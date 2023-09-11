People Are Sharing The Things They Judge Others For, And Some Of These Made Me Loathe My Fellow Humans

3. "People pressuring other people to do something after they've already said no."

– u/Orchid_wildflower

"As someone who just doesn't enjoy drinking, it's so tiring having to say, 'no, I don't want a drink. No, I'm not an alcoholic. Thank you for the concern, I just don't want to drink.' It's like it's unfathomable for someone not to enjoy drinking."

– u/TheDarkKnightFell



"I see this all the time at karaoke. If they don't like singing, but they still came to hang out with you anyway, it is NOT appropriate to pressure them into signing up for a song."

– u/Arlitto

