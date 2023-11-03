    These 11 American TV Shows Were Originally British, And Some Of Them Should Have Never Been Made

    This Country is unapologetically British.

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Look, I get it. When a TV show is a hit, it only makes sense to try and recreate it across the pond. But, sometimes things should *really* just be left as they are...

    Apple TV+

    So, I've rounded up some American remakes of popular British TV shows, and I want you to tell me if they worked or not...

    1. The Office

    BBC / NBC

    The original British series was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, before heading over to the States. Of course, there's no denying the popularity of the US version, with it receiving multiple awards for its humour. This is definitely one of those shows that translates well across different audiences, so it's no surprise that it's a cult-classic in both the UK and US. If you're one of the few who hasn't watched either version, it's a mockumentary that looks at the everyday lives of office employees who work at a paper company, only a lot funnier than it sounds.

    2. This Country / Welcome to Flatch

    BBC / Fox

    Now, I'll admit that when I came across the US version of This Country on TikTok, I thought it was some sort of joke. The difference in humour just doesn't translate as well as it should with the UK version feeling *a lot* more realistic, and honestly, about ten times funnier. Maybe I'm biased, but some shows should really be left alone. If you haven't seen either versions, the main promise is a mockumentary style show that follows the lives of residents in a small town, full of interesting personalities.

    3. Gavin & Stacey / Us & Them

    BBC / Fox

    I need to take a deep breath for this one... Gavin & Stacey is so quintessentially British, that the format for the US show would just never work. It looks like the network also thought so, as Fox never actually aired the episodes they made! The premise of the series would work fine as an American sitcom, where a long-distance relationship finally meets in person, but it could never be as much of a classic as the original, sorry.

    4. Shameless

    Channel 4 / Showtime

    Now, this is an example of a show that worked well across both countries, and I'd happily sit through every episode. The British version is a comedy drama set on a council estate in Manchester, and the American one follows in a similar vein. Unlike some of the other adaptations, the story seemed to translate seamlessly across the pond, with it even receiving multiple awards, including various Emmys.

    5. The Great British Bake Off / The Great American Baking Show

    Channel 4 / The Roku Channel

    Hmmm... I'll be honest, I feel a little conflicted about this one. I don't know if it's just me, but American baking/cooking shows tend to have the same vibe, so I like that GBBO has made its way into that space, I mean what could go wrong? It's the same premise, and even Paul and Prue are judges, but it still feels as though it's missing some good, old British charm. Don't get me wrong, it's still a great watch, and just as wholesome, but something feels *off*.

    6. Broadchurch / Gracepoint

    ITV/ Fox

    Gracepoint is a direct remake of Broadchurch, and both shows even star David Tennant as one of the detectives. The story follows two detectives trying to figure out who murdered a young boy in a small, tight-knit coastal town. Both series are great, but if you've watched Broadchurch already then I can't imagine you'd also want to watch Gracepoint. It might seem odd that a like-for-like remake was made, but it could be down to the fact that we all tend to prefer to watch shows that are set somewhere familiar, and cultural references that actually make sense.

    7. Miranda / Call Me Kat

    BBC / Fox

    I would actually like to not acknowledge Call Me Kat, but I must. Firstly, Miranda has such a specific vibe and charm to it, I couldn't imagine anyone else trying to replicate that, and unfortunately, that's potentially why its American offspring received some harsh reviews. Call Me Kat just felt too *safe* in my opinion, and lacked that awkward, clumsy humour that made Miranda a hit. Sometimes things are fine just as they are, and there is no need to mess with them!

    8. The Inbetweeners

    E4 / MTV

    It's no secret that this remake has already proved very controversial for British fans of the show. The American version was actually cancelled after one season, and I think it's probably down to the fact that this very specific coming-of-age humour just did not translate as well as it should have. Joe Thomas (who played Simon in the UK version) commented on the lack of success over in America, "I think the reason it didn’t work is because it’s a very British show. There’s a sense of loserdom and failure in British comedy that kind of is represented in The Inbetweeners", before adding that "the cast was just too handsome!"

    9. Strictly Come Dancing / Dancing with the Stars

    BBC / ABC

    I'm not sure if this is a bold statement to make, but I actually prefer Dancing with the Stars. To my fellow Brits, I apologise, but the glitz, the glam, the drama is so much bigger in the US! Both are star-studded dance competitions, but the American version just feels a lot shinier and fun to me.

    10. Skins

    E4 / MTV

    It's no secret that the US version just didn't hit the same, especially as there was accusations of the show promoting child pornography as most of the cast were under 18. Honestly, the American version of Skins just came across as cringe, think it would have worked if it wasn't an exact replica. American and British teen culture is just a little too different for the characters of Skins to be the exact same in both countries.

    11. Queer as Folk

    Channel 4 / Showtime

    The UK version definitely focuses on the grittier aspects in the characters' lives, but I do think that the US version held its own, and may even feel a tad more polished. The US one is definitely more developed, and feels as though the storylines have aged well compared to the original. I'm sure the size of the budget has something to do with this, but I would actually recommend the US remake if you're after a longer watch!

    Are there any others I missed out? Let me know in the comments below!