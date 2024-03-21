"He Started Loudly Sniffing Her Crotch Like A Dog" — 16 Disgusting Things People Have Seen In Public And Never, Ever Forgotten

Recently, u/inspector_gadget24 asked "what's the most disgusting thing you witnessed in public?" and we decided to round up some of the most stomach-churning responses:
1. "I was parked up and watched an old guy stop in the street and shake a massive turd out of his trouser leg before confidently striding off."
2. "I was at a carnival and saw a girl standing, pissing herself and kissing a guy at the same time. It was going down her legs and everything during a Sunday afternoon."
3. "A man sat next to me, only carrying a Walmart bag. Inside this bag he had three cans of tuna and a jar of mayonnaise. He dumped all the contents inside, then proceeded to eat it directly out of the bag using only his mouth."
4. "I saw a woman at a bus stop try to hack up some phlegm but it caught in her throat. She reached in and pulled it out with her thumb and forefinger, retching as she did. It was like some cave glow worm."
6. "I was on the bus and there was a couple, the gentleman took a seat and the lady was standing. About ten minutes later he started loudly sniffing her crotch like a dog."
7. "I watched a woman pour ranch dressing directly into her purse. I normally ignore food shoplifting but I had to stare at that for a moment. I found the bottle later half empty."
8. "I was in H&M and saw a lady sneeze in a shirt hanging up and then wiped her nose on it like a tissue. She then just casually walked away like nothing happened."
9. "Out to dinner with family and watched a woman sitting with her family changing her baby's diaper right on the table. No problem having a mum change a diaper, but at least don't do it on the table people eat at."
10. "I used to go to the public library to use their computers. I learned that there's plenty of weird guys willing to jerk off under the desks."
11. "My mum used to work for a casino and when walking through it one time I saw a lady at a slot machine who had a huge brown stain on her dress and the chair she was sitting on had something dripping off of it. Gambling addiction is more than a problem."
12. "There was a guy eating coleslaw with his fingers on a Megabus to Newcastle."
13. "Someone decided to dump his explosive diarrhea from a bridge into the water and I witnessed everything."
14. "I'm a teacher and I had one student who sneezed into her hands very loudly during class. While everyone was looking at her in silence, hands covered in loads of snot, she proceeded to sort of snort it all up again from her hands, licking her palms and fingers clean, even."
15. "I saw a teenager eat a $5 bill, chew it up, swallow it, and throw it back up into a now-empty Fritos bag. They then took the bill out of the bag, straightened it out, and took it into a store to buy more Fritos."
16. "A friend of mine once told me he saw a kid in a bus sucking the human heated-sweaty windows with a straw."
