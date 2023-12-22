Here Are 14 Things That Aren't Illegal To Do But They Definitely Feel It

Recently, u/InstructionHot9577 asked "what feels illegal but isn't?" and we decided to round up some of the most relatable answers:
1. "Driving a car and having a police car behind you."
2. "Trying a free sample then walking away."
3. "Going to a store and then leaving without buying anything."
4. "Returning something broken for a full refund, even if you didn't break it."
5. "Logging in to Nickelodeon.com without your parents' permission."
6. "Using a store bathroom without buying anything."
7. "Calling out of work sick when you're actually sick."
8. "When a restaurant messes up your order and you have to confront them."
9. "Being within 10 feet of a police officer, for some reason."
10. "First time driving a car after getting your license."
11. "Turning on the light in the car while it's moving. My dad made me think you could get life for turning them on."
12. "Driving U-Hauls. None of us are certified to drive those things!"
13. "Leaving the toilet door open when you're alone."
14. "Using something from the store before you pay. For example, taking a soda, opening it, and then taking a sip before you pay for it."
