"Her Husband Was Having An Affair So She Sewed Shrimp Into The Hems Of The Curtains" — 14 Petty Things That People Have Done, And I Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Be Concerned
"I took the remote control on a school residential trip to France when my parents pissed me off."
Recently, X user @fuzzymittens asked this...
What's the pettiest thing you have ever done? I'll start.— The Annasthesiologist (@fuzzymittens) December 27, 2023
Friend of a friend would bring a specific snack to every event/gathering/whatever. She would make a MASSIVE deal about how this was her SIGNATURE recipe & she would NEVER share it, regardless of whether anyone asked. 1/
And we've all done something petty before, so we decided to round up some of the best answers:
1.
Not sure if it counts but in 2nd grade there was a kid who didn’t want to sit next to me and the teacher said go on, she won’t bite you! So I bit him— Dr. Amber (@sciencechick1) December 28, 2023
2.
I replaced (some of) my roommate’s underwear with one size down.— Fricking Delight (Alpha Female) (@blikethecheese) December 28, 2023
3.
I once did an entire project in Korean so that my racist white teacher couldn’t grade it, and when she tried to go to the Dean, I was allowed to bc of a loophole in the project rules, and that hoe gave me a 100 by default https://t.co/BxGAbgz4v0 pic.twitter.com/ZWcPBUPkn6— Joy | *fan account* 🍉 (@Bluey308) December 28, 2023
4.
Not me but my mums cousin found out her husband was having an affair so before she left she sewed shrimp into the hems of the curtains. Eventually the smell got so bad for the husband that he moved house, and took the curtains with him https://t.co/fhGiubc9Z2— Beth (@DylanoSimp) December 28, 2023
5.
Once, I ordered a macchiato at a coffee shop and the barista condescendingly said, “you won’t like it. It’s not super sweet like it is at Starbucks.”— Lindsay Fickas (@lindsayfickas) December 28, 2023
And you know what? I didn’t like it. But I still ordered it every time I visited that coffee shop until it shut down. https://t.co/6mKTlbcUBt
6.
My husband's friend was staying with us, but he stopped paying rent and refused to move out and the cops wouldn't kick him out. So one day I took the couch we were letting him sleep on and hacked it into pieces with an axe. He was gone the next day. https://t.co/5xqgNpIcto— the airing of grievances🏴☠️ (@MissesDread) December 28, 2023
7.
Took the remote control on a school residential trip to France when my parents pissed me off when I was 14 https://t.co/GktWN1zTKI— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) December 29, 2023
8.
my family not me but I love this story— gender ikari (@slayerfest1999) December 29, 2023
there's an heirloom ring in our family that this guy bought for his mistress. before he could gift it, his wife found it, stole it, and gave it to their daughter in front of him, it's now been in the family for generations https://t.co/U76ynKCqc9
9.
A coworker snitched on me for dicking around online at work so I waited until he was standing behind me and then googled “how to get rid of snitch coworker” https://t.co/SgWDQ77LHC— Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) December 29, 2023
10.
On Mother’s Day in Safeway in 2015, this woman was upset she was in the wrong place in line, arguing with me about how my mother should’ve raised me better.— AJ/Ace 🏁 (@ComatoseSosa) December 29, 2023
She on the phone talking about buying shrimp, so I bought 25 pounds worth of it to ensure she couldn’t have any. https://t.co/6pIZSqA4yf
11.
As a teenager, I decided to sew closed (via the sewing machine) the fly on several pair of my step-dad’s cotton boxer shorts. Reason: he was a bit annoying and I had skills. (I did not get in trouble and he was the first of a few step-dads.)— Bev (@bellevuebev) December 28, 2023
12.
Cancelled my now ex husbands 1st class ticket back to med school the night before his flight after I found out he had a gf 💅🏽— Grazie ❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤 (@fuk_it_tol) December 28, 2023
13.
Coworker who claimed to be hypersensitive to ALL cleaning products. Selective reactions, to say the least. 🙄— Mary 😷😭🖤🌶 (@MHPoison1) December 28, 2023
She came in one afternoon & I proceeded to spray down every surface. She started gasping.
I waited a minute or 2 before announcing she must be allergic to H20.
14.
Woman accused me of stealing an article she’d written on her website. I’d written mine 9 yrs before hers. I went to SEM Rush, found all her most popular articles, wrote articles on the same topics and outranked her on Google.— Nora B (@nora_batty_) December 28, 2023