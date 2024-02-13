"She Thought I Was Sleeping And She Got Her Gun And Tried To Shoot Me In The Head" — 17 Moments That Made People Apply For A Divorce ASAP

17.

"A cheese plate. I went over to my friend’s house to visit him after he’d had surgery and he had a cheese plate for us to snack on with some goat cheese. I said 'Omg, I love goat cheese!' and my friend looked at me and said 'I know? You mentioned it the other day so I got some.' I realised that my friend had listened to something I had said, noted it, remembered it, and gone out of his way to do something nice for me. After he’d had brain surgery, no less."