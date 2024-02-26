Women Of Reddit Are Sharing The 12 High-End Beauty Items They Could Never Be Without

As a former shopping writer, I've always been curious as to which products are *actually* worth our money...
So, when u/belindabellagiselle asked "which high-end makeup product is absolutely, without a doubt, worth the money for you?" I knew I had to round up the most popular answers:
1. "If I want my foundation to stay on all day no matter what I’m doing, nothing compares to Estée Lauder Double Wear for me."
2. "The Hourglass finishing powders are a holy grail for me. Whenever I finish my makeup with it I get compliments on how flawless my skin looks, which is such a great compliment to receive!"
3. "I wish I could swim in Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Nil."
4. "Armani Luminous Silk foundation. Nothing even comes close. It is like second skin. On my third bottle currently."
5. "The Charlotte Tilbury airbrush setting spray. It holds your makeup in place ALL DAY! So worth it"
6. "Benefit "they're real" mascara. I love how it looks and it makes me feel a bit more confident."
7. "KVD's Epic Kiss. I bought this as my wedding day lipstick because I wanted something I wouldn't have to worry about smudging, retouching, kissing off, getting on my white dress, leaving a mess on glasses. The pigment is really vibrant."
8. "Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair for me. I use it day and night and nothing else comes close."
9. "Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. It's literally good skin in a bottle, and the most radiant, luminous highlighter that doesn't emphasise any texture or pores whatsoever. It makes your skin look so fresh and juicy."
10. "Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Liquid Lip. I have showered with this and it stayed on perfectly. Not an exaggeration. I wanted to see how far I could push it. Nine hours of wear."
11. "Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz. Nothing compares. It fills my brows with a perfect colour match, and it stays until I take it off at night!"
12. "Laneige lip sleeping mask. The only product I have repurchased over five times!"
