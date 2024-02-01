"I Was So Mad, It's All I Could Think About For The Rest Of The Book" — 21 Details That People Say Ruined A Book For Them

12. "Legendborn took place on my college’s campus and the author apparently went there, but I say apparently because it was written like the author had done a skim of UNC’s wiki page and went from that."

"Places were either made up or put in the wrong place on campus, but the mistake that just completely took me out of the book was her saying that UNC was playing NC State for the first game of the football season on a Sunday. Even a quick Google search should let you know that college football is played on Thursday and Saturday, and UNC vs NC State is ALWAYS the last regular season game of the year and is ALWAYS played on Thanksgiving weekend."

u/BulldogsOnly

