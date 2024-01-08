Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    16 Phrases That People Are Sick And Tired Of Hearing — And We've Definitely All Used Them

    "This is the internet, it is already having every ridiculous conversation possible, your lukewarm political take on Twitter isn't shocking anyone."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/PeevesPoltergist asked "what phrase needs to die immediately?" and some of the answers were painfully relatable, so we decided to round up the best ones:

    1. "'...but people aren't ready for that conversation' is usually said about something where the internet is already having 'that conversation'."

    NBC

    u/gimmievaughn

    "Also this is the internet, it is already having every ridiculous conversation possible, your lukewarm political take on Twitter isn't shocking anyone."  

    u/RaspberryFluid6651

    2. "'I could say something/a lot of things, but I won't', you JUST DID."

    u/TheNonCredibleHulk

    3. "Just because you end a rant with 'do better' does not mean you’re right."

    u/cheeekydino

    "Yeah this one really gets me fired up. It's such a self-righteous thing to say." 

    u/dusktilldawn42

    "This is just a newer version of ‘get help’."

    u/Edmfuse  

    4. "I'm so OCD."

    VH1

    u/na419

    "And it's never about real OCD things, just common things that 98% of people feel anyway. Like, I'm so OCD about locking the door when I go to the bathroom."

    u/Scar20Grotto

    5. "Most corporate lingo, but 'touch base' makes me want to rip my spine out."

    u/ChisaiBrat

    6. “'I don’t know who needs to hear this.' Oh? You don’t? Then stfu."

    u/dtyler86 

    7. "So... I did a thing."

    Nickelodeon

    u/Kiunan5

    "It’s always when someone bought a car or got a haircut too." 

    u/janlevinson-gould

    8. “As an empath...”

    u/antmcl

    "As an empath, I'm sensing you don't really like this phrase."  

    u/ProbablyAzalee

    9. "Not a phrase but everyone is misusing 'gaslighting' nowadays and it's cringe."

    u/Goosecock123

    "It's the same with the word narcissist."  

    u/benjaminchang1

    10. "'POV' followed by a video that is not, in fact, POV."

    NBC

    u/ColonelCracKeR

    "I came here to say this. Why do I find it so infuriating?"  

    u/saymimi

    11. "'If I don't remember it didn't happen' mf do you remember your birth???"

    u/KubiFOB

    12. “People don’t like me because I tell it like it is.”

    u/bbkarajoy

    "And then these are the people who get mad when you’re brutally honest with them."  

    u/GarageNo7711  

    13. "If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best!"

    Comedy Central

    u/AEUGGHH

    "People who say that rarely have a best." 

    u/PeevesPoltergist 

    "I hate how misinterpreted and corrupted this saying has become. What it’s supposed to mean is that if you don’t want to love someone when they’re going through hardship or down on their luck, you don’t deserve them when they’re successful and happy. It does not mean 'if you can’t put up with my toxicity, you don’t deserve me when I’m nice'."

    u/Noodle613

    14. “'Louder for the people in the back!' cringe."

    u/scienceofspin

    15. “'Bro really did/said...' and it’s just describing what happened in the video."

    u/ElectricKeese23

    16. "'I could care less.' No, you 'couldn't' care less. Don't try and argue that 'it means I could care less but that would require effort so it really means I don't care at all' because that's not how words work."

    CBS

    u/colin_staples

    H/T to u/PeevesPoltergist and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any others you'd like to add? Let us know in the comments below.

    Additional thumbnail credits: Fox, PBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures. NBC, Buena Vista Pictures Distribution  