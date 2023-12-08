Skip To Content
    11 Christmas Movies That Are So Bizarre, I Thought That They Only Existed In My Dreams

    You might need a lie down after watching them.

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time of year once again, and I'm sure to celebrate the festive season most of us have already started a Christmas movie binge-watch...

    20th Century Fox

    However, some Christmas movies really do feel like a fever dream, so I've rounded up some of the more bizarre ones:

    1. Jack Frost (1998)

    Warner Bros.

    The movie is about a man (Jack Frost) who is a musician and father to Charlie. He ends up neglecting is family in the hopes that his career as a musician will grow, but he then dies in a car crash. Some time later, his grieving son decides to build a snowman that looks just like his late father, and after playing a harmonica that his dad gifted him, Jack Frost returns... As the snowman. It's kinda creepy, and gave me nightmares as a kid. Terrifying.

    2. The Littlest Light on the Christmas Tree

    Abrams Gentile Entertainment Group

    A faulty light is thrown out of a shop by the money-loving owner who doesn't understand the true spirit of Christmas. Two children find said light and bring it to their home, where their mother puts it on the tree. The light then, of course, comes alive and the true magic of Christmas begins! No one I mention this to has watched it, I feel like the only person on this entire planet who has seen it, and I almost convinced myself that I made it up.

    3. The Polar Express

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    While this film is a certified Christmas classic, the vibe is still bizarre. The whole movie feels as though you're trapped in a child's dream, and the older animated graphics certainly don't help. One of the oddest parts of the movie has to be the ghost who appears on top of the train, it really messes with your mind, NGL.

    4. The Nuttiest Nutcracker

    Columbia TriStar Home Video

    Although the story of The Nutcracker is timeless, this version was told through a group of anthropomorphic fruits and vegetables. I don't think I need to explain any further, it's as strange as it sounds. It's creepy.

    5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys

    BKN International

    I watched this movie over, and over, and over again on video when I was younger, but I hadn't heard anyone else mention it. Convinced I had made it up, imagine my shock when it was showing on my TV the other day. It's a story about Rudolph who is fed up of being treated like a party trick because of his nose, and when he travels with an elf dentist to perform a root canal (I know, bare with) a storm casts them away to an island where they meet Queen Camilla who says she can turn his nose "normal", AKA plastic surgery. Meanwhile, the evil toy taker is stealing all the toys from Santa's workshop in an attempt to save them from the cruel fate of children growing out of playing with them. In the end, they save the toys and Rudolph decides his nose is fine just the way it is. Yeah, it's quite the emotional rollercoaster.

    6. Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever

    Lifetime

    Oh yeah, the internet meme sensation turned into a movie, and if you don't remember it, that's okay. It was buried in the depths of my subconscious. It follows a young girl named Crystal who befriends the grumpy cat after they work out they're able to communicate. They then go on a giant mission to stop some amateur burglars who stole a very expensive dog from a pet store. It's wild, but it is actually very entertaining.

    7. The Christmas Tree

    GoodTimes Entertainment

    The film focuses on an orphanage that's run by the evil Ms. Mavilda who uses all of the donations from the Mayor for herself, meaning the children aren't looked after well and live in a less than desirable place. The children that she cares for grow attached to a Christmas tree that they name Ms. Hopewell, but Mavilda threatens to cut it down. There's also a random part where a child goes missing but then found, and the animation is awful. Great premise, but very weird vibes. Fun fact: this special was only aired once and then never again. 

    8. The Search for Santa Paws

    Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

    If you ever watched Air Buddies this is essentially a Christmas spin-off from that. Now, it is an enjoyable film and I've watched it multiple times... It's just the dogs CGI mouths talking throughout is quite off-putting. It is a wholesome tail (sorry) of the magic dogs and two children rescuing Santa who has lost his memory after an accident in New York.

    9. Santa with Muscles

    Cabin Fever Entertainment

    If you've ever wondered what Santa as a hunk would look like (I really doubt that you have), well you might just enjoy this movie. Look, it stars Hulk Hogan as a multi-millionaire who gets convinced that he's Santa by an elf after hitting his head. It involves a lot of fighting bad guys, and it's so random that I'm still not 100% it actually happened.

    10. Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny

    R & S Film Enterprises Inc.

    Forget a fever dream for a second, this is pure nightmare fuel. Santa is stranded on a beach in Florida when the reindeer got too hot and travelled back to the North Pole without him. Kids bring their farm animals to try and rescue Santa while Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn (yup) watch, but nothing helps. Not to mention, then the scene cuts to Santa randomly telling the story of Thumbelina. That is until the Ice Cream Bunny comes along and rescues him, they then all drive off in a giant fire truck. It just seems like a load of characters from different stories all wrapped up into one, very confusing movie.

    11. Last Christmas

    Universal Pictures

    First things first, this is a fun film, and a very heart-warming one at that. Nevertheless, it's still somewhat bizarre in its premise. A disgruntled young woman who works as a Christmas elf meets Tom, a charming man who she begins to fall for. However, it's soon revealed that he was actually the organ donor who gave her a new heart, and so this whole time she was essentially hanging out with a ghost, everything was in her imagination. This plot twist felt pretty random to me on the first watch, and made me question if I had actually been paying any attention. 

    Are there any other Christmas movies that feel like a fever dream to you? Let me know in the comments below!