"Tumours Can Have Hair And Teeth" — 13 Facts About The Human Body That Lowkey Terrify People

Even though each and every one of us has a body, a lot of us probably don't know exactly just how much it's capable of...
So, when u/Dummlord28 asked "what are some terrifying human body facts?" we thought we'd round up some of the best answers that had us feeling a lil' uneasy:
1. "I noticed this after my abdominal surgery. When I turned over in bed my guts seemed to fall from one side to the other. I mentioned it to my doctor and she confirmed it was my bowels rearranging themselves."
2. "Idk why, but I find it kinda freaky that the heart never stops pumping. From the moment we're born to the moment we die, it's just a constant movement."
3. "You can have a stroke and not even know it unless you have a brain scan."
"You can get an aneurysm at any time no matter how healthy you are."
4. "Your body will dull the pain until you get somewhere safe at which point all hell breaks loose and you finally realise you’re severely hurt."
5. "Locked-in syndrome is a thing. The affected person is fully aware and unable to move anything except their eyes."
"And even worse, you can still feel pain."
7. "Tumours can have hair and teeth."
8. "Anaesthesia awareness is a very real possibility. You can be aware and in pain during surgery but unable to move. It’s also possible that you may not remember it happening until you start having flashbacks and nightmares about it."
9. "Your internal organs have nerve endings and can feel extreme amounts of heat. You can also burn internally from fire affecting an external part of you. Your internal body heat rises and it feels like searing hot pains in your organs while not being able to breathe."
10. "We all have mites living in our eyelashes — they remove dead skin."
11. "If your Achilles tendon ruptures/snaps, it sounds like a gunshot and is incredibly painful."
12. "Your immune system doesn't know that your eyes exist. If they ever found out they would destroy them. This is called 'immune privilege'."
13. "Stomach acid is strong enough to wear down razor blades."
H/T to u/Dummlord28 and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.