    Non-Americans Are Sharing The 14 American Foods They Actually Enjoy

    "They're an outstanding thing that the USA deserves credit for."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/vanphi89 asked "what is the best "American" food, according to non-Americans?" and we decided to round up the most popular answers:

    1. American ribs

    A plate of barbecue ribs with a side of sauce
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    "You can keep your pizza, burgers, and doughnuts. American Ribs, however they are done, must be America's greatest culinary achievement." 

    u/ThaneOfArcadia

    2. Fried chicken

    Bucket of fried chicken with a rooster logo, placed on a table with a striped napkin and a drink in the background
    Lindsay Upson / Getty Images/Image Source

    "Soul food style."

    u/richbrehbreh

    "Proper southern fried chicken is indescribable."

    u/Garigus 

    3. Gumbo

    A bowl of gumbo with rice, sausage slices, and green onions
    Lara Hata / Getty Images

    "Just pure deliciousness in a bowl."

    u/PureDeidBrilliant

    4. Pancakes with maple syrup and bacon

    Stack of pancakes with syrup and bacon on top, beside butter and a syrup pitcher
    Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Traditional_Front817

    "American breakfast is extremely underrated."  

    u/Ill-Possible4420

    5. Biscuits and gravy

    Biscuits topped with creamy gravy on a green plate
    Getty Images

    u/Altruistic_Fondant38

    "It's simply the best we have to offer."

    u/Sticketoo_DaMan  

    6. Lobster rolls

    Lobster roll in bun with side of chips and lemon slices, presented in a basket
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    u/tequilaguru

    "Nova Scotia may have something to say about that."  

    u/Dudian613

    7. Clam chowder

    Creamy soup garnished with herbs in a black bowl, served with crumbled bread on the side
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    "It's delicious, don't even try to change my mind." 

    u/_not_that_deep_

    8. Fried chicken and waffles

    Fried chicken on a waffle with syrup on the side, commonly known as chicken and waffles
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    "They eat it for breakfast somehow, but it’s honestly worth it." 

    u/arawraw

    9. Eggs benedict

    Plate with eggs Benedict and hollandaise sauce, garnished with herbs on a wooden table
    Peteers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/westernmostwesterner

    "I didn’t realise that was American. I vote for eggs benny then (i’m Canadian)." 

    u/whatevskis1 

    10. Corndogs

    Three corn dogs with mustard and ketchup drizzled on top, displayed on parchment paper
    Igordutina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "They're an outstanding thing that the USA deserves credit for."

    u/el_pobbster

    11. Boston style roast beef sandwich

    A roast beef sandwich with a thick layer of meat on a sesame seed bun
    Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

    "I consider myself somewhat of a foodie, but that roast beef sandwich always ends up as one of my faves." 

    u/FoodSamurai

    12. Buffalo wings

    Buffalo wings on a plate with celery sticks and dipping sauce
    Todd Taulman / Getty Images/500px Plus

    "Whenever I have visitors from the UK they always want them." 

    u/mookiewilson369

    13. Philly cheesesteak

    Steak and cheese sandwich on a hoagie roll with fries on a wooden board
    Chas53 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "It's got it all."

    u/Careless_Aroma_227  

    14. Burgers

    Three burgers decorated with American flags, served on a tray, in a patriotic presentation
    Rez-art / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "People love to make fun of American food for being 'just burgers', but I always eat the most scrumptious burgers in the states! I love that they can cook the patties to be more on the medium-rare side, it makes burgers in my own country feel like rubber pucks." 

    u/riali29

    H/T to u/vanphi89 and AskReddit for having this discussion!