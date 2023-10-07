People Are Sharing The 15 Conspiracies That They Believe Have Enough Evidence To Be True, And Some Of These Are Wild

When Reddit user u/Specific_Shop_3975 asked "what’s a conspiracy with the most evidence to back it up?", I knew there would be some juicy answers. Here are the best ones...
1. The rise of American sweet shops everywhere in the UK selling overpriced sweets.
2. NSFW games that are visible on the "popular list" on Steam are money laundering targets to cash in gift cards obtained through phone scams.
3. Luigi does actually appear in 'Super Mario 64', it's just that no one has found him yet.
4. Modern art is just money laundering.
5. There has to be another reason as to why mattress stores are able to stay in business for as long as they do.
6. The word "conspiracy" itself has shifted in meaning, and often related with more sinister and wild things.
7. "The switch in the US from employer sponsored pensions to self directed 401ks was done deliberately so that the average Joe would have a stake in the economy at large, and be more likely to vote for business-friendly policies."
8. "The stock market is rigged and there's a revolving door between them and the ones 'regulating' them."
9. "Blackrock and Vanguard are buying up all the residential property they can in order to get the majority of Americans renting from them."
10. "Professional sports are all compromised by the gambling industry."
11. The American government purposefully leaked false information to discredit UFO investigators to hide the truth.
12. "Those Just Stop Oil activists who were throwing soup at paintings were paid by oil companies to make the public hate actual legit protesters of oil."
13. During WW1, the British government deliberately sunk RMS Lusitania to encourage the USA to join forces.
14. Jar Jar Binks is the ultimate Sith Lord.
15. Petroleum companies knew burning fossil fuels would lead to global climate change.
