"If You Haven't Seen It, Please, Just Don't" — People Are Sharing The 15 Most Disturbing Movies They've Ever Watched

Recently, u/ryuofdojima asked "what is the most disturbing film you've watched?" and we decided to round up the most upvoted answers:
1. Threads
2. Come and See
3. Hereditary
4. Tusk
5. Martyrs
6. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father
7. Requiem for a Dream
8. There is Something Wrong with Aunt Diane
9. The Poughkeepsie Tapes
10. Hotel Rwanda
11. Midsommar
13. Very Bad Things
14. Bad Boy Bubby
15. Mother!
