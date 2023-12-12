Pinterest Have Revealed Their Trend Predictions For 2024 — Here Are Some Pretty Bizarre Ones

If, like me, you're awful at keeping track of what's hot (and what's not), then Pinterest are here to help us get a head start before we've even stepped into 2024...
Yup, they've released their predictions for trends to come in food, beauty, home, fashion, travel, and so much more. Without further ado, here are some of the ones that raised a brow or two:
1.
"Grandpa core" is the new fashion
2.
"Groovy nuptials" — Oh yeah, '70s inspired weddings are going to be big
3.
Jazz is back baby, but maybe leave your saxophone at home
4.
Apparently badminton is about to be the next big thing
5.
Didn't you hear? "Aquatecture" is gonna be all the rage
6.
Get ready to "tropic like it's hot"
7.
Cheese belongs on everything... Everything edible, of course
8.
Finally, apparently Millennials and Gen-Z will spend most of their time off-roading
To recap: old is new, colours are in, and everybody will be raiding their grandad's wardrobe.
How do you feel about these predicted trends? Let me know in the comments below!