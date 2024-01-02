Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

"Her Husband Was Having An Affair So She Sewed Shrimp Into The Hems Of The Curtains" — 14 Petty Things That People Have Done, And I Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Be Concerned

"I took the remote control on a school residential trip to France when my parents pissed me off."

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, X user @fuzzymittens asked this...

Twitter: @fuzzymittens

And we've all done something petty before, so we decided to round up some of the best answers:

1.

Twitter: @sciencechick1

2.

Twitter: @blikethecheese

3.

Twitter: @Bluey308

4.

Twitter: @DylanoSimp

5.

Twitter: @lindsayfickas

6.

Twitter: @MissesDread

7.

Twitter: @peachesanscream

8.

Twitter: @slayerfest1999

9.

Twitter: @CartoonsHateHer

10.

Twitter: @ComatoseSosa

11.

Twitter: @bellevuebev

12.

Twitter: @fuk_it_tol

13.

Twitter: @MHPoison1

14.

Twitter: @nora_batty_

Have you got anything to add? Let us know in the comments below!