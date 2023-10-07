  • Viral badge

People Are Sharing The 15 Conspiracies That They Believe Have Enough Evidence To Be True, And Some Of These Are Wild

"Modern art is just money laundering. Nobody pays 2.2 million for a blank canvas."

BuzzFeed Staff

When Reddit user u/Specific_Shop_3975 asked "what’s a conspiracy with the most evidence to back it up?", I knew there would be some juicy answers. Here are the best ones...

Disclaimer: We cannot say with any certainty that these things are true, but they're definitely wild!

1. The rise of American sweet shops everywhere in the UK selling overpriced sweets.

"Someone on TikTok theorised that they were all money laundering fronts. People started filming in the shops laughing at the prices, and staff always seemed to get really angry about it. Then it was announced that there was a HMRC (UK’s tax wing of government) investigation started because the theory held water, and suddenly they all shut. The one in Leeds centre near Trinity currently has a notice of abandonment in the window, and you can see the shelves are still stocked... The owners just ran off and left it."

– u/fearthe0cean

"This was in Private Eye as well, not just TikTok, and they also exposed the money-laundering scam that was operating out of central London 'souvenir' shops."

– u/gnommi 

2. NSFW games that are visible on the "popular list" on Steam are money laundering targets to cash in gift cards obtained through phone scams.

"Steam gets their 30% of the stolen money, so they don't mind and ultimately it is super difficult to prove that real people do not buy the games since nobody would ever admit to buying them." 

– u/MXXIV666

"Damn, that's actually a good idea if you had to launder money. It could be completely automated at a large scale. If someone gets suspicious as to why so many are purchased, 'people are perverts' is a believable explanation."

– u/Flowchart83

3. Luigi does actually appear in 'Super Mario 64', it's just that no one has found him yet.

– u/TCGeneral

"I heard a rumour you had to get 100 percent on the game twice in a row. I thought to myself 'okay, I like Luigi but not that much, damn'." 

– u/ThrowawayBlast

4. Modern art is just money laundering.

"Nobody pays 2.2 million for a blank canvas."

– u/Poultry_Master123

"The brilliance of modern art money laundering can't be understated. For example:

Alfred wants to pay Brad $100k for a bribe.

Brad wants this money to be 'clean' to avoid authorities looking into him.

Brad 'sells' a worthless modern art piece for $100k.

Alfred has now successfully transferred the bribe to Alfred. However, Brad is now in possession of a painting which the 'market' says is worth $100k. Down the line the Alfred might be able to sell this now 'valuable' piece of art to a third party for $50k, $100k, or potentially at a profit!"

– u/Zigxy

5. There has to be another reason as to why mattress stores are able to stay in business for as long as they do.

"How can they stay in business with a store in practically every plaza when the average person buys a new mattress every decade or so?"

– u/PWcrash

"Mattresses have one of the highest mark-ups in all of retail, and generally places like that have very low overhead (just a couple employees and generally low cost retail space). They simply do not require many sales to remain profitable."

– u/ggb123456

6. The word "conspiracy" itself has shifted in meaning, and often related with more sinister and wild things.

"Conspiracies happen every day. There’s a global conspiracy of adults to convince kids that Santa is real – it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s a conspiracy." 

– u/Bob_the_peasant

7. "The switch in the US from employer sponsored pensions to self directed 401ks was done deliberately so that the average Joe would have a stake in the economy at large, and be more likely to vote for business-friendly policies."

– u/dope_as_the_pope

8. "The stock market is rigged and there's a revolving door between them and the ones 'regulating' them."

– u/FuzzyParticular9283 

9. "Blackrock and Vanguard are buying up all the residential property they can in order to get the majority of Americans renting from them."

– u/smartsapants 

10. "Professional sports are all compromised by the gambling industry."

– u/ScoobyJensen 

11. The American government purposefully leaked false information to discredit UFO investigators to hide the truth.

"The truth being that Area 51 was a testing ground for spy planes and stealth aircraft, and was attracting too much attention for a secret weapons facility." 

– u/4thofeleven

"I think someone came up with the whole aliens thing and the government just leant into that since it was easier than trying to make up something else." 

– u/PM_me_ur_navel_girl 

12. "Those Just Stop Oil activists who were throwing soup at paintings were paid by oil companies to make the public hate actual legit protesters of oil."

– u/darkus1012 

13. During WW1, the British government deliberately sunk RMS Lusitania to encourage the USA to join forces.

"The fact the records have been resealed for another 100 years adds credence to this conspiracy."

– u/Blackmore_Vale

"Dude it's not even a conspiracy theory. The German consulate took out a two-page ad in the New York times telling people to not board because they were going to sink it. Also, at the time Britain didn't have an option but to sail the ship because it was carrying so many munitions that they desperately needed. Both governments knew the risks and they needed it to galvanize support."

– u/hagantic42

14. Jar Jar Binks is the ultimate Sith Lord.

– u/Adventurous_Stack

"I thought this one was silly until I saw the footage of him talking behind characters that are giving dialogue, almost like he is forcing them to speak. It seems like they were building to something there."  

– u/TheSharkFromJaws

15. Petroleum companies knew burning fossil fuels would lead to global climate change.

"But they hid the evidence of their own funded studies and did nothing to curb consumption, instead funded groups opposed to renewable, non-greenhouse gas generating energy to maximise shareholder value."

u/85_Draken 

H/T to u/Specific_Shop_3975 and AskReddit for having this discussion!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.  

Do you have any more to add? Let us know in the comments below!