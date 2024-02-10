Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    From Late 20s All The Way To Mid 60s, People Are Sharing The Age That Has Been Their Favourite So Far

    "I have grown into a person I like."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/Poochigang7 asked "to the 30+ year olds; what age of life has been the best years of your life so far? Does it get better after your 20s?" and we decided to round up the best responses:

    1. "I'm 34 and I'd say the last four years have been the best so far."

    NBC

    "I know myself better than I ever have, more comfortable in my own skin, I earn considerably more than I did in my 20s and I'm more open to far more varied experiences." 

    u/DisrespectfulDuck

    2. "I just turned 51. Some things are better, like sex. Some things are harder, like recovering after sex. However, my 20s were especially crappy for situational reasons. So, yes so far my 50s are way better than my 20s."

    u/luci_eats_world

    3. "I'm 38, and it honestly gets better every year."

    "I just feel so much more in control now. It's honestly better than anything I ever did in my twenties."

    u/notwoutmyanalprobe

    4. "My 40s have been my best years so far. For the first time I am absolutely secure in myself and who I am. I have no time for people pleasing."

    CBS

    "I've established firm boundaries with my parents. I've realised I have no ambition workwise at all so I don't go for promotions. I just do my job well, get paid and forget about work when its over. I know I'm a good parent, wife, friend, and person. I fully lean into my passions and interests. The only thing I miss about my 20s is my banging body. I should have shown it off a lot more." 

    u/LordyIHopeThereIsPie

    5. "I'm 60, and every year has been the best."

    "You truly don't know how wonderful life is until it's sucked. The trick is in knowing that 'this too shall pass' and that we're capable of brilliant things despite hardship. I, for one, love life." 

    u/four_dollar_haircut

    6. "I'm 35 this July, I think its tough to compare your 30s and 20s. You're just in a very different time in your life, you want different things, and your priorities are different."

    u/stewedporkbelly

    7. "32-40 have been my best years. I finally knew what I wanted and didn't give a f*ck about coming across a certain way to other people."

    CBS

    u/Samsassatron 

    8. "My 30s were awesome, it gets much better after your 20s. You have more money, better sex, and are more comfortable in your own skin. 40s thus far have been good other than the slowing of my metabolism."

    u/Iknownothing0321 

    9. "I’m 35 and happier than ever. I’m comfortable in my skin even if my body isn’t perfect. I’m making more money than I ever have and finally making progress on my debt."

    "Also, I’m very happy we decided not to have kids." 

    u/No-Dragonfruit-6551

    10. "I’m turning 40 this year. I think almost every year has been better than the previous year. I feel better, have more money, I’m happier and more confident."

    NBC

    "But, I work hard to feel good. Keep myself in shape, have a plan with our money, work on my relationship and mental health etc. Happiness does not just arrive at your door, you work for it." 

    u/Blackrock_38

    11. "I am not even 32 yet and my thirties have already been the better decade than my twenties. I wasted so much time in my twenties with drugs, party and 'living life'. I don't regret it, but I had a lot of cleaning up to do."

    u/PatientLettuce42

    12. "So far I am loving the 30s. For me, my 30s have been everything I wanted to do when I was in my 20s with financial freedom."

    u/MissTbd 

    13. "My 40s have been my best decade. I have grown into a person I like."

    PBS

    u/Alarming_Topic2306

    14. "When I turned 45. I finally decided to embrace a healthy lifestyle. I felt old before and now I feel young."

    u/firetomherman

    15. "My teens were the best years of my life. It becomes harder to get together with friends since everybody is so busy and in different places with different responsibilities."

    u/StarWolf478

    16. "I’m 62 and so far, my 60s are probably my best years. I’m retired so I get to do what I want and there’s no worries about making some deadlines at work or pleasing the boss."

    Fox

    "All that being said, each season of life has its ups and downs and each of them has its own best 'whatever' of your life. Oh, some stages suck and they just have to be gotten through but always enjoy what you can." 

    u/1tacoshort

    17. "My late 30s to mid 40s were amazing. I had established myself in my industry, I was in phenomenal physical condition, and finally stopped worrying about money."

    u/CordCarillo

    18. "40s were best for me. 20s you’re still figuring stuff out and not nearly as wise as you think you are."

    u/gumyrocks22

    19. "I reckon 21 to 28. Post-university stage where you're still going on nights out, living with friends, meeting lots of new people, but have a job and so have money to actually live. Go travelling and see loads of amazing new places for the first time. Real love is relatively new and exciting."

    Fox

    u/Harrison88 

    20. "I’m 34 and I was just thinking about how awesome life is in my 30s and that I wish this decade could be longer!"

    u/iloveradiantskin

    21. "27 was my favorite year, You're youngish, but no longer a kid. But I’m having my best year ever and I just turned 36."

    Nickelodeon

    u/NYPDBLUE 

    H/T to u/Poochigang7 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything to add? Let us know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: Fox / Nickelodeon / Getty Images