    "Tumours Can Have Hair And Teeth" — 13 Facts About The Human Body That Lowkey Terrify People

    "I had an organ removed from my abdomen and I could feel the empty spot it left for a few days before my organs rearranged."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Even though each and every one of us has a body, a lot of us probably don't know exactly just how much it's capable of...

    NBC

    So, when u/Dummlord28 asked "what are some terrifying human body facts?" we thought we'd round up some of the best answers that had us feeling a lil' uneasy:

    1. "I noticed this after my abdominal surgery. When I turned over in bed my guts seemed to fall from one side to the other. I mentioned it to my doctor and she confirmed it was my bowels rearranging themselves."

    NBC

    u/Dolopokijusa56556

    "If you have any kind of abdominal surgery, doctors don’t arrange your bowels, they just shove them in your body and they rearrange themselves. Bowels move and contract often, you just don’t normally feel it."  

    u/wrkplay

    "Omg it's the weirdest feeling right??? I had an organ removed from my abdomen and I could feel the empty spot it left for a few days before my organs rearranged."

    u/MadiMikayla

    2. "Idk why, but I find it kinda freaky that the heart never stops pumping. From the moment we're born to the moment we die, it's just a constant movement."

    u/sunshinesmiles203

    3. "You can have a stroke and not even know it unless you have a brain scan."

    u/Aggressive-Coffee-39

    "You can get an aneurysm at any time no matter how healthy you are."  

    u/Agreeable-Middle-829

    4. "Your body will dull the pain until you get somewhere safe at which point all hell breaks loose and you finally realise you’re severely hurt."

    Paramount

    u/penndelnj

    "I knew about this one, I cracked a rib in a plane crash and didn't know about it till a rescue helicopter finally showed up and I felt like I got kicked by a mule."

    u/cburgess7

    5. "Locked-in syndrome is a thing. The affected person is fully aware and unable to move anything except their eyes."

    u/distantbass

    "And even worse, you can still feel pain."  

    u/Money_Reindeer

    6. "It’s possible to vomit faeces."

    u/libralisa26 

    7. "Tumours can have hair and teeth."

    Nickelodeon

    u/Schwarzes__Loch

    "I had a 9cm ovarian cyst removed a few years ago. There was hair and teeth and tiny random bone bits in it. When the surgeon called and told me that I thought I had heard him wrong. Not teeth!? Turns out the cells in that area have the authority to create complex tissues, like hair and teeth. Gross!"  

    u/colourkid_

    8. "Anaesthesia awareness is a very real possibility. You can be aware and in pain during surgery but unable to move. It’s also possible that you may not remember it happening until you start having flashbacks and nightmares about it."

    u/blankspacepen 

    9. "Your internal organs have nerve endings and can feel extreme amounts of heat. You can also burn internally from fire affecting an external part of you. Your internal body heat rises and it feels like searing hot pains in your organs while not being able to breathe."

    u/OnlyMrPickles 

    10. "We all have mites living in our eyelashes — they remove dead skin."

    NIckelodeon

    u/Screaming-baguettes

    11. "If your Achilles tendon ruptures/snaps, it sounds like a gunshot and is incredibly painful."

    u/LexiLeontyne 

    12. "Your immune system doesn't know that your eyes exist. If they ever found out they would destroy them. This is called 'immune privilege'."

    u/3-racoons-in-a-suit 

    13. "Stomach acid is strong enough to wear down razor blades."

    CBS

    u/IvoryRosese

    H/T to u/Dummlord28 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other facts that we missed out? Let us know in the comments below.