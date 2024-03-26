Non-Americans Are Sharing The 14 American Foods They Actually Enjoy

Food·Posted 15 hours agoNon-Americans Are Sharing The 14 American Foods They Actually Enjoy"They're an outstanding thing that the USA deserves credit for."by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Recently, u/vanphi89 asked "what is the best "American" food, according to non-Americans?" and we decided to round up the most popular answers: 1. American ribs Lauripatterson / Getty Images "You can keep your pizza, burgers, and doughnuts. American Ribs, however they are done, must be America's greatest culinary achievement." u/ThaneOfArcadia 2. Fried chicken Lindsay Upson / Getty Images/Image Source "Soul food style."u/richbrehbreh"Proper southern fried chicken is indescribable."u/Garigus 3. Gumbo Lara Hata / Getty Images "Just pure deliciousness in a bowl."u/PureDeidBrilliant 4. Pancakes with maple syrup and bacon Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images/iStockphoto u/Traditional_Front817"American breakfast is extremely underrated." u/Ill-Possible4420 5. Biscuits and gravy Getty Images u/Altruistic_Fondant38"It's simply the best we have to offer."u/Sticketoo_DaMan 6. Lobster rolls Lauripatterson / Getty Images u/tequilaguru"Nova Scotia may have something to say about that." u/Dudian613 7. Clam chowder Lauripatterson / Getty Images "It's delicious, don't even try to change my mind." u/_not_that_deep_ 8. Fried chicken and waffles Lauripatterson / Getty Images "They eat it for breakfast somehow, but it’s honestly worth it." u/arawraw 9. Eggs benedict Peteers / Getty Images/iStockphoto u/westernmostwesterner"I didn’t realise that was American. I vote for eggs benny then (i’m Canadian)." u/whatevskis1 10. Corndogs Igordutina / Getty Images/iStockphoto "They're an outstanding thing that the USA deserves credit for."u/el_pobbster 11. Boston style roast beef sandwich Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images "I consider myself somewhat of a foodie, but that roast beef sandwich always ends up as one of my faves." u/FoodSamurai 12. Buffalo wings Todd Taulman / Getty Images/500px Plus "Whenever I have visitors from the UK they always want them." u/mookiewilson369 13. Philly cheesesteak Chas53 / Getty Images/iStockphoto "It's got it all."u/Careless_Aroma_227 14. Burgers Rez-art / Getty Images/iStockphoto "People love to make fun of American food for being 'just burgers', but I always eat the most scrumptious burgers in the states! I love that they can cook the patties to be more on the medium-rare side, it makes burgers in my own country feel like rubber pucks." u/riali29 H/T to u/vanphi89 and AskReddit for having this discussion!