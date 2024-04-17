"I Tanked A Lot Of Relationships Thinking Everything Needed To Be Fixed" — 15 Mistakes People Made That Ended Their Relationship

While it's easy to blame an ex for the ruin of a relationship, sometimes we realise we're the ones who made a mistake...
So, when u/udnag asked people to share the mistake that caused the end of their relationship, we decided to round up some of the most upvoted responses:
1. "Focusing on all of the things they aren’t giving you instead of all the things they do give you."
2. "Telling my friends about all of our fights."
"x100. My wife actually taught me this. The fight will be over, but now you have friends who are not only keeping a bias opinion of your spouse, but it's like you are showing them a side of your partner that isn't normally a thing, but they can now think less of your relationship."
3. "I took a nap one day, she thought I was cheating. One big blowup argument later, I found out she was cheating on me."
4. "Accommodation to avoid any conflict. At the time I was working through a lot of childhood trauma and I didn't know better, now I do."
5. "Getting too comfortable with doing the bare minimum. Take them on dates and buy them flowers before you wish you could again."
6. "Staying quiet waiting for the appropriate time to communicate."
"I created an unneeded, stressful environment that could have been avoided by just talking it through immediately. Thought I was doing the right thing by waiting for a better time."
7. "Trying to do everything I could to make him more comfortable, to unhealthy extents. He had a short fuse, so I often ignored my own wants and needs in order to not stir the pot."
8. "I’ve tanked a lot of relationships by thinking everything needed to be fixed. I almost did it in the one I’m in."
"He’s in a bad mood, he’s being snappy with me, we need to fix this, I need to sit down and have a heart to heart, I need to COMMUNICATE that he’s hurting my feelings right now. I’m overly therapised and really thought this was the best way to handle everything."
9. "I was a 'if they want me to know, they’ll tell me' person married to a 'if they care about me, they’d ask' person."
10. "Jealousy. I made this mistake for years."
11. "I once made the mistake of assuming my partner could read my mind. I kept my feelings bottled up, thinking they would somehow understand what I needed without me having to say it outright. Eventually, this led to misunderstandings and tension in our relationship."
12. "Allowing my partner to step back or ‘slack’ when it comes to big life events. We purchased a home and I did EVERYTHING. It created resentment. Our relationship has never been the same. He had allowed me to do everything for so long but the house situation was a breaking point."
13. "Being too clingy. It was my first relationship and I continued to lovebomb and be clingy to my ex even after he got a new boyfriend."
14. "Compared everything in our relationship with others. Trust me, it really is an unhealthy habit."
15. "Not giving them enough space, and not taking space for myself if I felt hurt by something. I think the real mistake is that I just didn't like being alone with myself, which talking to some friends, seems to be pretty common."
