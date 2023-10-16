    People Are Sharing The 18 Movies That Were Cruelly Robbed Of A Sequel

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/FelchMasterFlexNuts asked "what movie deserved a sequel but never got one?" and I knew I had to round up some of the best answers...

    1. The Nice Guys

    Bloom

    – u/Dudian613

    "I loved that movie way more than I expected."

    – u/joe2352

    "The Nicer Guys." 

    – u/mauore11

    2. The Losers

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "They even had the set up for the next movie. I'm forever disappointed that I won't get a sequel." 

    – u/I_DRINK_ANARCHY

    "The cast would probably be too expensive for a sequel now."  

    – u/Red_Danger33

    3. Big Hero 6

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    – u/Macrophage

    "Absolutely! We’ve had an animated series or two, but I need more!!"

    – u/Wheatley-Crabb  

    4. District 9

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    – u/Oceania_tears

    "Yes! I just recently watched this with my daughter. This was one of my all time favourite movies. I wish they'd make the sequel."

    – u/brilipj  

    5. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

    20th Century Fox

    – u/_SuperCoolGuy_

    "I think originally it was going to kick off a trilogy. When the movie didn’t pull the numbers they wanted the studio didn’t go forward with the other movies."

    – u/Little_Guarantee_693

    "It was bad timing. It was released as the fantasy/Marvel movies started kicking off and the landscape of Hollywood shifted."  

    – u/UnfairMicrowave

    6. The Cabin in the Woods

    Lionsgate

    – u/mezihoth

    "It'd be fun to see what went wrong in the other countries!"

    – u/voiceofAFO  

    7. Léon: The Professional

    Gaumont Buena Vista International

    – u/LeftChoux

    "We need closure! What happened to Mathilda and the plant?"  

    u/CampDreamy

    "I would love to see a Natalie Portman lead sequel for this."

    – u/GunBrothersGaming 

    8. Spy

    20th Century Fox

    "Still some of my favorite Melissa McCarthy moments." 

    – u/cozyandwarm

    "That movie is hilarious. Jason Statham and the rest of the cast were perfect."

    – u/Mrs_Butlertron_  

    9. Step Brothers

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    – u/thicc_whitegirl

    "The time is right for some little curly haired teenager to knock on Dale Doback’s door and introduce himself as his son from that bathroom rendezvous with Alice."

    – u/weirdmountain 

    10. Constantine

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    – u/The_Lerch

    "Keanu Reeves has said in the past that he is open to a sequel and would love to do it. I'll hold out hope until the day I die! Constantine is an amazing movie and one of my favourites."  

    – u/The-Snar

    11. Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

    DreamWorks Pictures

    "Jim Carrey was terrific!" 

    – u/PrincessNugget22

    "Yeah, the series wasn’t quite the same."  

    – u/ElPanties1

    12. Spaceballs

    MGM/UA Communications Co.

    "I'm still disappointed we never got Spaceballs II: The Search for More Money."

    – u/dewey-defeats-truman

    "It's probably for the best they never try to make a modern one though. The humour would be so drastically different."  

    – u/HavelTheRockJohnson

    13. Dredd

    Entertainment Film Distributors

    "Definitely a lost opportunity there. I would have enjoyed more of that very much."  

    – u/QualityEvening3466

    14. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai

    20th Century Fox

    "There were plans for one but it never got made. A true cult classic that deserved to continue." 

    – u/antoinebeaver

    "I was promised a sequel! I demand satisfaction!" 

    – u/Overdog_McNab 

    15. John Carter

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    – u/dinoroo

    "I’m still bummed that we didn’t get spring-boarded into another 3-4 movies from this one. It had such good stuff to work with." 

    – u/Skittlebrau46

    "That movie was a marketing disaster. They must have been actively trying to make it flop."

    – u/rational_american  

    16. Team America: World Police

    Paramount Pictures

    – u/rmr236

    "They said they would NEVER do anything with puppets again because they were such an incredible pain in the ass."

    – u/ArcherChase

    17. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    – u/K-Dog7469

    "Man, I can’t believe with the advances in animation and CGI we haven’t seen a reboot."  

    – u/kapt_so_krunchy

    Of course, I had to add in my own submission...

    18. Lemonade Mouth

    Disney Channel

    The acting in this entire film was TOP TIER! We deserve to see the aftermath of them becoming a huge musical success, I'm still upset just thinking about it.

    H/T to u/FelchMasterFlexNuts and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other films that you think deserved a sequel? Let us know in the comments below!