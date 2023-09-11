People Are Sharing The Things They Judge Others For, And Some Of These Made Me Loathe My Fellow Humans

Look, there are just some situations where judging other people is necessary. Recently, u/dolphinsR4evr put forward the question "what is something you have a hard time not judging people about?" to the people of Ask Reddit.
Here are just a few of the best responses...
1. "People who don't use their turn signals" (indicators).
"Even better, the ones who turn it on after they're already turning!"
2. "Leaving trash in nature or anywhere really. I don't get it."
"One of my pet peeves are people who throw their empty beer or energy drink cans off of ski lifts. The lifties have to hike up the hill with trash bags picking up litter. The people who do this have no respect for nature or the employees."
3. "People pressuring other people to do something after they've already said no."
"As someone who just doesn't enjoy drinking, it's so tiring having to say, 'no, I don't want a drink. No, I'm not an alcoholic. Thank you for the concern, I just don't want to drink.' It's like it's unfathomable for someone not to enjoy drinking."
"I see this all the time at karaoke. If they don't like singing, but they still came to hang out with you anyway, it is NOT appropriate to pressure them into signing up for a song."
4. "People who are proud of being absolute assholes to their children."
"'It's a parent's job to embarrass their kids' is one I hear all the time while they publicly humiliate their child."
5. "Being extremely loud in public places or restaurants."
"It seems like there are a lot more people who will blast sound from their devices, or yell into their cell phones in public. It seems to have become worse over the years."
6. "I hate people that feel the need to constantly bring others down and make them feel bad about things they enjoy."
"It's so sad to watch someone's enthusiasm about their hobby deflate because another person decided to be a dick about it."
7. "People with no sense of self awareness, so they stop in the middle of walkways/entrances/crosswalks for no reason."
"And grocery aisles. At least apologise if you're blocking the aisle!"
8. "Anyone who participates in that awful tradition of slamming someone's face into their birthday cake."
"I hate this tradition and will be ending it with my daughter. I want her and the guests to enjoy the cake, not for her to worry about her face or cry while everyone laughs. Not in my home."
9. "Overly 'performative' people. I know a guy for whom the act of reading is something you do in Starbucks, in the hope that someone will comment on the book you're reading."
10. "Chewing with your mouth open. You're supposed to be taught that it's rude as a child."
"The fact that someone still does it as an adult is probably a red flag, and I'm going to think less of you."
11. "People with obese pets that can barely walk. It's not cute, they are not a 'chonker', you just kind of suck."
12. "Anyone who mistreats children and/or animals. I won't lie, I don't even try not to judge."
"If you treat any animal or child poorly, I immediately hate you and want nothing to do with you. I don't even want to breathe the same tainted air as you."
13. "When someone outgoing 'adopts' a shy person, and is like, 'I'm gonna make you more talkative!'"
"Yes! They act like they're doing you a favour because being introverted is 'bad'. As an introvert, this has always felt very condescending and made the situation worse by putting me on the spot."
14. "Giving their kid (like five to 10-year-olds) full access to the internet on their own phone. Every now and then I scroll through Instagram or YouTube shorts, and come across some little kid dancing to something inappropriate."
"Even just simply giving kids the full ability to put their face on the internet seems unwise to me. I just can't help but judge the parents."
15. "Being proud of their ignorance and rudeness. Basically, when people are obnoxious, rude, violent, cruel, and hateful on purpose."
16. "People who flippantly name drop real mental health issues as their cute personality quirks – OCD, PTSD, and ADHD are the main ones."
17. "You know when you go to Lidl or Aldi, and you have the bakery where you have to put items into a bag yourself? I judge the heck out of people who don't use gloves or tongs."
18. "People who put designer clothes on a baby. They don't care and it's so pointless. They're probably gonna throw up on it anyway, so what's the point?"
19. "People who jump from relationship to relationship. Why can't you just be alone for a while?"
20. "Story toppers, aka conversation hijackers. I work with someone who invites himself into every conversation. He's always interrupting mid-sentence with a 'better story'. No matter what you've done, he's seen it or been there, and he's done it better."
"By the time he's done sucking all the air out of the room by telling his BS story, or telling us how to do something, I've either forgotten what I was gonna say or the tempo of the conversation has moved past it."
21. "People who don't like to drink water."
"Honestly, because what do you mean 'it's boring' or that you don't like the taste??"
H/T to u/dolphinsR4evr and Ask Reddit for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.