11 Christmas Movies That Are So Bizarre, I Thought That They Only Existed In My Dreams

It's that time of year once again, and I'm sure to celebrate the festive season most of us have already started a Christmas movie binge-watch...
However, some Christmas movies really do feel like a fever dream, so I've rounded up some of the more bizarre ones:
2.
The Littlest Light on the Christmas Tree
4.
The Nuttiest Nutcracker
5.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys
6.
Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever
8.
The Search for Santa Paws
10.
Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny
Are there any other Christmas movies that feel like a fever dream to you? Let me know in the comments below!