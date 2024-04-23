"If You Haven't Seen It, Please, Just Don't" — People Are Sharing The 15 Most Disturbing Movies They've Ever Watched

"It makes Saving Private Ryan look like Over the Hedge."

Recently, u/ryuofdojima asked "what is the most disturbing film you've watched?" and we decided to round up the most upvoted answers:

1. Threads

"... By far."

u/Tomaszmagnum

"I saw it years ago and still think about it regularly. Sometimes my friend and I need to talk about it to continue the processing."  

u/SV650rider

2. Come and See

"It was written and directed by two men who were on the eastern front during Germany's genocide campaign in Belarus, the campaign that killed 27 million Russians. The movie depicts the writer's experience as a teenage soldier. It was made during the time of the Soviet Union and the actions of the Germans depicted in the movie were deemed so intense and disturbing that even the Soviet Union who basically controlled all media at the time asked them to tone it down. The movie uses a real child actor, real animals, and real live ammunition. It could never be made today. It is haunting, disturbing, and based 100% in reality. It shows there are no heroes in war and will destroy any notion one may have that war is ever a good idea. It makes Saving Private Ryan look like Over the Hedge."

u/Tantra_Charbelcher

3. Hereditary

"The car scene shocked the absolute shit out of me more than any other horror scene. I’ve watched a lot of horror movies." 

u/Dangerous_Mouse_1475

"It was so unexpected in that moment of the movie for some reason that's why it was so shocking too. That one is really burned into my brain."  

u/bokin8

4. Tusk

"I love horrors and don’t mind body horror usually, but that one left me with a really uncomfortable feeling." 

u/Lux-Raven

"I'm glad I'm not the only one, everyone laughed at it but I found it very unsettling."  

u/Brief-Leader-4015

5. Martyrs

u/Sorry_Reference8436

"I lay awake all night after this film. Nothing has ever bothered me except this." 

u/Brief-Leader-4015

6. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father

u/wgn431234

"I only remember the movie when these threads come up. And good thing, because I need to be reminded every so often that the world is cruel." 

u/MacduffFifesNo1Thane

"If you haven’t seen it, please... Just don’t."  

u/DomingoLee

7. Requiem for a Dream

"It's not a horror movie but definitely one of the most disturbing movies I've watched."

u/kwabsala

"I remember watching it when I was younger, and at a certain point I legit had to pause the movie and go outside just to hear some birds chirp and see some sunshine." 

u/conn_r2112

8. There is Something Wrong with Aunt Diane

"It had a very shocking still at the end but it's overall a horribly sad event followed by a family deep in detail." 

u/garikapc

9. The Poughkeepsie Tapes

"It was quite unpleasant. Nothing happy or positive whatsoever." 

u/Rockals

"I had a fascination with horror movies out of curiosity when I was younger and this one creeped me out a lot."  

u/edwpad

10. Hotel Rwanda

u/lnchkr

"I own it but have only watched it twice. I cry about it for days on end." 

u/becuzurugly

11. Midsommar

u/pleasure-delayer

"That was one of the first movies I saw where nausea set in while I was watching it." 

u/woahwoahwoah28 

12. Schindler's List

"I will never watch it again."

u/Unusual-Caregiver-30

"It’s an extremely good movie and I’m glad I watched it, but once was definitely enough."  

u/ToBeReadOutLoud

13. Very Bad Things

"It isn't necessarily a scary movie or one trying to send some weird/dark message, it's just a movie that starts bad and keeps getting worse. As though it wants your hopes to get dashed no matter who you're trying to root for throughout it. This is the one movie I will never return to given the way it keeps getting so... Just hopeless."

u/MissyMarigolds

14. Bad Boy Bubby

u/Background-Drive8391

"Absolutely unique movie with a horrific beginning and a surprising ending." 

u/Cattle-dog

15. Mother!

u/AttractiveLizard

"This is the only movie I actively wish I could un-watch."  

u/TalkativeTree

"The only movie I’ve ever seen that truly and I mean truly felt like an unfolding nightmare. I will never watch it again."  

u/Clom_Clompson

H/T to u/ryuofdojima and AskReddit for having this discussion!

