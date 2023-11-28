Skip To Content
    Here Are 19 Movies People Love That No One Else Seems To Have Watched Or Even Heard Of

    "I had to google it to make sure it wasn’t a fever dream."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm almost certain that every single one of us has a beloved movie that no one else seems to have watched...

    So, when u/trynabetwunk asked "what’s a movie that feels like you’re the only person who watched it?" I knew I had the round up the best answers. Plus, who wouldn't want a new list of movies to check out?

    1. Penelope

    "I love this movie. It’s such a core memory from my childhood." 

    — u/trynabetwunk

    "I had to google it to make sure it wasn’t a fever dream."  

    — u/tee-ess3

    2. My Dog Skip

    — u/PinkCadillacs

    "Seeing this once was enough, it's such a sad movie." 

    — u/MikeSass 

    3. The Great Mouse Detective

    "Disney doesn't give this movie enough recognition!" 

    — u/noodlesurvey

    "I have a tattoo of Ratigan on my quad! I love this movie, and he’s my favourite villain." 

    — u/vector78 

    4. Racing Stripes

    — u/anonymousosfed148

    "Wow, you just unlocked a memory for me. I had a toy of that zebra as a kid, with the blue mask on and everything."  

    — u/hepatitisF

    5. August Rush

    "It's one of my mum's comfort movies, so we would watch it alllll the time." 

    — u/Rosuvastatine

    6. Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain

    "No one that I ask has seen this movie, it was one of my faves as a kid." 

    — u/lilac-aesthetic

    "Core memory of going to the movies to see it with my friends."  

    — u/Status-Economy6443

    7. Fly Away Home

    — u/thattbishh

    "I'm still mad this movie tricked us into thinking geese weren't evil."  

    — u/cashmerescorpio

    8. Simply Irresistible

    "Her wardrobe and apartment is basically a 1990s Anthropologie/Urban Outfitters fever dream." 

    — u/beginswithanx

    9. Wild America

    "I’ve watched this so many times." 

    — u/yslhc

    "I hate myself for how passionately I feel for this."  

    — u/HumbleHawk9  

    10. Paulie

    "When I was VERY young I remember watching this all the time and crying so much every time. It's probably been 22 years since I last saw it, and I can barely remember it now, but I've never seen anyone talk about it." 

    — u/kuromikw8

    11. Camp Nowhere

    "Any time I’ve brought it up to peers since, I get nothing but crickets." 

    — u/RealCommercial9788

    12. Dunston Checks In

    — u/wazowskiii_

    "OH MY GOD I LOVED THIS MOVIE." 

    — u/NaughtyT-rex

    13. Nim's Island

    "There was so much and so little going on at the same time, childhood me didn't know if I liked it or not."

    — u/PANTONE232C 

    14. Thunderpants

    "This whole movie was like a 12-year-old boy's fever dream. No one ever remembers it, but my husband and I still quote it to this day, it's hilarious." 

    — u/Aggravating-Aside128

    15. The Master of Disguise

    — u/skermahger

    "I loved this when I was younger, but as an adult I made it about ten minutes in and had to turn it off."  

    — u/musekat3

    16. Monte Carlo

    "I honestly find it pretty adorable and great to re-watch during the Christmas season." 

    — u/pinksinthehouse

    Here at BuzzFeed we also wanted to share our own contenders...

    17. The Littlest Light On The Christmas Tree

    "I first watched this when I bought the DVD from Tesco's for about £1 when I was 6-years-old. Every time I mention it to someone they have NO idea what I'm on about. Look, the graphics may not be the best, but it's a heart warming Christmas tale and it's only around 45 minutes long."

    — elizabeth_cotton

    18. Evolution

    "It was such a sick film."

    — adaenechi

    "Definitely needs a re-watch."

    — hanifahrahman

    19. Hoodwinked

    "It doesn't get talked about enough, it's such a solid film."

    — adaenechi

    Are there any other movies that you love but no one else seems to have heard of? Let us know in the comments below.