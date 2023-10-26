    15 Things People Remember From Their Childhood That No Longer Exist, And The Nostalgia Will Hit You

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm sure that we all look fondly back at our childhood and the things we used to enjoy from time to time.

    So, when u/lil-gatorwrangler asked "what is something from your childhood that no longer exists now?" I wanted to round up some of the most nostalgia-inducing answers...

    1. Cool spoons in cereal boxes

    "I miss the colour changing and straw ones!" 

    – u/pompomcinnamon

    "Nothing like only buying a box of cereal because of the cool lil gift inside."

    – u/lil-gatorwrangler 

    "This reminds me I haven't seen my Taz spoon in a while. It makes Taz noises when you dip it in milk."  
    – u/TransformerTanooki

    2. Nickelodeon game shows

    "I miss Legends of the Hidden Temple and Guts." 

    – u/ShawshankException

    Editor's note: For my fellow UK people, Legends of the Hidden Temple is similar to Jungle Run.

    3. Toys-R-Us

    "I miss that place. I remember my dad taking me and I’d just wander through the aisles amazed at all the toys. I got one of my childhood favourite Barbie dream houses there." 

    – u/FrostQueen05

    Editor's note: Toys-R-Us are making a comeback in the UK thanks to WHSmith's!

    4. When MTV actually played music videos

    – u/Backwoods87

    "We used to just turn to MTV and leave it on most of the day."  

    – u/Rzrbak

    5. Saturday morning cartoons

    "Nothing beat the joy of waking up early on a Saturday morning to watch five hours of your favourite cartoons, most of which were only on at that time on that day."

    – u/nijaxi4567

    "I know what you mean. There are cartoons on Saturday morning, but with YouTube and streaming they run 24-7, it isn’t an event."  
    – u/vmikey

    6. Public phone booths

    – u/Queasy_Caramel5435

    "They’re still a thing in Australia, though not as common as they once were. Telstra (who operate them) have made them free to use, and turned them into free Wi-Fi hotspots if you’re a Telstra customer." 

    – u/Moneyshifting

    7. Playgrounds in fast food places

    – u/icy_assignment12

    "They still exist at some select McDonalds, but they aren't as common anymore." 

    – u/buzz86us

    8. Going to Blockbuster on a Friday night

    – u/lordharliquin

    "I WAS LOOKING FOR THIS!! Those are some of the best memories from my childhood! So much better than Netflix."  

    – u/betaflc

    9. Club Penguin

    – u/booksandescape

    "YES! What a time it was to be alive."  

    – u/lil-gatorwrangler

    10. Owning an iPod

    – u/Embarrassed_Suit_942

    "I LOVED my pink iPod nano. It felt like a cool spy gadget that mostly just played Avril Lavigne and Kelly Clarkson."

    –  elizabeth_cotton

    11. When everyone owned a BlackBerry phone

    "I remember people getting asked what their BBM pin was."

    – u/coloursofadream 

    "I never had a BlackBerry, and I'm still envious to this day."

    –  elizabeth_cotton

    12. Yahoo! Answers

    "I'm glad it's gone because it wouldn't allow me to delete my awkward questions." 

    – u/XelienX

    13. Affordable concert tickets

    "You could pay $15-$20 for a premium ticket."

    – u/worstpartyever

    14. Video game controllers being translucent, coloured plastic so you could see the insides

    "Now you're lucky if you find colours away from white or black." 

    – u/Elixir_13

    "How much money do you think video game companies would make if they just sold a console variant with the clear plastic?"  

    – u/Midnight-Note

    And my own addition...

    15. Circling everything you wanted for Christmas in the Argos catalogue

    And by everything, I mean everything. I remember there being a double-paged spread for Bratz, and I drew a massive arrow with "ALL" scrawled at the top.

    Is there anything else you miss from your childhood that no longer exists? Let me know in the comments below!