Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    These 13 Books Are So Good You Might Never Want To Put Them Down

    "I read a chapter before going to bed, and I couldn't fall asleep until I knew what happened next."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If, like me, you're always on BookTok, then you're probably drowning in endless recommendations for your next read...

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Inc.

    I know, I know. I also have that giant pile of "TBR", but there's no harm in window shopping, right?

    So, when u/Last-Resource4051 asked "what is a book that you couldn't put down once you started reading it?" I ran here to round up some of the best answers:

    1. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

    Pan

    u/LongjumpingMode1605

    "That whole series was one of my favourites. So hard to put down, and it was the first time I laughed out loud while reading in class." 

    u/makko007

    Summary: It's a comedy sci-fi focusing on the adventures of the only man who survives the destruction of Earth. The story follows him as he travels and explores outer space, all while learning the truth behind Earth's existence.

    2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

    Simon & Schuster

    "I didn't have much knowledge of her before but the memoir is so witty yet devastating. I was very enthralled with her life story." 

    u/LamePennies

    Summary: It's a memoir written by Jennette McCurdy about her experiences as a former child actor, with mentions of eating disorders, addiction, and the complicated relationship she had with her mother.

    3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

    Penguin

    u/gobstopper84

    "I recently listened to this on Audible. I hadn't wanted to at first, but my other half convinced me it was very good. It was phenomenal. It is now one of my favourite books."  

    u/IAmHappyPants

    Summary: Ryland is the sole-survivor on a space mission, and if he fails then humanity and Earth will perish. However, he suffers from severe memory loss, and with being unsure of what the mission actually is, how long he's been asleep for, and surrounded by two dead crewmates, he has to figure out how to complete the mission all alone.

    4. The Shining by Stephen King

    Hodder Paperbacks

    "I read a chapter before going to bed, and I couldn't fall asleep until I knew what happened next." 

    u/PhantomBanker

    Summary: It focuses on struggling writer and alcoholic, Jack Torrance, who agrees to be an offseason caretaker at a hotel. His family accompany him, including his son Danny who possesses 'the shining' — a set of psychic abilities that allows him to see the true horror and supernatural landscape of the hotel. Due to this, Jack slowly loses his sanity, leaving his family in danger.

    5. The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

    Gollancz

    u/HotColdmann

    "Ugh, yes. I've only listened to the audio book, but man, this went straight to my favourites."  

    u/OhhMyGoshJosh

    Summary: The novel follows the voice of Kvothe, a magically gifted man who becomes a notorious wizard. The narrative travels through his life from his days as an orphan, all the way to his life as a fugitive after the murder of the king.

    6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass

    Bloomsbury Publishing

    u/Ishdameen

    "ACOTAR is soo good! After only reading four chapters I was on my way to the store to buy the other four books!"  

    u/ffokcuf-hctib

    Summary: When a young huntress kills a fox in the woods, a creature shows up demanding justice, and so she is dragged to an unknown land to face punishment. It's a tale of passion as she develops feelings for her captor, Tamlin, and realises how his world is in danger.

    7. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

    Bloomsbury Publishing

    u/weary_af

    "We had to read it in high school and I just read through it in two sittings because it was such a good book!"  

    u/SmileyKitKat

    Summary: Set in Afghanistan in 1975, Amir is determined to win his local kite-fighting competition, and his friend Hassan sets out to help him. Unfortunately, after the Russians invade their home later on in that day, the family has to flee to America. Amir realises he must return to his home under Taliban rule to seek redemption.

    8. Lightning by Dean Koontz

    Headline

    u/Swimmingllama

    "That is the first Koontz book I've ever read and it is still my favourite of his."  

    u/UnicornFarts1111

    Summary: Laura is born during a strike of lightning, and years later when it strikes again she is saved from a robber by a mysterious stranger. Throughout her life she feels plagued by the fear that something is controlling her destiny, while simultaneously being protected by this stranger.

    9. The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel

    Hodderscape

    u/UnicornFarts1111

    Summary: After an earthquake destroys her family's camp, Ayla is left alone as an orphan. She is found by a woman of "the Clan" and taken in. Although very different, the story follows Ayla as she grows up within "the Clan", however, she has one enemy who only ever sees her as different and he grows determined to get revenge.

    10. The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders

    Titan Books (UK)

    u/AgonistPhD

    "I loved that book, I still think about it all the time. One of my favourite books." 

    u/MargoTheArtHo
    Summary: The planet January is dark and frozen on one side, but blazing hot on the other. In the habitable middle is where humanity lies, yet it's just as dangerous as the surrounding wastelands. Sophie is exiled into the darkness as she attempts a revolution, but is saved by a mystery being underneath the ice.

    11. The Road by Cormac McCarthy

    Picador

    "I instantly feel trapped in the book. No third person perspective. I read it in basically one sitting. Brilliant." 

    u/Thrownaway0331

    Summary: Set in post-apocalyptic America, a father and son travel along the roadside heading towards the coast, trying to survive and make sense of this new world. 

    12. The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

    Sphere

    u/Wide_Comment3081

    "I just paused in between just to have a good cry and clear my eyes from all the tears that were blurring my vision. After finishing the book I cried for a while, it made me an emotional wreck for the whole day."

    u/Pritam1997

    Summary: Eddie works as a maintenance worker at an amusement park, and he dies while saving a young girl who gets in the way of a falling cart. The novel follows his journey to heaven where he meets five people who were important in his life. Each person helps him to uncover what his time on Earth meant, and what his true purpose was.

    13. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

    Titan Books

    u/orangurus

    Summary: Set in France in 1714, a desperate young women makes a deal with the Devil to live forever, but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. The story follows her as she sets out to see what she can achieve with this new life, but after 300 years she meets a young man who remembers her name.

    H/T to u/Last-Resource4051 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other books that you couldn't put down? Let me know in the comments below!