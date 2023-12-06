Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The 23 Random Things Our Bodies Do That Are Just Annoying To Deal With

    "Now you're having a coughing and choking fit because your body forgot how to drink water."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As humans, we have a lot to thank our body for. However, sometimes it functions in ways that are just inconvenient...

    NBC

    So, when u/jjjooo0- asked "what’s the most annoying thing the human body just kinda does randomly?" I knew I had to round up some of the best answers:

    1. "My throat makes strange noises a lot, almost like when your stomach growls."

    Universal Pictures

    u/NothingFar272 

    "I call that a throat purr, those crack me up and I actually kinda like them. They’re super bizarre and random to a point of rareness so for me it’s just silly."  

    u/kkfluff

    2. "Finding the worst possible sleep position while you’re asleep."

    "I’ve woken up with a pinched nerve that was then impossible to get rid of, because everything irritated it." 

    u/UStoAUambassador

    "Nothing like injuring yourself while resting."  

    u/jackof47trades

    3. "Your own immune system attempting to kill you."

    u/SnooChipmunks126

    "Allergies make no goddamn sense, 'this peanut you ingested seems pretty sus. Let's die about it'."

    u/itwastimeforarefresh

    "Arthritis: your knees seem to be in danger, let me surround whatever it is in fluid. Wait? Am I the problem? Probably just needs more fluid." 

    u/Lady_Scruffington 

    4. "Water down the wrong pipe. Now you're having a coughing and choking fit because your body forgot how to drink water."

    NBC

    u/SamuraiJakkass86

    "And if someone is by you they say take a drink. That’s why I’m in this situation!!!" 

    u/Big-Spare-9044

    "Or just your own saliva. Ope! Accidentally inhaled that 3ml of spit that was in my mouth."  

    u/Extremely_unlikeable

    5. "When you’re tired until you get into your bed."

    u/Loafy-Bread

    6. "Having an upset stomach but not being able to go to the toilet."

    u/Von_Blazen

    7. "When only one nostril unclogs."

    u/Extreme_Eye_3198

    "There's a sweet 60 second window in there where both sides are clear. It's glorious."  

    u/OfficeChairHero

    "Then you lay in bed staring at the ceiling, wondering if you’ll ever know what it’s like to breathe through your nose again." 

    u/buckwheat16 

    8. "That sudden, random, sharp butthole pain."

    Fox

    u/zuperpretty

    "Oh my god there are others out there!! I hate the phantom butthole stabbing."  

    u/yoshi9nd

    9. "When you feel like you're falling or tripping while laying in bed."

    u/9outof10timesWrong 

    10. "Limbs that fall asleep easily, or easier than they should normally."

    u/Accomplished_Emu_658

    "My right arm does this all the time. It'll be fine for most of the day, but then it'll have its moments where I just can't lift it past a certain point." 

    u/fernthefrog14 

    11. "Intense torso pain out of nowhere? Cool. Let's just wait for that to stop."

    u/Not_Jim3

    12. "Hiccups."

    MTV

    u/Reveluvmarie

    "Whenever I get hiccups, I say 'pineapple' with a bit of authority, and the hiccups go away. I swear to you, I'm not making that up."  

    u/rxsheepxr

    13. "When it's quiet at work and your stomach makes the gurgling noise."

    u/oft1234

    "My IBS has embarrassed me so many times during work meetings. Everyone just looks over at me like, you ok?"  

    u/NewYorkYurrrr

    14. "Muscle cramps."

    "Completely unpredictable and horrifically painful." 

    u/Casca_In_Red

    "That feeling when you are stretching and you feel your calf muscle beginning to cramp and you know you are so fucked."

    u/infiniZii

    15. "Random 'glitches' like a small spasm in your arm, fingers, or leg."

    u/tyroneoilman 

    "As I was reading that my toe twitched."  

    u/Recent-Project757

    16. "Clicky jaw. My jaw has sometimes stuck open."

    NBC

    u/Memento_Morrie

    "It's the worst when I'm trying to eat while wearing earbuds. The clicking is so loud!"  

    u/ra4king

    17. "Randomly biting your tongue while eating."

    "I’ve been using this tongue for my entire life and my teeth nearly as long, and I still haven’t mastered the art of chewing."  

    u/EaterOfFood

    "And then waiting for the inevitable two more times you’ll bite your cheek or lip because after the first time it’s swollen." 

    u/insertmadeupnamehere 

    18. "Those deep bone itches. Like no matter how hard you scratch your skin, it doesn’t scratch the itch."

    u/scatteredwardrobe

    "I don’t get these often, but when I do it’s on my hand. The longest lasting itch ever. Insufferable." 

    u/fuckiboy

    19. "That twitch that your eye gets, it's especially annoying if you’re mid conversation."

    Nickelodeon

    u/ZombieCopLips

    "Hey bro, we heard you're stressed, how about we give you this uncomfortable eye twitch?"

    u/Clcooper423 

    20. "Tinnitus."

    "AKA: 'Eeeeeeeeeee'."

    u/treylanford

    21. "My skin blushes so easily."

    "Sad? Red. Angry? Red. Excited? Red. Scared? Red. Drunk? Especially red." 

    u/fashion4words

    "So real. I either get super embarrassed or pretend like nothing is happening and make strong eye contact as I turn into a tomato."  

    u/Last_One943

    22. "When your nose profusely releases runny snot for days on end."

    u/redditgiveshemorroid

    23. "When you're walking and one of your knees just...gives out."

    ABC

    u/EchoCyanide 

    H/T to u/jjjooo0- and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any things we missed out? Let us know in the comments below!

    Additional thumbnail credits: Getty Images, Nickelodeon, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, YouTube