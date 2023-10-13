"I Wanted A Nice Day Out With My Grandma And Got Traumatised Instead" – 15 Films People Watched As Children That They Will Never, Ever Watch Again

I'm sure we all have that one movie we watched as a child that emotionally scarred us.
So, when u/deathdabsforcutie asked "what’s a childhood movie that messed you up or feels more like a horror movie?" we decided to round up some of the best answers...
1. Bridge to Terabithia
2. The Brave Little Toaster
3. The Fox and the Hound
4. Dumbo
5. Watership Down
6. Fantasia
8. Coraline
9. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
10. Matilda
11. Hunchback of Notre Dame
13. Chicken Run
14. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
15. Beethoven
H/T to u/deathdabsforcutie and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.