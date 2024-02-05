Taylor Swift's New Album Is On The Way And These 24 Reactions Have Us Screaming, Crying, And Throwing Up
"Taylor Swift announced a literary themed album and I immediately completed my Goodreads reading challenge."
ICYMI, Taylor Swift announced at the 66th Grammy Awards that she's dropping her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department”, on April 19th.
Of course, the internet has gone WILD, so we decided to round up some of the best reactions from X users...
1.
taylor swift understand the importance of a gag like you HAVEEEEE to respect it like hijacking the grammys with an album announcement is so funny— zae (@itszaeok) February 5, 2024
2.
The Tortured Poets Department pic.twitter.com/k7zBVNte0F— joe (@crueiestsummer) February 5, 2024
3.
taylor swift announced a literary themed album and i immediately completed my goodreads reading challenge, finished every book on my TBR, wrote a bestselling novel, went viral on booktok, and realised all my notes app poetry is actually incredibly profound— Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) February 5, 2024
4.
oh, no. https://t.co/eaPewJZ9PQ— C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) February 5, 2024
5.
folklore lyrics ass title.....i will be first in line https://t.co/W86J1Zm6mH pic.twitter.com/D784MGz7Ao— bethany (@kimwexlcrs) February 5, 2024
6.
TORTURED POET’S DEPARTMENT? I have never been so excited to be depressed in my life— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) February 5, 2024
7.
Taylor Swift is releasing a new album in the middle of a world tour and I can’t even wash and put away my laundry in the same day— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 5, 2024
8.
everyone with Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets past April 19#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SrC8z7BBS7— T (@trinawatters) February 5, 2024
9.
The moment when strategy was setting the scene for the tale... 🤍 #THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/pkqyCH6Xd2— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 5, 2024
10.
nobody:— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024
taylor swift: #THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/VH14fD7HwE
11.
She literally put the clues for us there in the source code… and we found them and thought we were crazy, but it was hiding in plain sight! 😭😭😭 #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment pic.twitter.com/4fVoZLR7HS— cora (@ghostofeste) February 5, 2024
12.
Joe Alwyn entering witness protection on April 19th #THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/y3Y58Obesc— michael (taylor’s version) 🫶🏻 (@thatgaymichael) February 5, 2024
13.
The vibe for The Tortured Poets Department is emotional support braid #THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/GHUxIyJVAE— sonya ⭐️ iso any ticket really (@TisTheDamnPhD) February 5, 2024
14.
“And they’re SO sure I’m announcing reputation tv tonight, they have no idea what’s coming”#THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/Q2cAapo4Yn— Taylor | Eras Pittsburgh ✨ (@pghSwiftie) February 5, 2024
15.
YOU’RE ACTUALLY JOKING ?!?! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #THETORTUREDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/ApuN2EnqNg— emily⸆⸉ (@electrictouchs) February 5, 2024
16.
First thought of the new album…#TheTorturedPoetsDepartment #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwift13 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/ZLydJOq6gP— Betty. (@asmakhalaf99) February 5, 2024
17.
if i had a nickel for every time i thought taylor swift was going to announce a re-recorded album at an award show but got up there and announced a brand new album instead, i would have 2 nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice— mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) February 5, 2024
18.
Taylor Swift would rather release a new album than let any of our theories be correct.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024
19.
say what you want about taylor swift but her announcing a new album while on stage accepting a grammy is pretty damn cool and some genius marketing— RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) February 5, 2024
20.
oh you hate taylor swift and you’re muting her new album title? should we tell everyone? should we throw a party? should we invite bella hadid?— laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) February 5, 2024
21.
taylor swift wrote a new album for emily dickinson and emisue.. we won— best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) February 5, 2024
22.
girlhood is going onto instagram and every girls story being taylors announcement post— laur 🏒 (@86hrry) February 5, 2024
23.
Tote bag carrying, bookstore wandering, literature loving girls RISE https://t.co/VQFUGkWtye— Lindsey 📖 (@alltoolindsey) February 5, 2024
24.
me studying for april 19th pic.twitter.com/GbjtNg5eau— cam 🪩 (@smackcam13) February 5, 2024
How are you feeling about Taylor's announcement? Let us know in the comments below!
Additional thumbnail credits: Nickelodeon / Fox / TLC / Getty Images