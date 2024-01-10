"The Woman He Was Cheating On Me With Looked At My LinkedIn Profile" — 14 Bizarre Ways That People Found Out Their Partner Cheated On Them

Recently, u/marinababeok asked "what's the most bizarre way you found out that your significant other is cheating/not totally being honest to you?" and we decided to round up the juiciest responses:
1. "My ex lived in an apartment 15 miles away. The night in question at around 1am, a neighbour of hers accidentally fired a round while cleaning his gun. The bullet went through their mutually shared wall, through another, and lodged in her refrigerator."
2. "A colleague of mine was out doing shopping, when she ran into a family friend who happens to be a police officer. She asked how he was doing and he said he was good but that he was tired because they were out all night looking for a car that fled from a known drug and prostitute spot."
"He mentioned that they never found the suspect but that during the chase the suspects car hit a curb and lost its front bumper so they were on the lookout for a white sedan without a front bumper. Later that evening her husband returned from an 'out of town' business trip without his front bumper. He had a white sedan."
3. "My Auntie heard from her hairstylist that her husband was cheating on her. She found the address of the affair partner and went on Google Earth. Her husbands truck was in the driveway when Google Earth had taken the picture."
4. "Many years ago I was visiting my girlfriend in her city, we were long distance. She had a roommate, we'll call her Sandy, who was one of her best friends. One night, we had all gone out with some other people, drank, had a good time, and we were back at the apartment asleep. Sandy had still been out when my gf and I crashed. I wake up to my gf's phone ringing. Quickly grab it to make it stop, screen says Sandy is calling. I didn't hesitate at all, answered her phone, thought maybe Sandy was locked out or needed a ride who knows."
5. "In an argument she insisted that I randomly changed my opinion on Mike and Ikes because I used to despise them and now I suddenly love them? She was going on about something related to me hating the texture (chewy candy is my favourite) and wouldn't drop it. I always absolutely loved Mike and Ikes, even though they're overly sweet and kinda cheap, they're delicious. So, obviously very strange that my girlfriend of seven months doesn't know this about me, or has it wrong."
"I realised when hanging out with one of my co-workers he said that he was absolutely disgusted by jelly beans and all other chewy candy when I offered him some. That's when it hit. She got us mixed up, and she'd been seeing him the entire time. He didn't know either, so we broke up with her and we're still friends to this day."
6. "My boyfriend at the time wished me happy birthday randomly one day in July. My birthday is in April. He tried to play it off as a joke when I was confused, but I later found out that he was still seeing the woman that he claimed was his ex, and he had our birthdays and other info in his calendar to try to keep everything straight. He slipped up and wished me happy birthday on her birthday."
7. "I needed to send my mom something for Mother's Day. Was thinking out loud when my husband suggested a specific online gift basket company. That man, to my knowledge, had never ordered a gift basket in his life. I bought all the gifts for our family and our business."
8. "I drove past a motel as I was on my way home from visiting my parents in another city. Some of the motel room doors faced the freeway, and just as he was stepping out of one of the rooms, I happened to glance over as I drove by. He was wearing his distinctive motorcycle suit, and his motorcycle was parked right there."
"He looked back into the room and was talking and laughing just as he stepped out/just as I saw him, so I didn’t think he saw me or my car. I never revealed to him that this was how I found out, but he confessed when I said I knew he’d been unfaithful."
9. "One time when I knew my ex was cheating and I was trying to get him to admit it so I could break up with him, he started sending screen shots of our texts to show me 'how crazy I was being'. One of those screenshots had the little box at the bottom of the text chat of his camera roll open I guess while he was sending me the screenshots."
"There was a picture of another girl, pics of him at her house, etc. I actually laughed out loud when I saw it, something about him trying to convince me I’m wrong while simultaneously sending me evidence by accident was weirdly hilarious."
10. "We went to the same college. He was emailing me an assignment to look over for him to make sure it looked professional. I noticed the email was in a woman's name. He had forgotten to let her log off of his computer."
11. "Three years ago I registered my husband's email for our new QuickBooks. I was gathering documents and the tax lady was emailing me some information I needed so we could file taxes. When I checked his email, I found one from Tinder, thanking him for joining."
12. "I was driving, he was sitting in the back with the baby. I could see his phone screen in the baby mirror."
13. "The woman he was cheating on me with looked at my LinkedIn profile. They’d worked together, so I asked him about it, and knew instantly from his reaction what was going on."
14. "His mom called me to ask if we could put the cat inside while we were at her place, she saw my ex’s car in her driveway on her Ring camera and saw 'us' go in. I was not with him, as he told me he was going to the grocery store."
