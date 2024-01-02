Here Are 17 Regular People Who Experienced Fame For Just A Moment

Recently, u/JXSTYLES asked "what's your '15 seconds of fame' moment?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:
1. "When I was 10, I got hit by a car. I dented it with my knee, broke the windshield with my back, flew 10 feet when they slammed on the brakes and didn't get hurt."
3. "I was on a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, I didn't participate but I was the one who came as a friend for the participant."
"I did the same and got to hear myself on air. I still remember that the question was about where Jimi Hendrix was buried."
4. "I voiced a video game and when I recently looked up the reviews on Reddit, people said one of the most annoying aspects of the game is my voice!"
5. "I once donated a signed piece of TV show merch to a charity auction and it turned out to be the main attraction that people were really battling over."
7. "A documentary crew was visiting the hospital I worked at. I didn't want to be part of it and as I came around the corner, they were there talking to another nurse. I immediately turned left to get away, tripped over a wet floor sign and fell flat on my face."
8. "I was killed at the red wedding (Game of Thrones)."
"I knew what was coming but the blood was very much enhanced by CGI, it looked a lot more grim on screen than it did on set. Even more so because on set we did everything a few times so the shock tended to wear off when everyone just jumped back up again to reset."
10. "I ran with the Olympic torch in 1984 when I was 10 years old in Connecticut."
11. "Profiled on Humans of New York. Said profile also appears in Humans of NY Stories."
12. "Russell Howard asked me a question while he was performing stand-up in a tiny venue, and my panicked answer made him laugh so hard he bought me a drink afterwards."
13. "I was cramming a hotdog in my mouth while a famous golf shot was made in a Major. It is a re-run in a lot of sports highlight reels."
14. "I was one of the little kids trick or treating in the opening sequence of Halloweentown."
15. "I was on Google street view. Recognisably. That's global, man!"
"You could go into Google street view in VR and walk up to your life sized self, if that’s ever interested you."
16. "I was on the front page of my local newspaper when I was in pre-school. We took a field trip to a farm and they got a nice pic of me holding a little baby chick. Front page, huge picture. I’m kind of a big deal."
17. "There was a while when American Eagle in Times Square had a thing where if you took a picture in their store, it would show up on their massive billboard in the square for 15 seconds. The biggest one there. My friend and I went in and they took our picture and sure enough within a couple minutes we were on the biggest screen in Times Square!"
H/T to u/JXSTYLES and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.