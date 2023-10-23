21 Of The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Interviews That People Still Quote On A Regular Basis
"I like that laugh."
Recently, X user @buffys wanted to know which interview moments people can never forget. Some of the answers were so funny, we had to round them up...
what interview clip lives in your mind rent free— ໊ (@buffys) October 21, 2023
1.
the way 15 year old justin bieber politely ate her up 😭pic.twitter.com/4yNq6xZGYG https://t.co/eNxhRXSwtY— KAI (@ended_everyone) October 21, 2023
3.
complete and utter CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/FiZhO8PJ7S— bacho🦇✨ (@BBBachon) October 21, 2023
4.
October 21, 2023
5.
“Rightnowimworkingongettingmyrealestatelicencessoimveryexcitedaboutdoingthatyup!” https://t.co/XEJv7Y4Mwf pic.twitter.com/09IaqctKLT— carin✪nline (@itscarink) October 22, 2023
6.
constantly thinking about this jesse eisenberg interviewpic.twitter.com/vl2NOQ2qmq https://t.co/rqWnH7e0Q5— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 22, 2023
7.
sitcom writers couldn’t have dreamt this up pic.twitter.com/EhZlufFc6Y https://t.co/BYQcANigXY— matt (@mattxiv) October 23, 2023
8.
This is when I knew Rihanna was in love cause she was laughing down 😭 https://t.co/5rjBNhubq6 pic.twitter.com/264qdHsDZ0— ᴹᴵᴹᴵ'ˢ ☈ᴱᴵᴳᴺ ᵂᴼᴺᵀ ᴸᴱ☥ ᵁᴾ (@TheMimiReign) October 21, 2023
9.
when nicki had to put men in their place— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) October 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/A0sPzw75pl https://t.co/YGxPy9Pj1H
10.
“can you read?”— sammy (@satellitebyers) October 23, 2023
“can I read?”
“yeah, can ya?”
“can you host? 😯🫢” https://t.co/bvdf04upyG pic.twitter.com/Pyv9hmGy8x
11.
pic.twitter.com/SciQamlxU8 https://t.co/zIIVhjIAYV— Andiamo (@anderscjay) October 21, 2023
12.
when emma d’arcy had everyone to ordering a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in itpic.twitter.com/z8CpD3q2Rf https://t.co/ZAYGSZGHEO— rulj⁷ (@jjmileo) October 22, 2023
13.
Britney Spears’ sharing her favorite kind of Pepsi pic.twitter.com/vmjUFGXBMP https://t.co/mLjzf9KPGu— Britney Spears Crave (Fan Page) (@britneyscrave) October 21, 2023
14.
Rihanna is so unhinged like why would she say that 😭😭😭— 🌙 (@navybih) October 21, 2023
pic.twitter.com/WowcP1n6LK https://t.co/FgV3v2rjnN
15.
she did not gaf 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jCxhHKtu0u https://t.co/SBTdk9IVjM— girl posts💄 (@itgirlposts) October 21, 2023
16.
Justin Bieber was a savage for this 😂 https://t.co/vu1bvV16Kk pic.twitter.com/7F2NP8JzyJ— ً (@BaseBieber) October 21, 2023
17.
whenever i need a good laugh, i come back to harrison ford and ryan gosling interview pic.twitter.com/9JtOpTiLdq https://t.co/dxumY926s3— vortex (@evansmanwich) October 22, 2023
18.
THE ICONIC!! https://t.co/pQfvwkhHRG pic.twitter.com/7cVRFUvUqX— Terell🍂 (@terellxp) October 21, 2023
19.
pic.twitter.com/PzomTrCQ14 https://t.co/vJzBTUma5T— kylie (@sunderedseas) October 23, 2023
20.
never not thinking about “it was a talking dog you know what i mean” 😭pic.twitter.com/FyvfkiPT1w https://t.co/WztdFm9Lh0— َ (@castlekates) October 21, 2023
21.
Diane Sawyer’s reading of Janet Jackson’s ‘Would You Mind’. pic.twitter.com/9SmtZr9lvs https://t.co/x2ncrwyK4H— Coolness941 (@Coolness941) October 22, 2023