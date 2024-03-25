Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

We Want To Know The Children's Book You'd Love To Read An Adult Sequel Of

All of Jacqueline Wilson's collection please...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

ICYMI, Jacqueline Wilson is releasing a sequel from her Girls series that's targeted towards adult readers! Yup, Think Again follows what the characters (now aged 40) are up to nowadays, and will be out this September.

So, this got us thinking... We want to know which childhood book you would love to read an adult sequel to, and most importantly WHY:

Maybe you're curious to see what Horrid Henry is up to...

CITV

Perhaps you're fiending after more Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging...

Paramount Pictures

Or are you still thinking about what could happen next after Charlotte's Web?

Paramount Pictures

Whatever it may be, let us know in the comments the childhood book you'd love to read an adult sequel of and why, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article!

Additional thumbnail credit: Nickelodeon / PBS Kids / Orion Publishing Group / Corgi Books / Piccadilly Press