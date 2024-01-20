"Sex Is Not As Clean As It Looks On TV" — People Are Sharing The 19 Things They Wish Sex Education Taught Them

3. "The only thing we did for sex ed was look at a few pictures of STI-ridden genitals with a quick 'watch out for them' added by the teacher, so I’d say pretty much everything else."

u/early_onset_villainy



"I remember our teacher saying something like '1 in 4 people will get an STD'. Then he went up and down the rows saying '1,2,3, you'll get it' like the sex ed version of Duck, Duck, Goose."



u/coreysgal

