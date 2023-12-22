Skip To Content
    Here Are 14 Things That Aren't Illegal To Do But They Definitely Feel It

    "I lay in my bed in physical and mental anguish at the thought of calling in sick the first time I did it."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/InstructionHot9577 asked "what feels illegal but isn't?" and we decided to round up some of the most relatable answers:

    1. "Driving a car and having a police car behind you."

    u/ZeroTimesZer0

    2. "Trying a free sample then walking away."

    u/scotland1112

    3. "Going to a store and then leaving without buying anything."

    u/JimAbaddon

    "Going into a shop, asking the price of something, then saying 'nah I'm good' and leaving."

    u/StarCode5000

    4. "Returning something broken for a full refund, even if you didn't break it."

    u/Memento_Morrie

    5. "Logging in to Nickelodeon.com without your parents' permission."

    u/Daemonsblaze0315

    "Straight to jail."

    u/LetsGoHomeTeam  

    6. "Using a store bathroom without buying anything."

    u/pundisher2711

    "Ya gotta go when ya gotta go."

    u/GamingKids4Fun  

    7. "Calling out of work sick when you're actually sick."

    u/Ok_Barnacle_6494

    "I lay in my bed in physical and mental anguish at the thought of calling in sick the first time I did it."

    u/Shryxer  

    8. "When a restaurant messes up your order and you have to confront them."

    "Most of the time I just eat or drink what was given to me unless I was really, really looking forward to it."

    u/Trphousesyd 

    9. "Being within 10 feet of a police officer, for some reason."

    u/kinkybabyzoe

    10. "First time driving a car after getting your license."

    u/ssjisM_7

    11. "Turning on the light in the car while it's moving. My dad made me think you could get life for turning them on."

    u/Excotic-butters

    12. "Driving U-Hauls. None of us are certified to drive those things!"

    u/briannabombbae

    13. "Leaving the toilet door open when you're alone."

    u/MrLovaLova94

    14. "Using something from the store before you pay. For example, taking a soda, opening it, and then taking a sip before you pay for it."

    u/Eldiarslet 

    H/T to u/InstructionHot9577 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Is there anything else that we forgot to add? Let us know in the comments below.

