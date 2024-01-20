Skip To Content
    "Sex Is Not As Clean As It Looks On TV" — People Are Sharing The 19 Things They Wish Sex Education Taught Them

    "I wish they would teach people that the vagina does not smell like cake, or flowers, or fruit."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/Commercial-Jump-6383 asked "what are some things school definitely does not teach you in sex education?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:

    1. "What discharge is. It literally happens every day, why did they not tell me?"

    u/JesusTeapotCRABHANDS

    "I remember thinking I was either peeing my pants by accident or that I was a horndog before I went to my mom and asked. I had been told by my peers that it means you’re horny when you get discharge."  

    u/anuscluck

    2. "Having a kid is f*cking expensive."

    u/debtopramenschultz

    "This tagline would probably be better birth control than that whole 'don’t get an STD' line they pulled on us."  

    u/govshutdown

    3. "The only thing we did for sex ed was look at a few pictures of STI-ridden genitals with a quick 'watch out for them' added by the teacher, so I’d say pretty much everything else."

    u/early_onset_villainy

    "I remember our teacher saying something like '1 in 4 people will get an STD'. Then he went up and down the rows saying '1,2,3, you'll get it' like the sex ed version of Duck, Duck, Goose."  

    u/coreysgal

    4. "Sex is not as clean as it looks on TV."

    u/CaishenNefri 

    5. "Anything about gay sex. At least when I was a teen. Half of the stuff they talked about had no relevance to me at all."

    u/foxko

    "I expand that to anything regarding LGBTIQA*." 

    u/cashmerered

    6. "I wasn’t taught that the girl actually has to be wet when I tried to have sex for the first time."

    u/freshouttalean

    7. "That you should pee after sex."

    u/nothanksnottelling

    "Yep, as a woman who’s very prone to UTIs this one would’ve saved me years of bad UTIs before I finally figured out this was the cause. I absolutely cannot believe that they don’t teach this. They are so awful."

    u/calliswagg

    8. "Coercion. They talked for days and days about peer pressure regarding drugs, but just 'no means no' when it came to sex and physically forcing."

    u/shoresandsmores

    9. "How to actually have sex. I had no understanding of sexual positions, where the vagina was, etc, until I was like 18."

    u/Deadanddugup

    10. "I wish they would teach people that the vagina does not smell like cake, or flowers, or fruit. Just vagina and that’s ok."

    "I see so many men and women talk about using soap INSIDE! It cleans itself inside, you just gotta wash up the outside."  

    u/MatchDelicious3648 

    11. "That there are many options after becoming pregnant and that miscarriages are much more common that you think."

    u/ivy1991

    12. "Anything about female anatomy or everything they go through every month that would have helped me be more empathetic and understanding. I learned a lot way too late."

    u/washcapdouble

    13. "I feel like postnatal depression (PND) needs to be discussed a lot more. It can be absolutely terrifying for new mothers and their partners who aren't prepared for the possibility."

    u/AbsolutelyDireWolf

    14. "As a queer female, I knew how to put a condom on a styrofoam penis but not why I was attracted to girls."

    u/DarthEcho

    15. "Endometriosis. There should be more awareness about it. It's not normal to have really painful menstrual cramps."

    u/dazzlinreddress 

    16. "I did not know a vagina had two holes in the front, nor did I learn what it looks like or how it works. It was a taboo topic for us guys in sex ed which in hindsight is kinda stupid."

    u/Areyouserious68

    17. "How my own prostate worked. I had to figure it out years later when people where talking about it online."

    u/Suppi_LL

    18. "They taught us about every STI known to man except the most common one, HPV."

    "They also didn’t teach us you can get cervical cancer from it and that the only sure way to avoid it is by getting vaccinated." 

    u/YoungLadHuckleberry

    19. "How to get rid of an erection. Why is this not day one teaching when the majority of penis owners at that age are suffering?"

    u/Schlapschticksam

    "Tighten your calf muscles. The blood will flow downward."  

    u/e-m-v-k

    H/T to u/Commercial-Jump-6383 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Can you think of any more to add? Let us know in the comments below.