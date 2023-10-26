15 Things People Remember From Their Childhood That No Longer Exist, And The Nostalgia Will Hit You

I'm sure that we all look fondly back at our childhood and the things we used to enjoy from time to time.
So, when u/lil-gatorwrangler asked "what is something from your childhood that no longer exists now?" I wanted to round up some of the most nostalgia-inducing answers...
1. Cool spoons in cereal boxes
2. Nickelodeon game shows
3. Toys-R-Us
4. When MTV actually played music videos
5. Saturday morning cartoons
6. Public phone booths
7. Playgrounds in fast food places
8. Going to Blockbuster on a Friday night
9. Club Penguin
10. Owning an iPod
11. When everyone owned a BlackBerry phone
12. Yahoo! Answers
13. Affordable concert tickets
14. Video game controllers being translucent, coloured plastic so you could see the insides
And my own addition...
15. Circling everything you wanted for Christmas in the Argos catalogue
H/T to u/lil-gatorwrangler and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.