16 Phrases That People Are Sick And Tired Of Hearing — And We've Definitely All Used Them

Recently, u/PeevesPoltergist asked "what phrase needs to die immediately?" and some of the answers were painfully relatable, so we decided to round up the best ones:
1. "'...but people aren't ready for that conversation' is usually said about something where the internet is already having 'that conversation'."
3. "Just because you end a rant with 'do better' does not mean you’re right."
"Yeah this one really gets me fired up. It's such a self-righteous thing to say."
"This is just a newer version of ‘get help’."
4. "I'm so OCD."
7. "So... I did a thing."
8. “As an empath...”
"As an empath, I'm sensing you don't really like this phrase."
9. "Not a phrase but everyone is misusing 'gaslighting' nowadays and it's cringe."
"It's the same with the word narcissist."
10. "'POV' followed by a video that is not, in fact, POV."
12. “People don’t like me because I tell it like it is.”
"And then these are the people who get mad when you’re brutally honest with them."
13. "If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best!"
15. “'Bro really did/said...' and it’s just describing what happened in the video."
16. "'I could care less.' No, you 'couldn't' care less. Don't try and argue that 'it means I could care less but that would require effort so it really means I don't care at all' because that's not how words work."
H/T to u/PeevesPoltergist and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
