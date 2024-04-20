    "It's A Warm Blanket Of A Show" — 18 TV Shows That People Rewatch Over, And Over Again

    "Mmm... That's nice, I can forget about my existential horror for a few minutes!"

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have our comfort shows, and for me, it has to be The Vampire Diaries...

    The CW

    So, when u/Kyo4ever asked "what is the most rewatchable TV show?" I decided to roundup the most upvoted answers:

    1. Futurama

    Fry, Leela, and Bender from Futurama are in a vehicle looking shocked. Leela is driving
    Fox

    "I rewatch it every year, and it just never gets old." 

    u/TheDandyDons

    2. Malcolm in the Middle

    Three male actors from &quot;Malcolm in the Middle&quot; show expressive concern, sitting closely together
    Fox

    u/tellmewhyandforwhat

    "Talk about ahead of its time. It’s a really smart show with a diverse cast and amazing writing. My partner and I rewatched recently and it’s so good and the cold opens are so goddamned funny."  

    u/Meshugugget

    3. Arrested Development

    Cast of &quot;Arrested Development&quot; in a scene, standing around a bed with somber expressions
    Fox

    "You actually get more out of a rewatch. There are references and Easter eggs that you only pick up on when rewatching!" 

    u/dokhtarjoon

    4. The Simpsons

    Marge, Lisa, Maggie, Bart, and Homer Simpson sitting in a car from the TV show The Simpsons
    Fox

    "Seasons one to ten."

    u/SnuggleBunni69

    5. The Good Place

    Four characters from &quot;The Good Place&quot; show with expressions of intrigue; two women, one in red, one in pink, and two men, one in yellow
    NBC

    "My go-to feel good series."

    u/misguidedfaun

    "I just finished rewatching it again and I love it so much. Such an amazing show." 

    u/JayC411 

    6. Community

    Cast of &quot;Community&quot; standing together, facing forward, with various expressions, holding coffee cups
    NBC

    u/Enriches

    "I do an annual rewatch of Community every NYE, and I somehow catch new details every time." 

    u/ConduckKing

    7. Band of Brothers

    Three actors in military uniforms portraying soldiers in a scene from a war-based TV or movie production
    HBO

    u/Ok-Nothing-4737

    "I just rewatched it after more than ten years. It was like watching it for the first time again. What an amazing series."  

    u/JT_365

    8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    Cast of &#x27;It&#x27;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia&#x27; standing together in Paddy&#x27;s Pub
    FXX

    u/notlikeontv

    "I’m probably on my like 15th rewatch, I still catch myself chuckling every time I look up to watch it (I mostly have it on as background noise)."  

    u/aznhoopster

    9. Psych

    Two characters from a TV show, one in a leather jacket, the other in a suit, looking serious
    USA Network

    u/DecisionThot

    "Watching it as we speak! Shawn and Gus as vampires never fails." 

    u/Unhappy-Ad-3219 

    10. Derry Girls

    Four characters from the TV show Derry Girls in school uniforms walking with shocked expressions
    Channel 4

    u/Unhappy-Ad-3219

    "My absolute comfort show. So rewatchable."  

    u/redhjom

    11. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine standing in an elevator, looking forward
    NBC

    u/AgonyUnt52

    "It's my go to background media, probably been through the first five seasons over 20 times."  

    u/gto_112_112

    12. Bob's Burgers

    Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise from &quot;Bob&#x27;s Burgers&quot; sit on a couch in their usual attire
    Fox

    u/andyvl0393

    "It's a warm blanket of a show. Mmm... That's nice, I can forget about my existential horror for a few minutes!"  

    u/GodOfDarkLaughter

    13. The X-Files

    Mulder and Scully from The X-Files aim their guns, standing back-to-back in a tense moment
    Fox

    u/MeanTruth69

    "I'm actually rewatching it right now, I'm on the episode where time runs backwards. Such a great show." 

    u/Shucked

    14. 30 Rock

    Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin in a scene from the TV show, dressed in business attire
    NBC

    u/malu_saadi

    "Every rewatch I catch jokes I didn’t the previous times. It’s so, so good."

    u/JudgeGusBus

    15. M*A*S*H

    Two characters from M*A*S*H, in military attire, saluting
    CBS

    "I watched it since I was a kid, but some of those episodes I’ve literally watched hundreds, maybe even thousands of times. We watch a whole marathon on Christmas Eve every year while wrapping gifts for kids."

    u/NetFu

    16. Avatar: The Last Airbender

    Aang, Sokka, and Katara from Avatar look up in concerned anticipation
    Nickelodeon

    u/Connect-Potential-92

    "I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve watched that show and it never gets old."

    u/wellyboot97

    17. Scrubs

    Two actors portraying doctors on a TV show, wearing scrubs with ID badges, standing side by side
    ABC

    u/natte-krant

    "My all time fave show! Guaranteed entertainment. I usually just pick a random episode though, not in order." 

    u/Rockindobbs

    18. Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation on the bridge, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Commander Data in uniform
    First-run Syndication

    "I just put on any random episode."

    u/Bonesaw-is-readyyy

    "I rewatched this recently. I'd forgotten how good it is. There are some stinkers in there, but overall, it's very good."  

    u/mjp31514

    H/T to u/Kyo4ever and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything else to add? Let me know in the comments below.