Here Are 16 Things People Confess They've Grown To Dislike As They've Gotten Older, And Not A Single Bad Point Has Been Made

As we get older, things that used to not phase us can sometimes become that tad more bothersome.
So, when u/Doingmybesttolive asked "what is something that you dislike as you get older?" I decided to round up some of the best answers...
1. Waking up at night to use the bathroom
2. Having to fix the same household problem more than once
3. Driving at night or during bad weather... Maybe just driving
4. Doing things that you could pay a professional to do
5. Any loud or obnoxious noise
6. Being in the sun or if it's too hot
7. Extremely sweet or processed foods
8. The 9-5 work culture
9. Having to wait in line, especially for food
10. Drinking alcohol
11. Going on dates
12. Going out for long periods of time
13. Overly opinionated people
14. Restaurants that only serve small plates
15. Being involved in unnecessary drama
16. Consuming modern media
H/T to u/Doingmybesttolive and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.