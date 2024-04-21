If You're In Need Of A Laugh, Here Are 16 Jokes That Should Hopefully Brighten Your Day

15. "So, my mum had a pet bird and one day she found it wasn’t moving. She took it to a vet, who said, 'I’m sorry, but your bird is dead.'"

"'How can you say that?! You haven’t even tested anything!' My mother cried.

The vet sighed and brought out a cat. He placed it near the bird and it started yowling loudly.

He says again, 'I’m sorry, but your bird is dead.'

My mother, outraged and in tears says, 'what was that?! A cat can’t tell if it’s dead or not, do a proper test!'

The vet took the cat away, went into a back room and brought out a black Labrador. As soon as it saw the bird, it sniffed at it, then lay down and started whimpering. At this point, the vet says once more, 'I’m really sorry, but your bird is definitely dead.'

My mother is done at this point, she says, 'fine', takes the bird and puts it in a box, and heads back to reception.

The receptionist says, 'I’m sorry for your loss, but today’s bill will be £1,500.'

My mum isn’t even crying at this point, just absolutely livid and shouts at the receptionist, 'you what?! What on earth for?!'

The receptionist calmly responds, 'Well, it’s £500 for the emergency appointment, £500 for the cat scan, and £500 for the lab test.'"

