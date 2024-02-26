Skip To Content
    Women Of Reddit Are Sharing The 12 High-End Beauty Items They Could Never Be Without

    "Nothing even comes close."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As a former shopping writer, I've always been curious as to which products are *actually* worth our money...

    So, when u/belindabellagiselle asked "which high-end makeup product is absolutely, without a doubt, worth the money for you?" I knew I had to round up the most popular answers:

    1. "If I want my foundation to stay on all day no matter what I’m doing, nothing compares to Estée Lauder Double Wear for me."

    Five bottles of Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation in various shades on a golden tray
    Estée Lauder

    u/GreenMountain85

    2. "The Hourglass finishing powders are a holy grail for me. Whenever I finish my makeup with it I get compliments on how flawless my skin looks, which is such a great compliment to receive!"

    Makeup brush and several compacts with &quot;HOURGLASS&quot; brand visible
    Hourglass

    u/Worried-Walrus8652

    3. "I wish I could swim in Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Nil."

    Hermès &#x27;Un Jardin Sur Le Nil&#x27; perfume bottle next to its packaging with a floral design
    Hermès

    u/indicatprincess 

    "I am obsessed with that scent. I've got the perfume, body wash, lotion and use it almost daily. Idc how expensive it is I can’t stop."

    u/melitini  

    4. "Armani Luminous Silk foundation. Nothing even comes close. It is like second skin. On my third bottle currently."

    Armani foundation bottle surrounded by various shades of makeup
    Armani Beauty

    u/YellowBubble2710

    5. "The Charlotte Tilbury airbrush setting spray. It holds your makeup in place ALL DAY! So worth it"

    Woman holding skincare product near her face, looking away, with a soft expression
    Charlotte Tilbury

    u/allthe_poetsgotodie

    6. "Benefit "they're real" mascara. I love how it looks and it makes me feel a bit more confident."

    Two Benefit &quot;They&#x27;re Real!&quot; mascaras on a pink background
    Benefit

    u/TinyBeth96 

    7. "KVD's Epic Kiss. I bought this as my wedding day lipstick because I wanted something I wouldn't have to worry about smudging, retouching, kissing off, getting on my white dress, leaving a mess on glasses. The pigment is really vibrant."

    Variety of lipsticks in different shades and one with a unique blue color, angled placement
    KVD

    u/blipblewp

    8. "Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair for me. I use it day and night and nothing else comes close."

    Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum bottle on a plain background
    Estée Lauder

    u/kerill333

    9. "Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. It's literally good skin in a bottle, and the most radiant, luminous highlighter that doesn't emphasise any texture or pores whatsoever. It makes your skin look so fresh and juicy."

    Array of Charlotte Tilbury&#x27;s Hollywood Flawless Filter makeup bottles against a pink background
    Charlotte Tilbury

    u/BatmanDoesntDoShips_

    10. "Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Liquid Lip. I have showered with this and it stayed on perfectly. Not an exaggeration. I wanted to see how far I could push it. Nine hours of wear."

    Chanel lip gloss tube on a plain background
    Chanel

    u/psdancecoach

    11. "Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz. Nothing compares. It fills my brows with a perfect colour match, and it stays until I take it off at night!"

    Eyebrow pencil with branding visible
    Anastasia Beverly Hills

    u/GoHighly

    12. "Laneige lip sleeping mask. The only product I have repurchased over five times!"

    Laneige lip sleeping mask container on a creamy textured background. No people in the image
    Laneige

    u/lavendly

    H/T to u/belindabellagiselle and AskWomen for having this discussion!

    Do you have any to add? Let us know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: Nickelodeon / Fox / New Line Cinema