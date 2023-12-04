These 13 Books Are So Good You Might Never Want To Put Them Down

If, like me, you're always on BookTok, then you're probably drowning in endless recommendations for your next read...
So, when u/Last-Resource4051 asked "what is a book that you couldn't put down once you started reading it?" I ran here to round up some of the best answers:
1. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
5. The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss
6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass
7. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
8. Lightning by Dean Koontz
9. The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel
10. The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders
11. The Road by Cormac McCarthy
12. The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom
13. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
H/T to u/Last-Resource4051 and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.