vault and finding nothing but a few empty bottles
5. When Christine Chubbuck shot herself live on air
6. Watching the tsunami hit Japan in 2011
7. The second plane hitting the World Trade Center
8. The Station Nightclub fire
9. The Max Headroom signal hijacking
10. Jack Ruby killing Lee Harvey Oswald
11. The "Malice at the Palace" fight between NBA players and fans
12. The tanks rolling in on Tiananmen Square
H/T to u/obsessed_with_dogs and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.