From "Octopuses Punching Fish" To "Dolphins Getting High" — Here Are 15 Of The Most Thought-Provoking Animal Facts That Have Left Me Speechless

There's something quite fascinating about the animal kingdom, I mean, look at just how many species exist!
So, when u/FunChemical3182 asked "what is the weirdest animal fact you know?" I couldn't wait to round up some of the most interesting responses...
1. Dolphins will intentionally use pufferfish to get "high"
2. Honey badgers have quite the interesting defence mechanism
3. A reindeer's eyes will change colour depending on the season
4. Octopuses are known to randomly "punch" fish
5. Woodpeckers' tongues wrap around their brains to cushion them from the vibrations
6. You can see an owl's eyes through their ears if you move the feathers
7. Dragonflies are one of the best predators to exist
8. Platypuses use electric impulses to detect food under water
9. Wombats excrement is shaped like cubes
10. A Kiwi bird's eggs are almost as big as their body
11. A species of jellyfish is able to reverse the aging process and reset its life cycle
12. Male anglerfish attach themselves to a female and slowly become a part of her
13. Porcupines quills possess antibiotic qualities
14. Polar bear fur isn't white, it's actually translucent
15. A horseshoe crab's blood is bright blue
H/T to u/FunChemical3182 and AskReddit for having this discussion!
