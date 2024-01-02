Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are 17 Regular People Who Experienced Fame For Just A Moment

    "When the documentary aired, all you could see in the background was me run, fall, and then see my feet poking out of a cupboard."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/JXSTYLES asked "what's your '15 seconds of fame' moment?" and we decided to round up some of the best answers:

    1. "When I was 10, I got hit by a car. I dented it with my knee, broke the windshield with my back, flew 10 feet when they slammed on the brakes and didn't get hurt."

    Fox

    "A local paper wrote about it with the title 'Boy Hits Car, Car Damaged'. Someone sent it to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and he talked about me and showed the newspaper clipping with my picture. He said something like, 'the terminator's kid is running around and to be careful'."

    u/Remarkable-Visit-471 

    2. "2-day Jeopardy champion. One of the best experiences of my life."

    u/Wonder_woman_1965

    3. "I was on a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, I didn't participate but I was the one who came as a friend for the participant."

    u/MrChopsticks89

    "I did the same and got to hear myself on air. I still remember that the question was about where Jimi Hendrix was buried." 

    u/Mouse-Direct

    4. "I voiced a video game and when I recently looked up the reviews on Reddit, people said one of the most annoying aspects of the game is my voice!"

    NBC

    u/Comfortable-Ear-918

    "Don't speak about it, your voice annoys me." 

    u/Then-Spare9661 

    5. "I once donated a signed piece of TV show merch to a charity auction and it turned out to be the main attraction that people were really battling over."

    u/karmagirl314

    6. "I found myself on 'People of Walmart'."

    u/Jetter37

    7. "A documentary crew was visiting the hospital I worked at. I didn't want to be part of it and as I came around the corner, they were there talking to another nurse. I immediately turned left to get away, tripped over a wet floor sign and fell flat on my face."

    NBC

    "When the documentary aired, they included the quick talk with the nurse and all you could see in the background was me run, fall, and then see my feet poking out of a cupboard." 

    u/curiousopenmind22

    8. "I was killed at the red wedding (Game of Thrones)."

    "I knew what was coming but the blood was very much enhanced by CGI, it looked a lot more grim on screen than it did on set. Even more so because on set we did everything a few times so the shock tended to wear off when everyone just jumped back up again to reset." 

    u/Ok-Fudge8848

    9. "I bought the winning ticket for my work lottery group. $10,000,000."

    u/Artificial-insanitee 

    10. "I ran with the Olympic torch in 1984 when I was 10 years old in Connecticut."

    NBC

    u/I_am_not_Spider_Man

    11. "Profiled on Humans of New York. Said profile also appears in Humans of NY Stories."

    u/CharminginBK

    12. "Russell Howard asked me a question while he was performing stand-up in a tiny venue, and my panicked answer made him laugh so hard he bought me a drink afterwards."

    u/ibiacmbyww

    13. "I was cramming a hotdog in my mouth while a famous golf shot was made in a Major. It is a re-run in a lot of sports highlight reels."

    CBS

    u/never_stirred

    14. "I was one of the little kids trick or treating in the opening sequence of Halloweentown."

    u/necianokomis

    15. "I was on Google street view. Recognisably. That's global, man!"

    u/druu222

    "You could go into Google street view in VR and walk up to your life sized self, if that’s ever interested you."  

    u/JoshuaDudeman

    16. "I was on the front page of my local newspaper when I was in pre-school. We took a field trip to a farm and they got a nice pic of me holding a little baby chick. Front page, huge picture. I’m kind of a big deal."

    u/opuscule_cat

    17. "There was a while when American Eagle in Times Square had a thing where if you took a picture in their store, it would show up on their massive billboard in the square for 15 seconds. The biggest one there. My friend and I went in and they took our picture and sure enough within a couple minutes we were on the biggest screen in Times Square!"

    CBS

    "And it never went away. I guess nobody else wanted to do it because our picture stayed there all night. We returned after dinner and a show and it was still there. I still wonder how many people saw that goofy picture of us just smiling at the camera." 

    u/False_Aioli4961

    H/T to u/JXSTYLES and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.