    "I'm Amazed More Houses Don't Burn Down Every Day" — 15 Industry Secrets That Made People's Jaws Drop When They Found Out

    "Money is taken out of my wage for food. It doesn’t matter if I eat or not."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/Acrobatic_News_9986 asked "what was an industry secret that genuinely took you aback when you learned it?" and we decided to round up the most surprising answers:

    1. "A lot of aisles in grocery stores are sponsored. The soda aisle for example, the store didn't buy that merchandise, it's stocked by a vendor."

    Grocery store aisle with various packaged foods on shelves, person in red shirt at the end
    Katrina Wittkamp / Getty Images

    u/zerbey

    2. "Supermarket shelf space is a cut throat market. Notice that the name brand stuff is always at eye level, whereas generic items are near the floor? That's not by accident."

    Person comparing canned products on grocery store shelf
    D3sign / Getty Images

    u/Rich-Air-5287

    3. "The guacamole that you eat at TGI Friday’s is a giant envelope of dry stuff, mixed with a five gallon bucket of sour cream. And it’s pretty freaking good."

    Hands holding a bowl of guacamole, viewed from above
    Olga Pankova / Getty Images

    u/tobeavornot

    4. "Whenever you fill out a survey like 'how did you like our website today?', most of the time an actual human does read your response, and it doesn't disappear into a black hole."

    Person using a tablet displaying a feedback interface with a happy face selected
    Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

    u/GaiaMoore

    5. "As a former cashier, a lot of people were surprised when I told them that we were given a two minute time limit per customer."

    Person scanning a jar at a self-checkout station
    Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

    u/LeatherHog

    "I worked in a UK supermarket and we had similar but it was a scan rate, I forget how many items a minute but it was high."

    u/InternationalRich150  

    6. "If you are asked to rate someone's customer service out of ten, anything less than a nine in some places may as well be a zero."

    Rating interface with one out of five stars selected
    Sean Gladwell / Getty Images

    u/airazaneo

    7. "I work in hospitality and money is taken out of my wage for food. It doesn’t matter if I eat or not they’re still gonna take it out. The price varies on how many hours you worked that day I think."

    Person holding an envelope and examining a check next to a laptop on a desk
    Andreypopov / Getty Images

    u/Spilled_da_beanssss 

    8. "A lot of bands, I mean a LOT, use pre-recorded tracks in their live show. Even ones you would never think. In fact, I would say MOST do today to some degree."

    A band performs on stage in front of an enthusiastic crowd at a concert venue
    Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images

    u/NapoliPizzaMan

    9. "I don't know if the rule has changed since I left, but you CAN 100% bring your own candy to the movie theatre."

    A person holding a large striped popcorn bucket at the cinema
    Mindful Media / Getty Images

    u/eddiefarnham

    10. "As an electrician, I'm amazed more houses don't burn down every day. I do my best, but many others just work as fast as they can and leave behind shoddy work that falls apart when you touch it."

    Hand adjusting wires on a thermostat installation
    Grace Cary / Getty Images

    u/mpworth

    11. "Lots of musicians buy their records in bulk. 500k units sold is almost platinum, then they turn around and sell it back to distributors."

    Person browsing through vinyl records in a music store
    Kelly Bowden / Getty Images

    u/Virtual-Key-1379

    12. "The use of microwaves in mid-range restaurants. I knew it was common in fast food, but seeing all the hot sides in a steakhouse with $50 entrees being cooked in a microwave was a little jarring."

    Person&#x27;s hand using a microwave keypad
    Eric Audras / Getty Images/Onoky

    u/Far-Reception-4598

    13. "Billboards promoting TV shows are not for the consumer but for the advertisers we want to sell time to."

    Man standing in front of a large blank billboard on a city street
    Travelpix Ltd / Getty Images

    u/bigpony

    14. "99% of web traffic to a client’s commercial that they upload to YouTube is fake."

    A person using a laptop with digital marketing and advertisement icons floating above the screen
    Shutthiphong Chandaeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/yada_u

    15. "I work in IT security and I am constantly surprised by how terrible so many organisations security practices are. There’s outdated equipment, no accountability, and most of it is run on Excel."

    Person using laptop with a digital security interface overlay, emphasizing online safety
    Thapana Onphalai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/DoubleBThomas

    H/T to u/Acrobatic_News_9986 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything to add? Let us know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: Fox / Nickelodeon / NBC