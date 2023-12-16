"Whales Use Vowels In Their Speech" And 14 Other Good Things Happening In The World Right Now

Thanks to the cold weather (and the fact it gets dark way too early), I think we're all in need of some cheering up...
So, when I saw that u/Orikrin1998 asked "what is something GOOD going on in the world that a lot of people aren’t aware of?" I decided to round up some of the best answers:
1. "They're successfully rewilding beavers in the UK."
2. "An eastern black rhino was just born, a complete surprise to the rangers who protect the 1,000 remaining in the community."
3. "There was just a breakthrough in understanding whale language."
4. "Teen pregnancy rates hit a historic low in 2022."
6. "Sodium-ion batteries might start replacing lithium-ion batteries soon which would be much better for the environment and generally cheaper or more convenient."
8. "My older cat has completely accepted the new kitten I adopted. I’ve become the third wheel at home and I couldn’t be happier about it. Small positive."
9. "I’m a teacher and my class is super kind and well behaved for the most part. Gives me a little faith in our future."
10. "The expansion of renewable energy sources. Many countries are making big moves with wind and solar power. It's a positive development for the environment and the future, even if it doesn't always receive widespread attention."
11. "Researchers have successfully cured HIV in several non-human primates. We’re closer to a real cure!"
12. "John and Hank Green have been working with Partners in Health to build a centre for maternal excellence in Sierra Leone, a country with one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, and they’ve made significant progress."
14. "Polio is almost eradicated. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only places that still have it in the wild, and only a handful of cases were reported in 2023."
15. "The golden mole that had not been seen since 1937 has been rediscovered in South Africa."
