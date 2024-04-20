"It's A Warm Blanket Of A Show" — 18 TV Shows That People Rewatch Over, And Over Again

So, when u/Kyo4ever asked "what is the most rewatchable TV show?" I decided to roundup the most upvoted answers:
1. Futurama
2. Malcolm in the Middle
6. Community
7. Band of Brothers
8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
9. Psych
10. Derry Girls
11. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
12. Bob's Burgers
13. The X-Files
14. 30 Rock
15. M*A*S*H
16. Avatar: The Last Airbender
17. Scrubs
18. Star Trek: The Next Generation
H/T to u/Kyo4ever and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.