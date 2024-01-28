"Letting Scabs Dry Out To Heal Faster Is A Myth" — 15 Lies About Health That We've All Been Taught To Accept

Recently, u/imadepyramids asked "what are the most accepted health myths?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers that deal with the biggest misconceptions:
1. "'All natural' implies it's healthy."
2. "'You're too young to have...' I feel like people under the age of 40 are told this so often."
3. "Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. It does not."
4. "Detox programs."
"Not to be confused with medical detox for substance use."
"Ask what 'toxins' are being targeted. No one ever seems to have an answer."
5. "The Food Pyramid we were all taught in school."
6. "Essential oils cure illnesses. Too many people die because of this misconception."
"Smells can make you feel uplifted, some can clear your nose, help with a headache a little. But they don’t cure stuff."
7. "If you shave a lot your hair grows back thicker."
8. “MSG is bad for you.”
"I always laugh when I see something like, 'We are an MSG free restaurant' on a menu. Like, that's not a flex. You're basically saying you hate flavour."
9. "Fat makes you fat. The tide is turning and this isn't as prevalent as it was, but people still believe this to be true."
"Twizzlers is a 'fat free food'... It's 19g of sugar for four pieces."
10. "Tilting your head back if you have a nosebleed. Do not do this, the blood could drain down your throat and make you sick or into your airways and obstruct them."
11. “Ulcers are caused by stress. Nope, the vast majority are caused by a quickly curable bacteria."
12. "GMOs are bad. No, GMOs don't mutate you or mess with your body's balance. They mean we can feed more with less and crops are more resilient to natural disasters. It also means less pesticides that do cause harm."
13. "Targeted weight-loss. Like doing sit-ups to target the belly fat."
"The body stores fat wherever it wants and where it stores is unique to every person."
14. "Letting scabs dry out to heal faster is a myth."
"Keep it covered and clean, usually a plaster is fine. It should be moist on its own. It helps your body eat up the dead stuff. There's no cell motility on a dry scab."
15. "Addiction being a lack of willpower couldn't be further from the truth. Addiction is a very complex process."
