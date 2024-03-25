We Want To Know The Children's Book You'd Love To Read An Adult Sequel Of

ICYMI, Jacqueline Wilson is releasing a sequel from her Girls series that's targeted towards adult readers! Yup, Think Again follows what the characters (now aged 40) are up to nowadays, and will be out this September.
So, this got us thinking... We want to know which childhood book you would love to read an adult sequel to, and most importantly WHY:
Maybe you're curious to see what Horrid Henry is up to...
Perhaps you're fiending after more Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging...
Or are you still thinking about what could happen next after Charlotte's Web?
Whatever it may be, let us know in the comments the childhood book you'd love to read an adult sequel of and why, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article!
Additional thumbnail credit: Nickelodeon / PBS Kids / Orion Publishing Group / Corgi Books / Piccadilly Press