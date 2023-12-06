Don't Be Shy, Tell Us What Your Biggest Dating Icks Are And Why

'Tis the season where pretty much everyone you know is either loved up or dating...
As fun as dating can be, it's pretty easy to develop some "icks", and we want you to tell us the ones that you have, and why!
Maybe you get the ick when their messages get too intense way too soon...
Or perhaps you hate if your date starts fact-checking you. I mean, come on, nobody likes a know-it-all.
Is it an ick for you when they ask way too many questions? It's a date, not a job interview!
Or is it something way more specific, like them not knowing the lyrics to a song?
Whatever it may be, and no matter how specific or random it feels, tell us what your dating icks are, and why. Pop your answer in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article.
Additional thumbnail credits: Fox, Nickelodeon, Milk Edinburgh, Piximus