    Here Are 15 Controversial Things People Don't Think Should Be Considered Normal

    "It's so sad to see just the general rudeness and inconsideration of others nowadays."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/honesttruth2703 asked "what is something that is becoming normalised and it very much should not be?" Of course, we had to round up some of the most thought-provoking responses...

    1. "People being incapable of distinguishing between 'I don't like this' and 'this is objectively bad'."

    NBC

    — u/AskNo679

    "Just because you have an opinion, that doesn't mean that everyone else shares it. It also doesn't mean that you get to dictate what other people do!"

    — u/ThrowRA43334  

    2. "Recording strangers for content in public areas."

    United International Pictures

    — u/blondeswift

    "I agree. Especially when it’s someone who’s clearly struggling with a mental health issue or serious drug addiction."

    — u/Winstonisapuppy  

    3. "Talking on speakerphone in public."

    NBC

    "Nobody wants to be a part of your conversation, talk on your phone like a normal person."

    — u/eagledog 

    4. "Texting while driving."

    ABC

    — u/propertyofmatter___

    "My area is full of drivers who text behind the wheel and pedestrians who text while crossing the street. Nobody is paying attention."

    — u/therealjoshua  

    5. "People are becoming too comfortable with their privacy being violated."

    Paramount

    "Every time there's a new privacy debacle they go 'wow that sounds scary' and then go back to sharing everything about their life on social media."

    — u/HarveyLittRoss 

    "What's worse is every time I bring it up, people just go 'oh there's no such thing as online privacy anymore'. People have just given up."

    — u/nuclearbananana  

    6. "Having a second job to make ends meet and calling it a 'side hustle'."

    NBC

    — u/ordinaryhorse

    "Ah yes, because not sleeping is a hustle."

    — u/drinkmaxcoffee  

    7. "People offering their opinions on subjects they know nothing about."

    Netflix

    "Social media has created this idea that everyone is entitled to an opinion on everything and should voice it to everyone. Before social media, people basically stuck to their lane and stayed out of conversations they weren’t qualified to contribute to."

    — u/beers_n_bags

    8. "Posting your children all over social media."

    CBC

    "They have a right to privacy,"

    — u/toucanbutter

    "I agree. You never know what creeps are watching and downloading pictures or videos of your children posted by the parents just to get some views and attention."

    — u/Straight-News-520  

    9. "Ghosting someone, especially if you're in a relationship with them."

    Epix

    "It's like vanishing suddenly, which isn't nice."

    — u/BleaklySmelly 

    "In my opinion, the only appropriate time to ghost someone is if you fear for your safety. Too many people just don't want to have uncomfortable conversations, so they take the cowards way out and disappear and block. I can't imagine how devastating that is to have zero closure, and makes the ghost look like a total a**hole."

    — u/Hopefulkitty  

    10. "Staring at your phone while at the dinner table."

    CBC

    "It honestly drives me mad." 

    — u/BigHairyA******* 

    11. "The concept that we 'don't owe anyone anything'."

    TLC

    "While technically that's true, it's so sad to see just the general rudeness and inconsideration of others nowadays just because there's no law saying we need to be polite. I don't owe anyone my kindness, but life is so much nicer being kind to everyone until they give me a reason not to, as opposed to being rude to everyone just because I can."

    — u/ThrowRA43334 

    12. "Becoming more anti-science."

    NBC

    — u/edhands

    "The whole 'my opinion on science is just as valid as the whole community of scientists who have spent their life dedicated to this subject' outlook is wild."

    — u/LordCaptain  

    13. "Being in debt."

    Nickelodeon

    — u/LividAccount9863

    "It has been normalised too much. Credit cards, useless, wasteful investments, etc."

    — u/SexiiMango  

    14. "Disrespect towards teachers."

    Fox

    — u/there_is_no_spoon1

    "The kids are so tough to work with these days because they all feel invincible." 

    — u/CurryKillerINTJ  

    15. "Social media playing judge, jury, and executioner on matters of other people."

    Netflix

    — u/horn_ok_pleasee

    H/T to u/honesttruth2703 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other things that you think definitely shouldn't be normalised? Let us know in the comments.