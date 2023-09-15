People Are Sharing The Opinions They Have Absolutely Zero Empathy For, And Some Of Them Are Making Me Question Humanity

Recently, u/AndyBales asked the people of Ask Reddit, "what's a stance you have no empathy or understanding for?" As expected, some of the answers were so good we decided to list them...
4. "The 'Pain Olympics'. I hate it. 'Someone always has it worse', or, 'it could be worse'. Yeah Kevin, you half-baked bean, it could be. But that's not the situation I'm in, and I'm still allowed to be upset over my shortcomings."
6. "When someone staunchly refuses to believe something, even after you've provided them with copious amounts of evidence from numerous credible sources to prove what you've just told them."
7. "Using being bullied or having had a tough life as an excuse for shitty behaviour."
8. "Seeing animals as objects rather than living creatures with their own feelings, experiences, and worth."
10. "People who make excuses for not taking care of their children properly. There really is just no excuse."
"I hand-washed my child's clothes in the bathtub and walked my ass to work when I was a single poor mother. Not to mention the resources available nowadays that also help."
11. "'It's just the way it is' is a phrase that I hate. There is never neither an explanation nor a solution."
12. "Gatekeeping in hobbies. Especially against women. The fuck is wrong with you people? You are ruining it for literally everyone else."
13. "People who blame victims for their own abuse. It's called abuse for a reason, it isn't easy for someone who has been badly manipulated and hurt to leave that person."
14. "Using someone to climb to the top. In fact, using anyone for the sole purpose of personal gain."
15. "Anti vaxxers who've 'done their own research'. Especially when it comes to their children's health and safety."
16. "The 'self-made' man. When people can't recognise the ways they've been helped by others throughout their lives, or acknowledge the labour of those they employ."
17. "Cheating in relationships. I can't stand when people make excuses or try to make you feel sympathy for why they did it. It makes absolute zero sense to me. You cheat, you're done!"
18. "'Well, this is who I am' excuses. You can change some aspects of yourself to be better."
20. "The 'I suffered so now I must pass that suffering on to the next generation' thing. Um, no you don't. There’s no reason to keep that going. We can just not do that now. We're free."
21. "People who don't believe in free school lunches. There is no good person that thinks kids should go hungry."
22. "People who know they have issues and don't do anything about them, just whine and complain, and ask others to clean up the aftermath for them. It's a form of learned helplessness, complacency perhaps? Anyway, I have no patience or tolerance for it."
H/T to u/AndyBales and Ask Reddit for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.