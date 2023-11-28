Here Are 19 Movies People Love That No One Else Seems To Have Watched Or Even Heard Of

I'm almost certain that every single one of us has a beloved movie that no one else seems to have watched...
So, when u/trynabetwunk asked "what’s a movie that feels like you’re the only person who watched it?" I knew I had the round up the best answers. Plus, who wouldn't want a new list of movies to check out?
1. Penelope
2. My Dog Skip
3. The Great Mouse Detective
4. Racing Stripes
5. August Rush
6. Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain
7. Fly Away Home
8. Simply Irresistible
9. Wild America
10. Paulie
11. Camp Nowhere
12. Dunston Checks In
13. Nim's Island
14. Thunderpants
15. The Master of Disguise
16. Monte Carlo
Here at BuzzFeed we also wanted to share our own contenders...
17. The Littlest Light On The Christmas Tree
18. Evolution
19. Hoodwinked
H/T to u/trynabetwunk and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.