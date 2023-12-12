Skip To Content
    Pinterest Have Revealed Their Trend Predictions For 2024 — Here Are Some Pretty Bizarre Ones

    It's all about dirt, badminton, and your grandad.

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If, like me, you're awful at keeping track of what's hot (and what's not), then Pinterest are here to help us get a head start before we've even stepped into 2024...

    CBC Television

    Yup, they've released their predictions for trends to come in food, beauty, home, fashion, travel, and so much more. Without further ado, here are some of the ones that raised a brow or two:

    1. "Grandpa core" is the new fashion

    Solstock / Getty Images

    Think eclectic and expressive wardrobes, from retro streetwear to cardigans and customised clothing. I wouldn't say this is anything ground-breaking, especially considering the '90s "dad aesthetic" is currently on-trend. I enjoy it though, seems comfy.

    2. "Groovy nuptials" — Oh yeah, '70s inspired weddings are going to be big

    Middelveld / Getty Images

    If you're planning on saying "I do" next year then you might want to embrace bold colours and disco décor. Honestly, I kinda saw this coming with how popular '70s homeware has been for the past year. I like it, inject some more fun and colour into your weddings people!

    3. Jazz is back baby, but maybe leave your saxophone at home

    Getty Images

    Okay, we get it, 2024 is uber-retro, and jazz is certainly no exception. We're already vibing with dimly-lit homes, and under no circumstances must the "big light" EVER be turned on. According to Pinterest, jazz aesthetic clothing has had a 180% increase in searches, so everybody is about to look super suave.

    4. Apparently badminton is about to be the next big thing

    Krisanapong Detraphiphat / Getty Images

    Has badminton ever been popular, really? I don't think so, but Pinterest have predicted that badminton-core outfits and the sport itself are making a comeback. Honestly, it's just another version of cute tennis skirts and pastel racquets, I'm not sure how I feel about this one.

    5. Didn't you hear? "Aquatecture" is gonna be all the rage

    Daniel Caja / Getty Images

    If you have fish, their aquariums are about to be next level, with fun themes making their home extremely aesthetic. If you don't have fish, then not to worry as over-the-top turtle terrariums are going to be trending! And if you also don't have a turtle, well, you might have to sit this one out.

    6. Get ready to "tropic like it's hot"

    Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

    Okay, I like this one. Look, it's definitely bold with tropical home décor, hibiscus prints, and everything smelling like coconut, but it's a welcome escape from pastels and sad, sad beige. Not to mention, Pinterest reported a 33% increase in searches for Hawaiian traybake chicken, and that sounds delightful.

    7. Cheese belongs on everything... Everything edible, of course

    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    From extra-gooey pizza to burger quesadillas, anything cheesy goes in the kitchen. Who would be against this? I will say, this doesn't exactly feel like a "new" trend, but I'll accept it nonetheless.

    8. Finally, apparently Millennials and Gen-Z will spend most of their time off-roading

    Alfredo Martinez / Getty Images

    Or, at least looking like they are. Off-road camping and driving have already seen search increases, so it looks like next year will get pretty dirty. I'll pass on this one, I don't fancy getting helmet hair.

    To recap: old is new, colours are in, and everybody will be raiding their grandad's wardrobe.

    How do you feel about these predicted trends? Let me know in the comments below!