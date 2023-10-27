    Here Are 16 Things People Confess They've Grown To Dislike As They've Gotten Older, And Not A Single Bad Point Has Been Made

    As we get older, things that used to not phase us can sometimes become that tad more bothersome.

    So, when u/Doingmybesttolive asked "what is something that you dislike as you get older?" I decided to round up some of the best answers...

    1. Waking up at night to use the bathroom

    – u/kbs14415

    "I have a 6:30am alarm clock and a 4:30am bladder."

    – u/Fritzo2162

    2. Having to fix the same household problem more than once

    "Nothing worse than doing it again in a few years. Just do it right the first time."  

    – u/bonemonkey12

    "How do you feel about the fourth trip to the hardware store for the same project though?"

    – u/grease_monkey

    "At some point I did start thinking. 'do I really wanna save money now but have to buy that thing over and over again?' Especially choosing things that are cheaper instead of the more expensive option. I don't wanna deal with it. Buy properly, be done with it."

    – u/GuyFromDeathValley

    3. Driving at night or during bad weather... Maybe just driving

    – u/GatorPenetrator

    "I need a very, very good reason to do any of those things. I used to like to drive." 

    – u/Safetosay333 

    4. Doing things that you could pay a professional to do

    "I used to enjoy DIY projects or fixing things around the house. Now I’d rather just pay someone to do it."

    – u/Human-Magic-Marker

    "I was the same with fixing cars. It's so greasy and I was constantly getting up and down to reach things. I just want my car to run, please fix it today, here's my money."  

    – u/Osirus1212

    5. Any loud or obnoxious noise

    – u/Nearby-Road

    "Absolutely. I went to a wedding over the weekend that had a live band, my god the music was so loud that I couldn’t hear a thing and just had to go."  

    – u/JeanDames

    "As I get older, I appreciate silence so much more. I don't even turn the radio on while I drive home from work anymore. I still enjoy music and all that, but I'm locating 'moments', where it's like holy shit some real peace and quiet."

    – u/soobviouslyfake

    6. Being in the sun or if it's too hot

    "I'm always trying to find a shady place."

    – u/Jameseatscheese

    "I still enjoy the beach. From a distance. The air, the vibes, sure. But you won't catch me out in the sun or on the sand. It's coarse. It gets everywhere..."  

    – u/The_Quibbler

    "For me it's the heat. I live in Florida and I hate the heat more and more."

    – u/drJanusMagus

    7. Extremely sweet or processed foods

    "I still like some of them, but most of them are just too sweet and fake tasting for me. I prefer less artificial/processed baked goods now."  

    – u/Head_Bag3848

    "I swear that stuff tasted better when we were kids. I think ingredients have gotten so processed and cheap they’re just 'ew' now." 

    – u/amanda77kr

    8. The 9-5 work culture

    "I have to spend 90% of my life working in hopes that I might make enough to retire young enough to still enjoy retirement." 

    – u/Neko-chiliocosm

    "More jobs need to focus on variety and freedom. I’m lucky that, at my current job, no day is the same as the last, it's much less soul draining than anything else I've done in the past."

    – u/AstroFuzz  

    9. Having to wait in line, especially for food

    "I can’t stand waiting in lines anymore, especially for restaurants. I’d rather not wait and just go somewhere else." 

    – u/bw2082

    "No food is worth an hour long wait." 

    – u/convergecrew 

    10. Drinking alcohol

    "The older I get the less it does for me. One beer? Sleepy and a headache within 20 minutes." 

    – u/GreasedLlama

    "Yep same! I used to love a drink, but it's not worth the headache or yucky feeling afterwards."  

    – u/Dasha3090

    11. Going on dates

    – u/Dasha3090 

    "I feel you, going out on dates is increasingly become a chore for me, the food is getting more expensive, my dates are becoming more demanding."

    – u/sunnoob  

    "Me too. Part of it is just getting weary and becoming more accepting of being single, plus dating feels so different now. I feel the 'appification' of dating has made it much more of a meat market where people are looking for instant gratification instead of getting to know someone."  
    – u/CryptographerMore944

    12. Going out for long periods of time

    "I used to go out until curfew. Now I feel like being out longer than two hours is exhausting."

    – u/ZIntrovertCF

    13. Overly opinionated people

    "Those who get into discussions and arguments about everything. Like who cares? Stop wasting your mental energy on irrelevant and mundane things."

    – u/beamingleanin

    14. Restaurants that only serve small plates

    – u/stingthisgordon

    "Sometimes more is more, I just want a hearty meal."  

    – u/rob_s_458

    15. Being involved in unnecessary drama

    "I feel like younger people thrive off it – getting the gossip, having crazy things happen, making up elaborate stories about otherwise boring situations. But, my life is average and 'boring', and I couldn’t be happier. I like the life I have with my husband and our family. We both try to avoid drama as much as possible, but once you’ve gotten away from it and are just enjoying life, it’s clear how ridiculous it all is."

    – u/lindsaybethhh

    "I value my peace so much."  

    – u/booksandkittens615

    16. Consuming modern media

    "After you've been around long enough you realise that there hasn't been an original idea in decades, that everything is based on something else, and nothing lives up to its promised hype." 

    – u/ComesInAnOldBox

    "YES, and certain franchises just constantly pushing out more and more of the same. We don't need every single minor characters backstory. Give us something NEW."  

    – u/KromeArtemis

