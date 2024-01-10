"The Woman He Was Cheating On Me With Looked At My LinkedIn Profile" — 14 Bizarre Ways That People Found Out Their Partner Cheated On Them

5. "In an argument she insisted that I randomly changed my opinion on Mike and Ikes because I used to despise them and now I suddenly love them? She was going on about something related to me hating the texture (chewy candy is my favourite) and wouldn't drop it. I always absolutely loved Mike and Ikes, even though they're overly sweet and kinda cheap, they're delicious. So, obviously very strange that my girlfriend of seven months doesn't know this about me, or has it wrong."

"I realised when hanging out with one of my co-workers he said that he was absolutely disgusted by jelly beans and all other chewy candy when I offered him some. That's when it hit. She got us mixed up, and she'd been seeing him the entire time. He didn't know either, so we broke up with her and we're still friends to this day."

u/FreddieDoes40k

